EZ Buy And Sell Signals MT4

!! FLASH SALE !! 

Over 80% off !!  For ONE week only.

Now only $47 - normally $297!

>>>   Ends on 30 June 2023 - Don't miss it!


Buy and Sell Signals Directly Onto Your Charts. 

It couldn't be EZ-er!

Aslo Gives Alerts –

  • On Your MT4
  • To Your Phone
  • To Your Email.

  • Does not repaint!

This couldn't be EZ-er to use - just drag it onto your chart (any timeframe, any pair) set the time of day you want signals and where you want alerts, and wait for the signals.

Spreads from 0.1pip RAW/ECN Accounts, click here.

Check out my Waka Esque EA signal here: >> High Risk Settings or Medium Risk Settings.


How To Trade With The EZ Buy And Sell Signals Indicator:  https://youtu.be/8s5bc261460



SETTINGS:

Just set the time of day you want signals and where you want alerts, and you're ready to go.


Due to the large amount of code in this indicator - it may sometimes take a while to load - but it is well worth the wait.






