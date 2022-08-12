Expert Price Oscillator 2
- Göstergeler
- Ali Waqas Ahmad
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
A Good , Easy , Readable and handy indicator for experienced and professional traders. It gives bounded signals between zero and one. Easy for investors to comprehend. It gives near and longer trading outlook to investors and helps them to find good opportunities. Indicator gives zero signal on price downturns and signal value equals to one on price upturns.
Once again a new type of indicator and rangebound between zero and one .