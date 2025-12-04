Evergreen Pivot EA

🌟 Evergreen Pivot Trader EA 

The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is a clean, smart, highly adaptive trading system built around classical daily pivot levels, enhanced with modern price-action logic.

It captures both:

  • Reversal trades (fakeouts at S/R levels)

  • Trend continuation trades (break & retest setups)

This makes it extremely flexible and suitable for a wide range of market conditions.

🔹 How It Works

Every new trading day, the EA calculates the core pivot levels:

  • P (Central Pivot Point)

  • S1 / S2 (Support Levels)

  • R1 / R2 (Resistance Levels)

Then it looks for two types of opportunities:

1️⃣ Pivot Rejection (Fakeout Reversal)

Price temporarily breaks through a pivot level but quickly snaps back.
The EA validates the reversal with:

  • Candle body size

  • ATR-based bar range

  • Minimum sweep buffer

  • Structured close-back behavior

2️⃣ Break & Retest (Trend Continuation)

Price breaks a pivot level cleanly, then returns to retest the level before entering a trend.
A classic institutional setup, fully automated.

🔹 Key Strengths

Very easy to understand

Pivot levels are one of the simplest market structures ― no indicators required.

Dual-engine design

You can trade:

  • Reversals only

  • Trends only

  • Or both (recommended)

Session-aware

Allows filtering by:

  • London session

  • New York session

  • Custom time windows

Professional-quality entry filters

ATR filter
Trend filter (EMA slope)
Spread protection

Clear and powerful exit logic

Three-phase R-based exit system identical to the Stop Raid EA.

Remarkably robust

Because pivots do not change, the system avoids overfitting and remains consistent over many years.

🔹 Why It Works

Daily pivot levels are widely used by:

  • Banks

  • Intraday traders

  • Algorithmic systems

  • High-frequency liquidity providers

This creates clustering of orders around pivot levels.
As a result, pivots naturally generate:

  • Stop hunts

  • Rejections

  • Breakouts

  • Retests

The Evergreen Pivot Trader EA is engineered to capture exactly these institutional behaviors.

🔹 Who It Is For

  • Traders wanting a simple but powerful algorithmic edge

  • People who prefer clean charts without indicators

  • Scalpers and intraday traders on M1–M30

  • Swing traders using H1 pivots with M15/M30 entries

  • Anyone who wants a low-maintenance EA with strong structure

Side-by-Side: Strength Comparisons
Feature Evergreen Stop Raid Evergreen Pivot Trader
Core Concept Liquidity sweeps (stop hunts) Daily pivot structure
Style Reversal precision Reversal + trend continuation
Market Adaptability Extremely high Very high
Ease of Use High Very High
Entry Complexity Medium Low–Medium
Ideal Markets Gold, FX, Indices FX, Indices, Metals
Optimization Difficulty Low–Medium Very Low
Stability High Very high
Beginner Friendly ✔✔ ✔✔✔
Expert Customization ✔✔✔ ✔✔

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trend King EA
Frank Paetsch
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend King (MT4) – v4.4 AO Adaptive Trend–Pullback EA with AO Baseline Snap, 3-EMA Mapping, and Hybrid Exits What is Trend King? Trend King is a professional trend–pullback EA that combines a clean 3-EMA regime model with an Adaptive Optimization (AO) core. The AO learns market volatility via percentiles and snaps your baseline to symbol/timeframe conditions, then maps entry strictness, stops and exits around those baselines (no recompile). It adds robust risk controls, volatility exi
Trend Range King
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Range EA: iki dünyanın en iyisi (Trend + Ortalama-dönüş) 5 yıldızlı Trend King EA ’in —   H4 ’te kanıtlanmış — geliştirilmiş sürümü; şimdi yatay piyasa için güçlü bir   ortalama-dönüş (mean-reversion)   motoruyla birleşik.   Bar bazlı, dayanıklı   bir yaklaşım. Öne çıkanlar Çift çekirdek : •   Trend modülü   — ATR ile normalize edilmiş EMA farkı +   histerezis   + RSI. •   Range modülü   — EMA bandına göre   ATR sapması   + RSI orta bölgesi; isteğe bağlı mum onayı (Engulfing/Inside). Doğ
Evergreen EA
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Evergreen EA Plus – Adaptive Donchian Breakout System Evergreen EA Plus is a professional-grade, multi-pair Expert Advisor based on a refined Donchian Channel Breakout model. It blends classic trend-following logic with advanced risk control, adaptive volatility filters, and optional AI-driven modules for smarter trade allocation and scaling. ️ Core Trading Logic Donchian Breakout Engine: Detects clean breakout structures using both Close- and High/Low-based cross confirmation. ATR-based Sto
Valkyrie AI
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ VALKYRIE AI – The Next Generation of Smart Trading on MT4 Intro (Deutsch optional): Valkyrie AI ist ein KI-optimierter Expert Advisor, entwickelt für präzise, risikokontrollierte Handelsentscheidungen auf höchstem technischen Niveau. Er analysiert Marktvolatilität und Trendstruktur in Echtzeit und reagiert intelligent auf wechselnde Marktbedingungen – vollautomatisch oder halbautomatisch auf Knopfdruck. ️ About Valkyrie AI Valkyrie AI is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for tr
Valkyrie AI Scalper
Frank Paetsch
Uzman Danışmanlar
Valkyrie AI Scalper — Precision Meets Speed Valkyrie AI Scalper is a next-generation trading assistant built for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and intelligent risk control. It combines lightning-fast scalp execution with adaptive AI-based volatility filters, delivering consistent performance even in the most dynamic markets. Core Strengths Smart Fixed-Pip Engine: Opens and closes trades in seconds using configurable TP/SL pip distances — designed for true scalping precision. Adaptive
Evergreen Stop Raid EA
Frank Paetsch
Yardımcı programlar
Evergreen Stop Raid EA The Evergreen Stop Raid EA is a precision trading system built around one of the most powerful and reliable concepts in modern price action: liquidity sweeps , also known as stop raids . These events occur when the market intentionally pushes beyond a key support or resistance level to trigger stop-loss orders, capture liquidity, and then sharply reverse. This EA is designed to detect those reversals in real time and trade them with an intelligent, rule-based engine tha
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt