Eurusd Commodity Channel Index Standard Dev
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Alexandru Craciun
- Sürüm: 3.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A simple EA based on Commodity Channel Index and Standard Deviation. The best result are achieved on EURUSD chart on M15 timeframe. Past profits do not guarantee future gains, but this EA was tested on a massive data and on OOS data (OUT OF SAMPLE), so the results are not manipulated. Furthermore it was tested in a Monte Carlo Simulation (You can see the results in the screenshots below).