Overview
ZProfit Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies adaptive algorithmic intelligence to capture market opportunities with precision.
It is designed for traders who want a clean, reliable, and professional trading system that responds dynamically to market changes. Backtest results will never match as entries and exits will be within the candle sensitively. Recommended Settings: 1H timeframe, 125s wait, 10candles SL......

Key Features

  • 🎯 Precision Entries – sensitive trade detection for optimized entries

  • Quick Exits – automated trade management when conditions shift

  • 📈 Trend Capture – designed to ride strong market moves

  • 🔄 Auto-Reverse – switches position automatically when trend changes

  • 🛠️ Simple Parameters – only essential inputs: timeframe, lot size, timer SL, magic number

  • 💡 AI-Driven Logic – proprietary adaptive system, not based on common retail formulas

Inputs

  • Trading Timeframe

  • Wait 

  • Timer SL (candles)

  • Lot Size

  • Magic Number

Why Choose ZProfit Ai?
Unlike conventional EAs that rely on rigid indicator formulas, ZProfit Ai is built to adapt intelligently, keeping trades aligned with current market structure. Its minimal setup and professional-grade automation make it ideal for traders seeking clarity, adaptability, and consistency.

Best Use Cases

  • Works across Forex, Crypto, Indices, and Metals

  • Flexible for scalping, intraday, or swing trading

  • Plug-and-play setup with professional automation

⚠️ Note: This EA does not guarantee profits. Performance depends on market conditions and your trading approach. Always test on demo before going live.


Aref Barakat
263
Aref Barakat 2025.09.07 18:14 
 

Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

Pulkit Kumar Sharma
303
Geliştiriciden yanıt Pulkit Kumar Sharma 2025.09.08 13:01
backtest will never match, it takes entry-exits within the candle upon price calculations while backtest is candlewise. many thanks
İncelemeye yanıt