Happy Devil

Overview

Happy Devil is an Auto-Fibonacci Retracement Indicator designed to eliminate the subjectivity of manual drawing. It identifies market swings automatically

 

Key Functions

1. Visual Legend

  • Blue Lines (0.0% & 100.0%): Represent the boundaries of the current price swing.
  • Red Line (61.8%): Highlights the "Golden Ratio," a critical level for trend reversals or retracements.
  • White Lines: Represent the secondary retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, 50.0%, 78.6%).
  • Auto-Extend Right: All lines automatically stretch to the far right of the chart so you can see where the price interacts with the levels in real-time.
  • Fibo % Labels: Percentage values are displayed at the end of each line for quick identification.

 

2. Operational Tips

  • Switching Timeframes: The indicator automatically adjusts its range when you switch from (i.e. M15 to H4).
  • Switching lookback bars: It will always look at the last X bars of the current timeframe.
  • Reducing Noise: If the chart has many long wicks due to news events, switch Calculation Base tto Open/Close for a much cleaner Fibonacci structure.
  • Freeze and Analysis: Freeze the phase where you want to "pause" the chart to plan a limit order entry.
  • Trend Following: Use Keep Start Point Fixed (i.e. False) during a strong trend. It allows to expand as the trend continues, no jumping to a new small swing.

 

Support

If you have questions or want to share suggestions, please leave your comment or contact through the MQL5 messaging system.

Önerilen ürünler
HF PropFirmFastPass
Wong Sze Wai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your Key to PASS HFT Prop Firm Challenges   Are you ready to unlock the world of High-Frequency Trading ( HFT ) and take on the challenges set by proprietary trading firms? Look no further than   PropFirmFastPass , the ultimate Expert Advisor (EA) designed to help you pass unlimited HFT prop firm challenges effortlessly .  Unlimited Challenges, One-Time Fee Conquer evaluations from over 13 supported prop firms, including  Quantec Trading Capital , with just a single purchase. Say goodbye to e
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Banev EA
Akram Azizi
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert uses multiple indicators and special algorithm to choose the entry points and provide the maximum Gain with the minimum Risk . Run the BackTest and check the efficienty of the product. Working Conditions : This EA works on all Pairs on 15M Timeframe. With 1000 $ Balance Input Parameters : Trading Mode : Choose between 3 modes. AutoManagement : The lot will increase with the increasing of the balance. Trading Lot : The Lot is set manually. Take Profit : Set it by points. Spread
Galaxy MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
GALAXY  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GALAXY      It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER   ALL AUTO MATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES   GALAXY  . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
Mtf ADX Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Average Directional Index  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf ADX Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeati
FREE
TrixEA
Gabriel Selegean
Uzman Danışmanlar
mql5 equivalent: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43341#!tab=overview TrixEA is an EA using the triple exponential strategy, using crossover of 15 exponential moving agerage, 25 exponential moving average, and 50 exponential moving average. Recommended configuration: take profit: 390 stop loss: 455 trailing value: 295 short ema: 15 medium ema: 25 long ema: 50 Period: M30 For USCrude, taking into consideration a spread of 10, which is a worst case scenario for tier-2 brokers, the EA is c
Tops RangeR
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzman, anahtar fiyat seviyelerinin (destek ve direnç) üstünde veya altında limit emirleri yerleştirir ve anahtar fiyat seviyelerinden daha düşük alım ve daha yüksek satış yapmaya çalışır ve döviz cinsinden alım emirlerinin toplam toplamı veya satış emirlerinin toplam toplamı kar faktörüne veya izin verilen maksimum kayıp faktörüne ulaştığında EA tüm açık emirleri kapatır. LotMultiplier parametresi, yüzen zarara göre lot boyutunu çarpar ve ayrıca Kar Faktörü parametresini ve Maksimum Kayıp Faktö
Manual Entry Trader
David Joseph
Uzman Danışmanlar
Manual Input trader EA is a trading tool that allows you to manage up to 11 independent entry levels per symbol, each with its own lot size, take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing settings. The EA supports stealth management of TP and SL, keeping them hidden from the broker, and provides drag-and-drop adjustment of levels directly on the chart. It can be used on any symbol or timeframe and saves your settings for continuity after platform restarts. ------------------------------------------------
Fibo Engulfing MA TS Indie
Opengates Success International
Göstergeler
Fibo_Engulfing_Trading_System Fibo_Engulfing_Trading_System is a great indicator created to locate an engulfing candle on the Chart with the aid of an Arrow and Popup alerts system. For accurate working of an engulfing candle based on market structure, it must be used with an Moving Average but we discovered that Moving average is subjected to individual trader's preferences, therefore it has been coded in a way that the Trader can choose MA he/she desires with a preferred PERIOD, SHIFT, METHOD
QuantumGuard Pro Safe Trading with Risk Panel
Nan Wang
Yardımcı programlar
QuantumGuard Pro - Intelligent Quantum Risk Management Trading System Core Features Five independent fund management groups for smart risk diversification Triple protection mechanism: profit target + drawdown protection + global risk control Professional trading panel for one-stop trade execution 24/7 real-time risk monitoring and protection Automatic display of average price lines for each group One-click close single group orders for precise control Order group highlighting for clear status o
Mtf Bands Standard
Ka Ka Ho
Göstergeler
Using multiple timeframes for analysis with Multi Timeframe Bollinger Bands  can provide several significant benefits for traders: Comprehensive Market View: By applying Mtf Bands Standard across different timeframes, traders gain a broader perspective on market dynamics. This allows them to identify trends, patterns, and potential reversal points that might be more apparent or consistent across various scales. Enhanced Pattern Recognition: Multiple timeframes help in identifying repeating patte
FREE
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
Scalping Power EA
Andrew Fedotov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping Power EA - Ticaret bilgi paneliyle güçlü, tamamen otomatik scalping danışmanı. Çalışmanın mantığı aktif çok yönlü ticarettedir. Emirlerden biri kapatıldığında, danışman açık pozisyonu artırır, ortalama fiyat değerine geri dönüşü beklerken aynı zamanda fiyat hareketinin yönünde işlem yapar. Herhangi bir zaman diliminde çalışır, herhangi bir çiftin ticareti için uygundur: dövizler, endeksler, metaller, vb. Danışman ticaret izleme ve diğer gelişmeler - Burada Dosyaları ve diğer yararlı bil
EA Morpheus
Ruslan Pishun
2.42 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result. It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a very
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
Göstergeler
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
BO Time Trading
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
---Bar Open Time Trading--- Most of the EA in the market, it is often the case that trades are executed at the beginning of each bar, known as "Per Bar." We can infer the future trend in the first few seconds of each bar. Let the bullets fly! This EA compares the opening price of each bar with the price "after a few seconds" to make trades. This EA is suitable for all markets, including gold, indices, forex, and more. Let's explore different strategies for various markets and time periods. Have
GoldMachina
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Uzman Danışmanlar
I invite you to buy my EA and support me,   GoldMachina MT4 10 copies left for $50 Discounted price .  The price will increase by $20  with every 10 purchases. Final price $399 Attention! Expert does not trade often, keep this in mind before buying! Don't wait for a trades every day! The trades are rare!  The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with a minimum of $200 initial deposit, it support trading on XAUUSD(Gold) and lot size can be customized in ratio of the $
MarketReact EA
Mohd Hakim Johari
Uzman Danışmanlar
MarketReact EA: The Multi-Strategy Trading Engine Why settle for a fixed, one-dimensional EA? Most automated systems lock you into a single, rigid strategy. In a market that constantly changes, you need a tool that adapts with it. MarketReact EA is a professional-grade trading system built for ultimate flexibility. It allows you to build your own custom trading signal by combining three of the most trusted technical indicators. Whether you are an aggressive grid trader or a disciplined single-e
Forex Blow Up Manager
Chun Kit Lee
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Blow Up Manager The Spacial Forex Blow up Manager is help you account order on  insufficient margin. Start the program when it reaches the margin level you entered,the system find out maximum profit order & cut off. Avoid the largest loss order closed by the broker due to insufficient margin. The Para Lower Margin Level Start Close Order - if margin level below value, start cut off order Lower Margin Level End Close Order -if margin level greater then value ,stop cut off order Use Open O
Tops Scalper
Catalin Zachiu
4.2 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot, bu seviyelerde biriken stop veya bekleyen emirlerin tetiklenmesinden faydalanmaya çalışarak, BuyStop/SellStop emirlerini önemli fiyat seviyelerinden kısa bir mesafede yerleştirir. Robotun doğru şekilde çalışması için düşük kaymalı, düşük spreadli bir broker, hızlı bir bilgisayar veya vps ve düşük gecikmeli bir işlem sunucusu kullanılması şiddetle tavsiye edilir. İşlemler ayrıca, TakeProfit, StopLoss, TrailStop'u 0'a ayarlayarak ve BreakEven'ı parametreyi false olarak ayarlayarak para bi
YinYang Reverse
Chi Sum Poon
Uzman Danışmanlar
What goes to the extreme must reverse; what goes to the negative will bring prosperity. This EA captures technical rallies when there are consecutive bearish (bullish) candles making new lows (highs). It buys on the upward reversal when a consecutive bearish candle starts to retrace from a low position. It sells on the downward reversal when a consecutive bullish candle starts to retrace from a high position. === 物極必反、否極泰來 此 EA 捕捉連續陰(陽)燭創新低(高)時的技術性反彈(Technical Rally) 在 連續陰 燭 低位 回調開始時反手買升 在 連續
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Reiona
Ubaidillah
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reiona is an Expert Advisor (EA) that build based on martingale and hedging method. The main idea is place buy and sell in parallel, save the unprofitable positions with martingale, and keep the profit during trade with hedging. The RSI, iClose, iHighest and iLowest indicators are used for entries. The highest and lowest prices are to indicate the range of new orders, where the next order, with same type must be higher than 75% of difference between this lowest and highest prices. When the bu
Trend Market EA
Aleksandr Somov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Market EA  это полностью автоматическая система. В данный момент советник продаётся по акции по цене 499 $ вместо 999 $ Trend Market EA  - работает по направлению тренда на старшем таймфрейме. Сигналом на открытие ордера служит сигнал индикатора HMA на графике текущего таймфрейма, на котором установлен советник, Если сигнал совпадает с направлением тренда на старшем таймфрейме, то советник открывает рыночный ордер в направлении тренда. Если же тейкпрофит не достигут, а тренд разворачивает
Wardtrade17
Ahmed Wardan Atik
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Your feedback is very important , Please submit your review and contact me to get a settings for other pairs !! This Expert advisor is a very logical, it does not promise irrational wealth as in many advisors offered for sale, it gives an annual profit ranging from 10% to 42%, the expert advisor is intended to work only on one pair, which is the EURUSD Time frame H1 ,  and in only one day, which is Monday  . Just run the expert advisor on the EURUSD pair on Monday and earn a minimum of 10% As
BreakOut Grid
Catalin Zachiu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is a combination between a grid and a scalper and it uses a grid of ten pending orders , five for long and five for short , with a 500 point spacing between them with a 100 point scalp target. It has three working modes , first , the entry by level , the expert starts operation when the price aproaches an important trade level ( a former resistance or support) , second , the entry by time , launches the expert at a specific time (input by user) and the third type is continuous operat
Goal Time
Mourad Ezzaki
Uzman Danışmanlar
GOAL TIME is an expert advisor based on the notion of time, it studies the change of price according to time, and it finally detects the best time to execute a good order. The EA is based on an indicator that draws a price curve in relation to time, this curve is deduced by an algorithm that analyzes old data. Then, the EA exploits the generated curve and executes the correct order. In case of incorrect choice, the EA has the mission to limit the losses. After a thorough study of this strategy o
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Göstergeler
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu gösterge paneli yazılımı 28 döviz çifti üzerinde çalışıyor. Ana göstergelerimizden 2'sine (Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü 28 ve Gelişmiş Para Birimi Dürtüsü) dayanmaktadır. Tüm Forex piyasasına harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gelişmiş Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini, para birimi hareket hızını ve tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde 28 Forex çifti için sinyalleri gösterir. Trendleri ve / veya scalping fırsatlarını belirlemek için
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, 2 ürünümüz Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics  'in süper bir kombinasyonudur. Tüm zaman dilimleri için çalışır ve 8 ana para birimi artı bir Sembol için grafiksel olarak güç veya zayıflık dürtüsünü gösterir! Bu Gösterge, Altın, Egzotik Çiftler, Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücü ivmesini göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. içi
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Volatility Trend System - girişler için sinyaller veren bir ticaret sistemi. Oynaklık sistemi, trend yönünde doğrusal ve noktasal sinyaller ve ayrıca yeniden çizme ve gecikme olmaksızın trendden çıkmak için sinyaller verir. Trend göstergesi, orta vadeli trendin yönünü izler, yönünü ve değişimini gösterir. Sinyal göstergesi volatilitedeki değişikliklere dayalıdır ve piyasa girişlerini gösterir. Gösterge, çeşitli uyarı türleri ile donatılmıştır. Çeşitli alım satım araçlarına ve zaman dilimlerine
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
Miraculous Göstergesi – Gann Dokuz Kareye Dayalı %100 Tekrarlamayan Forex ve İkili Araç Bu video, Forex ve İkili Opsiyon traderları için özel olarak geliştirilmiş son derece doğru ve güçlü bir ticaret aracı olan Miraculous Göstergesi 'ni tanıtıyor. Bu göstergeyi benzersiz kılan, efsanevi Gann Dokuz Karesi ve Gann Titreşim Yasası 'na dayanmasıdır; bu da onu modern ticarette mevcut en hassas tahmin araçlarından biri yapmaktadır. Miraculous Göstergesi tamamen tekrarlamaz ; yani mum kapandıktan son
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %20 INDIRIMLI! Herhangi bir Acemi veya Uzman Tüccar için En İyi Çözüm! Bu Gösterge, Egzotik Çiftler Emtialar, Endeksler veya Vadeli İşlemler gibi herhangi bir sembol için para birimi gücünü göstermek için uzmanlaşmıştır. Türünün ilk örneğidir, Altın, Gümüş, Petrol, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH vb. gerçek para birimi gücünü göstermek için 9. satıra herhangi bir sembol eklenebilir. Bu benzersiz, yüksek kaliteli ve uygun fiyatlı bir ticaret aracıdır çünkü bir dizi tescilli özelliği ve yeni b
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Göstergeler
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Yeni Nesil Forex Ticaret Aracı. ŞU ANDA %49 İNDİRİM. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator, uzun zamandır popüler olan göstergelerimizin evrimidir ve üçünün gücünü tek bir göstergede birleştirir: Gelişmiş Döviz Gücü28 Göstergesi (695 inceleme) + Gelişmiş Döviz İMPULS ve UYARI (520 inceleme) + CS28 Kombo Sinyalleri (Bonus). Gösterge hakkında ayrıntılar https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Yeni Nesil Güç Göstergesi Ne Sunuyor?  Orijinallerde sevdiğiniz her şey, şimdi yeni
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Göstergeler
TREND ÇİZGİLERİ PRO     Piyasanın gerçek yön değişimini anlamaya yardımcı olur. Gösterge, gerçek trend dönüşlerini ve büyük oyuncuların piyasaya yeniden girdiği noktaları gösterir. Anlıyorsun     BOS hatları  Daha yüksek zaman dilimlerindeki trend değişiklikleri ve önemli seviyeler, karmaşık ayarlar veya gereksiz gürültü olmadan gösterilir. Sinyaller yeniden çizilmez ve çubuk kapandıktan sonra grafikte kalır. Göstergenin gösterdiği şey: Gerçek değişimler  trend (BOS çizgileri) Bir sinyal göründ
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Göstergeler
Şu anda %20 İNDİRİMLİ! Bu gösterge paneli, birden fazla sembol ve 9 zaman dilimine kadar çalışan çok güçlü bir yazılım parçasıdır. Ana göstergemize dayanmaktadır (En iyi yorumlar: Advanced Supply Demand ).     Gösterge paneli harika bir genel bakış sağlar. Gösterir:    Bölge mukavemet derecesi dahil filtrelenmiş Arz ve Talep değerleri, Bölgelere/ve bölgeler içindeki pip mesafeleri, İç içe geçmiş bölgeleri vurgular, Tüm (9) zaman dilimlerinde seçilen semboller için 4 çeşit uyarı verir. Kişisel
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Göstergeler
F-16 Uçak Göstergesini tanıtıyoruz, ticaret deneyiminizi devrimleştirmek için tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir MT4 aracı. F-16 savaş uçağının eşsiz hızı ve hassasiyetinden ilham alan bu gösterge, finansal piyasalarda eşi benzeri olmayan performans sunmak için ileri algoritmalar ve son teknoloji teknolojileri bir araya getirir. F-16 Uçak Göstergesi ile gerçek zamanlı analiz sunarak yüksek doğruluklu ticaret sinyalleri üretirken rekabetin üzerine çıkacaksınız. Dinamik özellikleri, farklı varlık sınıf
Forex Gump Laser
Andrey Kozak
Göstergeler
Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
5 (1)
Göstergeler
SHOGUN Trade - The Shocking Truth of 16 Years Unoptimized. Strategic Market Structure & The Art of Maximizing Gains. The Truth of "16 Years" That Even Stunned the Developer First, please take a look at the attached image (backtest results). This is the verification result for USDJPY H1 for a full 16 years, from January 1, 2010, to January 1, 2026. To be clear: This is NOT an EA (Expert Advisor) for sale. It is a manual trading indicator system. However, I dare to present this graph to you and
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Göstergeler
Önceden gösterge   Piyasa dönüş seviyelerini ve bölgelerini belirler , fiyatın seviyeye geri dönmesini beklemenize ve yeni bir trendin başlangıcında, sonunda değil, işleme girmenize olanak tanır. Gösteriyor   tersine çevirme seviyeleri       Piyasanın yön değişikliğini teyit ettiği ve daha fazla hareket oluşturduğu yer. Bu gösterge yeniden çizim gerektirmeden çalışır, her türlü enstrüman için optimize edilmiştir ve en yüksek potansiyelini bir enstrümanla birlikte kullanıldığında ortaya koyar.
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Bu gösterge, pratik ticaret için mükemmel olan otomatik dalga analizine yönelik bir göstergedir! Dava... Not:   Dalga sınıflandırması için Batılı isimleri kullanmaya alışkın değilim. Tang Lun'un (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) adlandırma kuralının etkisiyle, temel dalgayı   kalem   , ikincil dalga bandını ise   segment   olarak adlandırdım. aynı zamanda segmentin trend yönü vardır. Adlandırma   esas olarak trend segmentidir   (bu adlandırma yöntemi gelecekteki notlarda kullanılacaktır, öncelikle söyleyey
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Göstergeler
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.6 (173)
Göstergeler
Yeniden boyamadan bir ticarete girmek için doğru sinyaller sağlayan MT5 için en iyi gösterge! Herhangi bir finansal varlığa uygulanabilir: forex, kripto para birimleri, metaller, hisse senetleri, endeksler. MT5 versiyonu burada Oldukça doğru alım satım sinyalleri sağlayacak ve bir alım satımı açıp kapatmanın en iyi zamanını size söyleyecektir. Göstergeyi ödeyen yalnızca bir sinyali işleme örneğiyle videoyu (6:22) izleyin! Çoğu tüccar, Giriş Noktaları Pro göstergesinin yardımıyla ilk işlem h
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
The Only 100% Universal Tool! Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicators are based on a man-made formula. They often lag, fail over time, or need constant re-o
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi   , trend tersine dönmeleri belirleme ve ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir.       Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göstergesi       trend dönüşlerini son derece yüksek doğrulukla belirlemenin yenilikçi yolu ile ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. ***Kuantum Trend Keskin Nişancı Göst
Cluster order flow footprint with volume profile
Abdul Jalil
Göstergeler
PROFESSIONAL FOOTPRINT CHART INDICATOR A Footprint Chart is an advanced order flow visualization tool that displays the volume traded at each price level within a candlestick. Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show open, high, low, and close prices, footprint charts reveal the  battle between buyers and sellers  at every price level. KEY CONCEPT:   Footprint charts show WHERE volume occurred, not just HOW MUCH volume occurred. This is critical for understanding institutional activ
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Göstergeler
Tanıtım       Quantum Breakout PRO   , Breakout Bölgeleri ile ticaret yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 Göstergesi! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret deneyimine sahip deneyimli tüccarlardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilen   Quantum Breakout PRO   , yenilikçi ve dinamik koparma bölgesi stratejisiyle ticaret yolculuğunuzu yeni zirvelere taşımak için tasarlanmıştır. Kuantum Breakout Göstergesi, size 5 kar hedefi bölgesi ile kırılma bölgelerinde sinyal okları ve kırılma kutusuna dayalı olara
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Göstergeler
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Göstergeler
OrderFlow Absorption – MT4 için Profesyonel Delta ve Absorpsiyon Sinyal Göstergesi OrderFlow Absorption ile gerçek emir akışı analizinin gücünü keşfedin – MetaTrader 4 için nihai delta histogramı ve absorpsiyon sinyal göstergesi. Fiyat hareketlerinin arkasında gerçekte neler olduğunu görmek isteyen traderlar için tasarlanan bu araç, piyasayı hareket ettiren gizli alım/satım baskısını ve absorpsiyon olaylarını ortaya çıkarır. Özellikler Delta Histogramı Görselleştirme:   Alım ve satım baskısını a
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Göstergeler
ŞU ANDA %26 INDIRIMLI !!! Bu gösterge, her iki ana göstergemizin ( Advanced Currency Strength 28  &   Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT )  süper bir kombinasyonudur. TICK-UNITS için Para Birimi Gücü değerlerini ve 28 Forex çifti için uyarı sinyallerini gösterir. 11 farklı Tick-Unit kullanılabilir. Bunlar 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 ve 30 Saniyedir. Alt penceredeki Tick-Unit çubuğu, saniyenin zamanlayıcısı içinde en az 1 tik olduğunda gösterilecek ve sola kaydırılacaktır.  Yalnızca BİR
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Göstergeler
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Göstergeler
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Göstergeler
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Automated Actual Support Resistance A2SR
Yohana Parmi
4.85 (61)
Göstergeler
Current event:  https://c.mql5.com/1/326/A2SR2025_NoMusic.gif A. A2SR nedir ?   * Önde gelen bir teknik göstergedir (yeniden boyama yok, gecikme yok). -- Rehberlik : -- https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 adresinde -- ve https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR, Destek (talep) ve Direnç (arz) seviyelerini belirlemede özel bir tekniğe sahiptir. İnternette gördüğümüz sıradan yoldan farklı olarak A2SR, gerçek SR seviyelerini belirlemede özgün bir konsepte sahi
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Göstergeler
Ortalama geri dönüş ticareti için profesyonel ve nicel bir yaklaşım uygulayan benzersiz gösterge. Fiyatın tahmin edilebilir ve ölçülebilir bir şekilde ortalamaya döndüğü ve yön değiştirdiği gerçeğinden yararlanır, bu da nicel olmayan ticaret stratejilerinden büyük ölçüde daha iyi performans gösteren net giriş ve çıkış kurallarına izin verir. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Ticaret sinyallerini temizle Ticaret yapmak inanılmaz derecede kolay Özelleşt
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Göstergeler
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Happy Lion
Pui Yan Leung
Göstergeler
Overview Happy Lion  is a Smart Money Zone indicator, it scans historical data to identify specific candlestick patterns, these are the areas where large institutions (banks/hedge funds) leave behind significant "footprints" in the form of unfilled orders. Demand Zones (Bullish): Highlights the last bearish candle before a strong, impulsive upward breakout. Supply Zones (Bearish): Highlights the last bullish candle before a strong, impulsive downward breakout. Automatic Drawing: Once a valid zon
Happy Jaguar
Pui Yan Leung
Göstergeler
Overview Happy Jaguar is a trend-following technical analysis tool for MT4 that uses a specialized smoothing algorithm to visualize market momentum. It is designed to act as a "traffic light" for traders, providing immediate visual feedback on whether the market is trending up, trending down, or consolidating.   Key Functions Mathematical Core: The system is built upon a specific Simple Moving Average (SMA), which serves as the central equilibrium point for price action. Trend Logic: Unlike st
Happy Peacock
Pui Yan Leung
Göstergeler
Overview Happy Peacock is a sophisticated Currency Strength Meter designed for MT4. It provides a visual dashboard that calculates and displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, AUD, CAD, CHF, EUR, GBP, JPY, NZD) and their associated currency pairs based on historical price movement.   Key Functions The indicator operates by measuring the percentage change of currency pairs over a user-defined lookback bars period. By averaging these movements across multiple pairs, it isolat
Happy Koala
Pui Yan Leung
Göstergeler
Overview Happy Koala indicator uses two sets of averages—a Short-term BBI (derived from 4 fast moving averages) and a Long-term BBI (derived from 4 slow moving averages). It color-codes these lines based on whether the price is above or below them and plots entry arrows when the short-term trend crosses the long-term trend.   Key Functions Dual-Band BBI Calculation:  This logic creates a "smoothed" trendline that is more stable than a single moving average. Dynamic Color Switching: The indicator
Happy Croc
Pui Yan Leung
Göstergeler
Overview Happy Croc is a trend-following and momentum-based technical indicator, it is built upon the classic Bill Williams Alligator logic and significantly enhanced by adding two critical filters: 200 SMA and Stochastic Oscillator for momentum confirmation. The indicator is designed to identify "crossover" events specifically in the direction of the dominant market trend.   Key Functions Trend Filtering (SMA 200) Acts as a primary gatekeeper for signals: Buy arrows are only permitted when the
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt