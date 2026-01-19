Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Tola Moses Hector
- Sürüm: 1.13
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 - Smart Time-Based Grid Trader
Professional temporal grid trading system with SMA directional filter, dual trim engines (Legacy + AI), break-even protection, basket partial close, and comprehensive risk management. Perfect for ranging and trending markets.
[Complete User Manual] [Complete Product Description]
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
GRID MASTERS TEMPORAL TRADER MT5 - NEXT-GENERATION GRID TRADING
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines time-based grid deployment with intelligent directional filtering and advanced position management engines. Built for MT5 with institutional-grade risk controls.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ KEY FEATURES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
⚡ TEMPORAL TRADING ENGINE
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• Deploy grids at specific server times (3 customizable time slots)
• Avoid news events and high-volatility periods
• Perfect for targeting daily market sessions (London, NY, Asian)
• Daily auto-reset with fresh grid placement
📊 SMA DIRECTIONAL FILTER
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• Trade WITH the trend using SMA bias detection
• BUY-ONLY mode when price > SMA
• SELL-ONLY mode when price < SMA
• Optional forced close on SMA crossback (candle close)
• Configurable SMA period (default: 50)
🎯 DUAL TRIM ENGINES
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
LEGACY TRIM ENGINE:
• Rule-based position reduction when grid size exceeds threshold
• Close losers first or winners first (configurable)
• Minimum profit filter to protect gains
• Configurable max positions and close count
AI TRIM ENGINE:
• Equity slope priority algorithm
• Intelligently closes worst-performing positions
• Prevents drawdown cascade
• Works in tandem with Legacy Trim for maximum control
🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• EQUITY LOCK: Auto-close all positions at target open P&L
• PROFIT LOCK: Protect realized profits with account-level lock
• DRAWDOWN LOCK: Close all positions when equity drops from peak
• MARGIN GUARD: Real-time margin calculation prevents over-leverage
• MAX POSITION LIMITS: Separate BUY and SELL position caps
• BROKER PENDING LIMIT CHECK: Never exceed broker order limits
💎 PROFESSIONAL POSITION MANAGEMENT
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
BASKET PARTIAL CLOSE:
• Close percentage of ALL positions when basket reaches profit target
• Perfect for grid trading (proportional profit-taking)
• One-time execution per position prevents over-closing
BREAK-EVEN ENGINE:
• Automatically move SL to break-even + offset when profit threshold reached
• Protects gains without closing positions
• Works independently per position
PER-POSITION TRAILING STOP:
• Individual trailing stop for each position
• Configurable start trigger and step size
• Locks in profits as market moves favorably
PER-POSITION AGE CLOSE:
• Automatically close positions after X days
• Each position tracks its own age independently
• Prevents stale positions from accumulating
⚙️ INTELLIGENT GRID SYSTEM
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
• Separate BUY and SELL grid levels (fully customizable)
• Configurable grid spacing in points
• Optional SL/TP per grid level
• Auto-refresh depleted grids (70% consumption threshold)
• Spread filter prevents trading during high spreads
• Pending order safety checks (margin + stop-level validation)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
CONSERVATIVE (Low Risk):
• Grid Spacing: 100 points
• Buy/Sell Levels: 5 each
• Lot Size: 0.01
• Max Positions: 10 BUY / 10 SELL
• Equity Lock: 50 USD
MODERATE (Balanced):
• Grid Spacing: 50 points
• Buy/Sell Levels: 10 each
• Lot Size: 0.10
• Max Positions: 20 BUY / 20 SELL
• Equity Lock: 110 USD
AGGRESSIVE (High Volume):
• Grid Spacing: 30 points
• Buy/Sell Levels: 15 each
• Lot Size: 0.20
• Max Positions: Unlimited
• Legacy Trim: 40 positions max
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ BEST PAIRS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
EXCELLENT:
• EUR/USD (low spread, high liquidity)
• GBP/USD (good volatility)
• USD/JPY (stable trends)
• AUD/USD (predictable ranges)
GOOD:
• EUR/GBP (tight ranges)
• NZD/USD (medium volatility)
• USD/CAD (oil correlation)
AVOID:
• Exotic pairs (high spreads kill grid profits)
• Very low timeframe scalping (commission drag)
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ SUGGESTED TIMEFRAMES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
• M15 - M30: Intraday temporal trading
• H1: Balance between frequency and stability
• H4: Swing trading with wider grids
• D1: Position trading (requires patience)
Note: EA works on any timeframe - time triggers are server-time based
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ INPUTS OVERVIEW
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
TEMPORAL SETTINGS:
• Time Slot 1/2/3: Three daily grid trigger times (server time)
GRID SETTINGS:
• Buy/Sell Levels: Number of pending orders each side
• Grid Spacing: Distance between levels (points)
• SL/TP Points: Optional per-position targets
POSITION LIMITS:
• Max BUY/SELL Positions: Hard caps (0 = unlimited)
LEGACY TRIM ENGINE:
• Enable/Disable toggle
• Max Positions: Trigger threshold
• Close Count: Positions to close per cycle
• Min Profit: Only close profitable positions
• Close Losers First: Priority sorting
AI TRIM ENGINE:
• Enable/Disable toggle
• Max Positions: AI trigger threshold
• Close Count: AI positions per cycle
BREAK-EVEN ENGINE:
• Enable/Disable toggle
• Trigger Points: Profit threshold to activate
• Offset Points: SL distance beyond entry
BASKET PARTIAL CLOSE:
• Enable/Disable toggle
• Close Percent: % of each position to close
• Min Profit Points: Basket average profit threshold
SMA DIRECTIONAL FILTER:
• Enable/Disable toggle
• SMA Period: Trend calculation period
• Close on Cross: Force close on SMA crossback
RISK & LOCKS:
• Lot Size: Base volume per grid level
• Equity Lock: Open P&L auto-close target
• Drawdown Lock: Peak-to-equity drawdown limit
• Profit Lock: Realized profit protection
• Close After Days: Per-position age limit
MISC:
• Max Spread Points: Trade only when spread acceptable
• Slippage: Allowed price deviation
• Magic Number: Unique EA identifier
• Debug Mode: Detailed logging
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ USAGE TIPS
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
1. START SMALL: Test with minimum lots on demo first
2. USE SMA FILTER: Reduces counter-trend exposure significantly
3. ENABLE BOTH TRIMS: Legacy catches size, AI catches drawdown
4. SET REALISTIC LOCKS: Don't be greedy - lock profits early
5. MONITOR MARGIN: Use Max Position Limits on small accounts
6. TIME SLOTS MATTER: Align with your pair's active sessions
7. BACKTEST THOROUGHLY: Every broker/pair behaves differently
8. GRID REFRESH: Leave enabled to maintain grid density
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ RISK WARNING
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Grid trading involves opening multiple positions and can quickly consume account margin. Drawdowns are normal in grid systems - ALWAYS:
• Use proper position sizing (max 1-2% risk per grid level)
• Enable Equity/Drawdown locks as circuit breakers
• Monitor margin levels during high volatility
• Never trade exotic pairs with high spreads
• Backtest extensively before live trading
• Start with conservative settings
Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose.
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
✦ SUPPORT & UPDATES
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
We provide professional support via:
• MQL5 private messages
• Product user manual and discription
Regular updates include:
• Bug fixes (if any)
• New features based on user feedback
• Broker compatibility improvements
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════
Copyright 2026, Hector Moses @ Grid Masters
═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════