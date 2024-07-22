Equity Protector SL TP MT4

This utilities can constantly monitors and handle the equity/ balance account to prevent drawdowns and protect your account. This Utilities can handle manually order and automatically order by other Expert Advisors. If the conditions are reached, the open position will be close/ all close (depending your setting).





How to use :



attach this utilities on new chart (same pair) you need to handle

make sure magic number is same with other EA you need to handle

entry magic number '0' if you need handle to manually order

setting what do you want

Features : Moving Average for exit

Trailing Stop

Break Even

Basket SL TP

SL TP by $$$ (individual OP)

SL TP by points (individual OP)

Max Trade Holding Time

Profit Loss $$$ (Basket) > complete features

Profit Loss %%% (Basket) > complete features



