Advanced Basket EA MT5 - Professional Portfolio Management System
Next-Generation Account-Level Basket Management for MetaTrader 5
The Advanced Basket EA MT5 is a cutting-edge portfolio management system that treats your entire account as one intelligent basket.
🎪 Real-World Use Cases
Case 1: Multi-EA Portfolio Management
Scenario: Running 5 different EAs across 10 pairs
Monitor combined P/L across all strategies
Set daily profit target: $1000 → day ends when reached
Daily loss limit: $400 → protection from bad days
Result: Professional firm-level risk management
Case 2: Grid/Martingale System Protection
Scenario: Grid EA opening 20-50 positions
Basket TP: $500 → closes entire grid at target
Auto-hedge at -$200 → neutralizes risk
Basket leveling → reduces exposure in drawdown
Result: Automated grid management with layered protection
Case 3: News Trading with Safety
Scenario: Trading NFP with multiple entries
Time filter: Close all 5 minutes before news
Stop loss: -$250 maximum risk
Partial close: 50% at $150 profit
Result: Controlled high-volatility trading
Case 4: Prop Firm Challenge
Scenario: Meeting strict daily loss limits
Daily loss limit: $300 (firm requirement)
Daily profit target: $500
Break even at $200 to protect gains
Result: Compliant, controlled trading
Case 5: Smart Hedge Portfolio (MT5 Exclusive)
Scenario: Mixed long/short positions
Close opposite first on TP → maximize final P/L
Basket leveling → reduce exposure at -$100
Auto-hedge imbalance → maintain neutrality
Result: Sophisticated hedge fund-style management
📋 Complete Parameter Reference
Basket Settings Group
TakeProfitMoney - TP in account currency
StopLossMoney - SL in account currency
TakeProfitPercent - TP as % (overrides money)
StopLossPercent - SL as % (overrides money)
UseDynamicTP - Calculate % from equity
UseDynamicSL - Calculate % from equity
Trailing Stop Group
UseTrailingStop - Enable trailing
TrailingStart - Activation profit level
TrailingDistance - Trail distance from peak
TrailingStep - Update increment
Break Even Group
UseBreakEven - Enable break even
BreakEvenProfit - Activation threshold
BreakEvenOffset - Locked profit amount
Partial Close Group
UsePartialClose - Enable partial closing
PartialClosePercent - % to close (0-100)
PartialCloseProfit - Activation level
Time Filter Group
UseTimeFilter - Enable time restrictions
StartHour - Trading start (0-23)
EndHour - Trading end (0-23)
CloseOnEndTime - Auto-close outside hours
Filter Group
SymbolFilter - Symbols (comma-separated)
MagicFilter - Magic number (0=all)
CommentFilter - Comment text filter
Advanced Features Group (MT5 Exclusive)
AutoHedge - Enable auto-hedging
HedgeAtDrawdown - Hedge trigger level
UseMaxDailyProfit - Enable daily profit limit
MaxDailyProfit - Daily profit target
UseMaxDailyLoss - Enable daily loss limit
MaxDailyLoss - Daily loss maximum
CloseOppositeOnProfit - Close losing side first
UseBasketLeveling - Enable smart leveling
LevelingStep - Leveling trigger (drawdown)
Display Group
ShowPanel - Show info panel
PanelX - Horizontal position
PanelY - Vertical position
PanelColor - Background color
🎓 Professional Setup Guide
Step 1: Initial Configuration (Conservative)
TakeProfitMoney = 200
StopLossMoney = 100
ShowPanel = true
Start simple, understand basket behavior
Step 2: Add Protection Layers
UseBreakEven = true
BreakEvenProfit = 80
UsePartialClose = true
PartialClosePercent = 50
Progressive profit protection
Step 3: Advanced Features
UseTrailingStop = true
TrailingStart = 120
UseBasketLeveling = true (MT5 exclusive)
CloseOppositeOnProfit = true (MT5 exclusive)
Full automated management
Step 4: Risk Controls
UseMaxDailyLoss = true
MaxDailyLoss = 300
UseTimeFilter = true
StartHour = 8
EndHour = 20
Professional risk framework
🚀 Quick Start (5 Minutes)
Attach EA to any chart (manages entire account)
Set basic target: TakeProfitMoney = 200
Optional SL: StopLossMoney = 100
Enable panel: ShowPanel = true
Open some positions (manually or with other EAs)
Watch the magic - basket manages everything
Fine-tune based on your strategy
📈 Performance Benefits
Reduce Manual Work: Automate basket management completely
Improve Consistency: Systematic profit-taking and risk control
Reduce Stress: Let the EA monitor and protect 24/7
Enhance Profits: Smart trailing and partial close optimization
Control Risk: Multi-layered protection prevents disasters
Save Time: No manual monitoring of multiple positions
⚠️ Important Information
Manages ALL positions in account (or filtered subset)
Does NOT open new trades - only manages existing
Works alongside ANY other EAs or manual trading
One instance per account (manages entire portfolio)
Compatible with hedge and netting account modes
Risk Warning: Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk of loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test strategies on demo accounts before live trading. This EA is a tool and does not guarantee profits.