Professional temporal grid trading system with SMA directional filter, dual trim engines (Legacy + AI), break-even protection, basket partial close, and comprehensive risk management. Perfect for ranging and trending markets.

[Complete User Manual] [Complete Product Description]

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

GRID MASTERS TEMPORAL TRADER MT5 - NEXT-GENERATION GRID TRADING

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Grid Masters Temporal Trader MT5 is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines time-based grid deployment with intelligent directional filtering and advanced position management engines. Built for MT5 with institutional-grade risk controls.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ KEY FEATURES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





⚡ TEMPORAL TRADING ENGINE

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Deploy grids at specific server times (3 customizable time slots)

• Avoid news events and high-volatility periods

• Perfect for targeting daily market sessions (London, NY, Asian)

• Daily auto-reset with fresh grid placement









📊 SMA DIRECTIONAL FILTER

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Trade WITH the trend using SMA bias detection

• BUY-ONLY mode when price > SMA

• SELL-ONLY mode when price < SMA

• Optional forced close on SMA crossback (candle close)

• Configurable SMA period (default: 50)





🎯 DUAL TRIM ENGINES

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

LEGACY TRIM ENGINE:

• Rule-based position reduction when grid size exceeds threshold

• Close losers first or winners first (configurable)

• Minimum profit filter to protect gains

• Configurable max positions and close count





AI TRIM ENGINE:

• Equity slope priority algorithm

• Intelligently closes worst-performing positions

• Prevents drawdown cascade

• Works in tandem with Legacy Trim for maximum control





🛡️ ADVANCED RISK MANAGEMENT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• EQUITY LOCK: Auto-close all positions at target open P&L

• PROFIT LOCK: Protect realized profits with account-level lock

• DRAWDOWN LOCK: Close all positions when equity drops from peak

• MARGIN GUARD: Real-time margin calculation prevents over-leverage

• MAX POSITION LIMITS: Separate BUY and SELL position caps

• BROKER PENDING LIMIT CHECK: Never exceed broker order limits





💎 PROFESSIONAL POSITION MANAGEMENT

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

BASKET PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Close percentage of ALL positions when basket reaches profit target

• Perfect for grid trading (proportional profit-taking)

• One-time execution per position prevents over-closing





BREAK-EVEN ENGINE:

• Automatically move SL to break-even + offset when profit threshold reached

• Protects gains without closing positions

• Works independently per position





PER-POSITION TRAILING STOP:

• Individual trailing stop for each position

• Configurable start trigger and step size

• Locks in profits as market moves favorably





PER-POSITION AGE CLOSE:

• Automatically close positions after X days

• Each position tracks its own age independently

• Prevents stale positions from accumulating





⚙️ INTELLIGENT GRID SYSTEM

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

• Separate BUY and SELL grid levels (fully customizable)

• Configurable grid spacing in points

• Optional SL/TP per grid level

• Auto-refresh depleted grids (70% consumption threshold)

• Spread filter prevents trading during high spreads

• Pending order safety checks (margin + stop-level validation)





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ RECOMMENDED SETTINGS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





CONSERVATIVE (Low Risk):

• Grid Spacing: 100 points

• Buy/Sell Levels: 5 each

• Lot Size: 0.01

• Max Positions: 10 BUY / 10 SELL

• Equity Lock: 50 USD





MODERATE (Balanced):

• Grid Spacing: 50 points

• Buy/Sell Levels: 10 each

• Lot Size: 0.10

• Max Positions: 20 BUY / 20 SELL

• Equity Lock: 110 USD





AGGRESSIVE (High Volume):

• Grid Spacing: 30 points

• Buy/Sell Levels: 15 each

• Lot Size: 0.20

• Max Positions: Unlimited

• Legacy Trim: 40 positions max









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ BEST PAIRS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





EXCELLENT:

• EUR/USD (low spread, high liquidity)

• GBP/USD (good volatility)

• USD/JPY (stable trends)

• AUD/USD (predictable ranges)





GOOD:

• EUR/GBP (tight ranges)

• NZD/USD (medium volatility)

• USD/CAD (oil correlation)





AVOID:

• Exotic pairs (high spreads kill grid profits)

• Very low timeframe scalping (commission drag)









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ SUGGESTED TIMEFRAMES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





• M15 - M30: Intraday temporal trading

• H1: Balance between frequency and stability

• H4: Swing trading with wider grids

• D1: Position trading (requires patience)





Note: EA works on any timeframe - time triggers are server-time based









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ INPUTS OVERVIEW

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





TEMPORAL SETTINGS:

• Time Slot 1/2/3: Three daily grid trigger times (server time)





GRID SETTINGS:

• Buy/Sell Levels: Number of pending orders each side

• Grid Spacing: Distance between levels (points)

• SL/TP Points: Optional per-position targets





POSITION LIMITS:

• Max BUY/SELL Positions: Hard caps (0 = unlimited)





LEGACY TRIM ENGINE:

• Enable/Disable toggle

• Max Positions: Trigger threshold

• Close Count: Positions to close per cycle

• Min Profit: Only close profitable positions

• Close Losers First: Priority sorting





AI TRIM ENGINE:

• Enable/Disable toggle

• Max Positions: AI trigger threshold

• Close Count: AI positions per cycle





BREAK-EVEN ENGINE:

• Enable/Disable toggle

• Trigger Points: Profit threshold to activate

• Offset Points: SL distance beyond entry





BASKET PARTIAL CLOSE:

• Enable/Disable toggle

• Close Percent: % of each position to close

• Min Profit Points: Basket average profit threshold





SMA DIRECTIONAL FILTER:

• Enable/Disable toggle

• SMA Period: Trend calculation period

• Close on Cross: Force close on SMA crossback





RISK & LOCKS:

• Lot Size: Base volume per grid level

• Equity Lock: Open P&L auto-close target

• Drawdown Lock: Peak-to-equity drawdown limit

• Profit Lock: Realized profit protection

• Close After Days: Per-position age limit





MISC:

• Max Spread Points: Trade only when spread acceptable

• Slippage: Allowed price deviation

• Magic Number: Unique EA identifier

• Debug Mode: Detailed logging









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ USAGE TIPS

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





1. START SMALL: Test with minimum lots on demo first

2. USE SMA FILTER: Reduces counter-trend exposure significantly

3. ENABLE BOTH TRIMS: Legacy catches size, AI catches drawdown

4. SET REALISTIC LOCKS: Don't be greedy - lock profits early

5. MONITOR MARGIN: Use Max Position Limits on small accounts

6. TIME SLOTS MATTER: Align with your pair's active sessions

7. BACKTEST THOROUGHLY: Every broker/pair behaves differently

8. GRID REFRESH: Leave enabled to maintain grid density









═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ RISK WARNING

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Grid trading involves opening multiple positions and can quickly consume account margin. Drawdowns are normal in grid systems - ALWAYS:





• Use proper position sizing (max 1-2% risk per grid level)

• Enable Equity/Drawdown locks as circuit breakers

• Monitor margin levels during high volatility

• Never trade exotic pairs with high spreads

• Backtest extensively before live trading

• Start with conservative settings





Past performance does not guarantee future results. Only trade with risk capital you can afford to lose.





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════

✦ SUPPORT & UPDATES

═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





We provide professional support via:

• MQL5 private messages

• Product user manual and discription





Regular updates include:

• Bug fixes (if any)

• New features based on user feedback

• Broker compatibility improvements





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════





Copyright 2026, Hector Moses @ Grid Masters





═══════════════════════════════════════════════════════════════







