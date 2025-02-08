Daily Sessions MT4
- Yardımcı programlar
- Baha Eddine Tahouri
- Sürüm: 1.20
- Güncellendi: 8 Şubat 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Daily Sessions utility is the best tool to highlight trading sessions , the trader can set any starting hour and ending hour to mark his trading session.
Main features :
- Customizable session time.
- Customizable Colors.
- Customizable vertical lines for the start and end of sessions
- Set as many sessions as you want by simply plotting the indicator and changing the Indicator ID.