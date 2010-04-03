Smart FVG Stats

The Smart FVG Statistics Indicator is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts.

Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :)

Try "The Breakout King":
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835


Key Features

Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection

Automatic Identification: Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified historical data
Customizable Parameters: Adjust lookback period, minimum FVG size, and expiration criteria
Selective Display: Toggle visibility of bullish and bearish FVGs independently

    Comprehensive Statistics Dashboard

    Real-time Metrics: Tracks total, active, and filled FVGs with percentage calculations
    Size Analysis: Monitors largest, smallest, and average FVG sizes in points
    Visual Status Indicator: Shows last update time for quick reference

      Professional Visualization

      Customizable Colors: Set individual colors for bullish and bearish FVGs
      Adjustable Transparency: Control FVG opacity from 0-100%
      Border Customization: Option to show/hide borders with adjustable width
      Chart Cleanup: Optional removal of chart grid for clearer visualization

        Smart FVG Management

        Expiration System: FVGs automatically expire after user-defined number of bars
        Fill Detection: Identifies when price has filled an FVG
        Visual Status Indicators: Different transparency levels show filled, active, and expired FVGs

          Input Parameters

          FVG Settings

          FVG Lookback Bars: Number of historical bars to analyze (200)
          FVG Minimum Size Points: Minimum FVG size in points (3)
          Show Bullish FVG: Toggle bullish FVG display (true)
          Show Bearish FVG: Toggle bearish FVG display (true)
          FVG Expiration Bars: Bars until FVG expires (50)

            Visual Settings

            Bullish FVG Color: Color for bullish FVGs (DodgerBlue)
            Bearish FVG Color: Color for bearish FVGs (OrangeRed)
            FVG Transparency: Transparency level 0-100 (70)
            Show FVG Borders: Toggle border display (true)
            Border Width: Border width in pixels (1)
            Remove Grid: Remove chart grid for cleaner view (true)

              Dashboard Settings

              Show Dashboard: Toggle statistics panel (true)
              Dashboard Background: Background color (Black)
              Dashboard Text Color: Text color (White)
              Dashboard Corner: Screen corner position (Top Left)
              Dashboard X Position: Horizontal position (50)
              Dashboard Y Position: Vertical position (50)

                Benefits for Traders

                Time-Saving Automation: Automatically identifies FVGs instead of manual searching
                Enhanced Market Analysis: Provides statistical insights into FVG behavior and patterns
                Customizable Interface: Adapts to your preferred visual style and trading needs
                Strategy Development: Offers data for backtesting FVG-based trading strategies
                Clear Visualization: Makes FVGs instantly recognizable on your charts

                  System Requirements

                  MetaTrader 5 platform
                  Compatible with all financial instruments (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)
                  Works on all timeframes

                    Installation

                    Download the  .ex5  file
                    Copy it to your MetaTrader 5 Indicators folder (MQL5/Indicators)
                    Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh Navigator
                    Drag and drop the indicator onto your chart
                    Configure settings according to your preferences

                    Support

                    For technical support or feature suggestions, please contact our support team through the MQL5 Market platform.

                    Enhance your trading analysis with professional FVG detection and statistics!



