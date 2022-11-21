Big Bang EA4

4

Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so.

Premise

Big Bang relies on many tools, many of which have been specifically developed alongside the algorithm. Its major strategy is SAR which essentially is a trend trading strategy. One of the golden rules of Forex is  "never trade against the trend" so using that logic you may as well call this Expert Advisor a scalper that follows a trend and tries to monetize on it. It has been doing so successfully and you can see its past results here:

BIG BANG EA LIVE RESULTS

How to run it

You need to place the expert on CHFJPY H1 chart and the other symbols will be traded automatically

Inputs

Even though you are able to customize many of the inputs, I highly recommend to leave them as they are. I've spent quite a few, very long months on tests and the default settings are the best

MT4 or MT5

They are identical so it's up to you which version you'll go for. I do however recommend you to use ECN account from a reliable broker with min 1:100 leverage

Recensioni
vincent vogt
28
vincent vogt 2023.02.06 23:38 
 

bis her nur top trade ich melde mich in 6 monaten nochmal

Aluzza
461
Aluzza 2023.04.23 01:06 
 

2月7日のEA更新「Version 2.75」以後のシグナルとバックテストはほぼ一致する事から、

その際に"trailing fixed"の更新だけでなく、一緒にアルゴリズムも変えていると思われる。

(作者と同じブローカーにて検証)

3月22日以降は苦戦しているのでオススメはできないし、その前から使用していない。

もう少し改善すれば良いEAになる可能性もありそうな、惜しいEA。

vincent vogt 2023.02.06 23:38 
 

bis her nur top trade ich melde mich in 6 monaten nochmal

