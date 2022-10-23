MJ Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop MT4

Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time.

This tool automatically tracks trades without  StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings.

The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters.

It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all instruments, i.e. automatically set StopLoss and TakeProfit on all open charts.



Yazarın diğer ürünleri
MJ Auto TP SL TS with Reverse and Hedge Martingale
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
1 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
1. Bu EA, çıkış stratejisi (ters/hedge) martingale ile otomatik bir kar alma, zarar durdurma, takip eden durdurma ve kar kilididir. 2. Bilgisayar grafiğinde veya mobil ticarette manuel ticaret için uygundur (VPS'deyken) 3. Değişken girişi pip cinsindendir   4. 1. pozisyon kendiniz manuel olarak açılacaktır (al/sat). TP, SL, TS ve kar kilidi daha sonra belirlenecektir.   5. 1. manuel alım satım işleminiz (Başarısız) ve trendinize aykırıysa 2 çıkış stratejisi vardır.   (a) Ters Martin
MT5 Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop
Siti Kamilah Binti Malik
Yardımcı programlar
Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without     StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop   and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
