Big Bang EA4

Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so.

Premise

Big Bang relies on many tools, many of which have been specifically developed alongside the algorithm. Its major strategy is SAR which essentially is a trend trading strategy. One of the golden rules of Forex is "never trade against the trend" so using that logic you may as well call this Expert Advisor a scalper that follows a trend and tries to monetize on it. It has been doing so successfully and you can see its past results here:

How to run it

You need to place the expert on CHFJPY H1 chart and the other symbols will be traded automatically

Inputs

Even though you are able to customize many of the inputs, I highly recommend to leave them as they are. I've spent quite a few, very long months on tests and the default settings are the best

MT4 or MT5

They are identical so it's up to you which version you'll go for. I do however recommend you to use ECN account from a reliable broker with min 1:100 leverage