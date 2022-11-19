Aggressive Lifting MT4

2 copies left at 49 USD. Next price is 99 USD













- This is a very aggressive trading strategy, based on a modified MACD indicator. It is used to analyze the anomalous zones of the market + author's methodology to restore the critical movement.

The strategy was developed taking into account the movement of the currency pair USDCHF and the best rates of trade just on it.





Recommendations:





- H1 USDCHF

- Leverage of 1:500 or higher (ideally 1:1000 or 1:2000)

- Minimum deposit 100 units

- stop out level 10-20%

Parameters:





MACD Indicator:

Fast EMA

Slow EMA

MACD SMA





TakeProfit- profit

Recovery_Network_Distance- distance between recovery orders

Lot_Option - lot variant

Lot - lot volume

Magic- magic number





Important!!! The Expert Advisor is very aggressive and uses the maximum load of the deposit.