Spread Spike and Alert MT4

Spread Spike & Alert – The Ultimate Spread Monitoring Tool

In the world of trading, spread spikes can be the difference between profit and loss. Unexpectedly high spreads can eat into your gains and make trading conditions unfavorable. That's why we created Spread Spike & Alert – a powerful MT5 utility designed to monitor spreads in real-time, detect unusual spikes, and alert you instantly.

What Does Spread Spike & Alert Do? This utility continuously tracks the spread of your selected trading pair and detects sudden spikes that could indicate unfavorable market conditions. It provides instant notifications, ensuring that you are always aware of critical spread changes before they impact your trades.

Key Features & Benefits Real-Time Spread Monitoring – The utility constantly watches the market and updates spread data every second. Instant Alerts for Spread Spikes – If the spread reaches a dangerous level, the system alerts you immediately. Multiple Alert Options – Get notified via popup, email, or sound alerts so you never miss a spread spike. Customizable Thresholds – Set your own Warning Threshold and Critical Threshold to control when alerts are triggered. Visual Chart Display – The system draws real-time labels on your chart, showing: Current Spread, Average Spread, Maximum Spread Recorded, Number of Detected Spikes. Intelligent Alert Cooldown – Prevents excessive notifications by ensuring a cooldown period between alerts. Broker & Server Info Display – See details like your broker name, server location, and account number for reference. Historical Spread Data Calculation – Uses 100 previous spread values to calculate an accurate moving average spread. Auto-Drawing Spike Markers – When a spread spike is detected, a marker is placed on the chart to highlight the exact moment.

How It Works – The Logic Behind Spread Spike & Alert

  1. Constant Data Collection – The system collects spread data at your chosen interval (default: every second).
  2. Moving Average Calculation – It stores the last 100 spread values and calculates a moving average to smooth out fluctuations.
  3. Threshold-Based Alerts – If the current spread exceeds the warning or critical threshold, the system immediately triggers alerts.
  4. Intelligent Color Coding – The spread value is displayed in different colors: Green (Normal Spread), Yellow (Warning Spread Level), Red (Critical Spread Level)
  5. Spike Detection & Logging – When a spread spike occurs, the system logs it and updates the Spike Count.
  6. Smart Alerting Mechanism – To prevent unnecessary noise, alerts are spaced out using a cooldown period (default: 300 seconds).

Why You Need Spread Spike & Alert? Stay Ahead of the Market – No more surprises! Be alerted before a high spread affects your trades. Protect Your Profits – Avoid opening trades when the spread is unusually high. Works for All Symbols – Whether you trade Forex, Commodities, or Indices, this tool has got you covered. Easy to Use & Lightweight – Minimal system resource usage, ensuring smooth trading execution. Fully Customizable – Adjust colors, alert types, update frequency, and more to match your trading strategy.

Get Spread Spike & Alert for Just $30! This powerful tool is available at an affordable price of $30 – a small investment that can save you from costly trades due to high spreads.

Need Help? Contact Me! I provide direct message support to ensure you get the best experience with Spread Spike & Alert. If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out to me via direct message.

Don't Let Spread Spikes Hurt Your Trades – Get Spread Spike & Alert Today!


