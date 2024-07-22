Equity Protector SL TP MT4

5

This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors. If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting).


How to use :

  • attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle
  • make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle
  • entry magic number '0' if you need handle to manually order
  • setting what do you want

Features :

  • Moving Average for exit
  • Trailing Stop
  • Break Even
  • Basket SL TP
  • SL TP by $$$ (individual OP)
  • SL TP by points (individual OP)
  • Max Trade Holding Time
  • Profit Loss $$$ (Basket) > complete features
  • Profit Loss %%% (Basket) > complete features


İncelemeler 1
Aionar
93
Aionar 2024.10.21 09:50 
 

Está herramienta es muy buena,me ayuda mucho a abrir operaciones rápidamente.

