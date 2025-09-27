Scipio Gold Bot

Follow our live trades on our YouTube channel every day at 9:00 AM and 3:30 PM:

SCIPIO AI is my automatic trading bot, created after over 20 years of experience in the financial markets. It 100% automates trading activities, including entry, management, and stop losses. Day after day, the trader doesn't have to do anything.

This EA's logic is to identify and follow the day's trend in the early hours, seeking to maximize profitability until market close.

To do this, SCIPIO doesn't use any known indicators; it uses an edge I've developed over the years, based solely on prices and price behavior.

HOW TO TRADE + This EA is designed to be used exclusively on one asset: GOLD. Use on other assets is possible but is not supported by us. + SCIPIO EA opens no more than one trade per day and never trades overnight, so trading costs (spread and swap) are almost zero. + Simply place the EA on the chart, enable AUTOTRADING, and that's all you need to do. + SCIPIO BOT GOLD opens and closes trades 100% automatically 365/7/24; no intervention from the TRADER is required. + There are no settings to choose; it's not an interpretable BOT; it's a 100% automatic EA. + It can be used on any timeframe because the trading behavior is the same on every timeframe; the final result doesn't change.

+ Choose the lot size carefully because this EA will always use the same size (default = 0.01). + The lot size can be set from the settings interface and changed whenever desired. + It is recommended to keep SCIPIO EA active and the PC always on; a VPS can be used if desired. + The trader can manually close trades if desired; the EA will not open new ones.

SETTINGS AND INPUT + The DEFAULT settings are always fine; there's no need to optimize anything. + You only need to set the lot size you'll be trading with (default = 0.01); this will always be used; it doesn't increase automatically. + There are no settings the trader needs to choose; it's fire-and-forget automatic trading.

DISTRIBUTION + Works on MT4 and MT5 + Created exclusively for GOLD; use on other assets is not supported. + It is completely bug-free. + We provide product support but not VPS support. - Included: 5 activations




