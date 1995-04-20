Non repaint MACD crossover with SMA confirmation
- Göstergeler
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- Sürüm: 1.0
100% Non repaint indicator
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
24/7 signals
100% No lag
No recalculating
The arrows wont repaint even if the signal fails, or you refresh or restart the mt4
Indicator is based on simple crossover strategy of main line and signal line of MACD indicator in consideration with zero line and Main SMA.
The best thing about this indicator is that it has a advance pre-alert system. So basically when you are supposed to get a signal then it will notify you before 1 candle. It also has Mobile Push notification system.