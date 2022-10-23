MJ Auto TPSL with Trailing Stop MT4

Assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss, TakeProfit and Trailing Stop in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time.

This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss, TakeProfit, Trailing Stop and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings.

The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters.

It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all instruments, i.e. automatically set StopLoss and TakeProfit on all open charts.







