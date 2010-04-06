Three Sixty Dollar EA super unlimited Default BUY

Three Sixty Dollar EA 

IC Market Recomment Broker
-THIS EA ONLY BUY

-only DE40

-minimum 3000$/€ ...Lot 1-5

-M1
-maximal 30min per Day Robot Worktime

  • Version 1 BUY only -this EA only BUY Trade only on the DE40 indices - Don't close trades the robot will close everything automatically on point. -The maximum working time of the robot is 30 minutes since the broker has a maximum of trading messages per day Test the trading news per day with your broker first with a demo account or read about it in the terms and conditions. The robot opens 10,000 trades per half hour, the maximum trade messages are 15,000 PER DAY (after 00:00 the broker updates messages to zero) The working time is only in the morning, since the sequence from the chart cannot trade in the afternoon or evening. -do not change the candle ID or the timeframe in the settings - You can change their lot size, but not more it's all connected. 
  •  The Expert Advisor consists of a tick-sequence system. It opens a trade every tick and thus finds the end of an optimal candlestick position. It also adapts to every market movement and therefore cannot lose, since the stop loss is 50 pips. The only weak point with this advisor is in non-volatile market times. The profit is made because the trailing stop has to be 1 pip big and the stop loss has to be the same size as the spread currently, since the Dax has a fixed spread of 50 pips from 08:00 - 18:00 German time became natural 50 pips entered and only works with the Dax, it also makes a profit. A distance greater than the minimum change in tick motion. The maximum working time of the Expert Advisor is half an hour and can only be from 09:01 to 09:30 server time. Since the advisor opens over 10,000 positions during this period and it is forbidden for one broker to place more than 15,000 orders in a day. (More or less determined depending on the broker). First try it in a demo account, then you get a message from the broker at about 3,000 opened trades per day that you have a hyperactive but that's not bad. 
  • Attached here is an example of a hyperactive message. The test time is 3 days from 09:00-09:30 server time with a capital of 1000€. Attached here is an example of a hyperactive message. The test time is 3 days from 09:00-09:30 server time with a capital of 1000€. Attached here is an example of a hyperactive message. The test time is 3 days from 09:00-09:30 server time with a capital of 1000€.


The strong step up in the picture was created by a take profit trail, which is 5000 pips by default. ATTENTION: you don't need to make any changes ATTENTION : Only in DE40 (DAX) in M1 maximum M5 You can find the robot under my signal "Expert Advisor 360 Version 1 only DE40"







