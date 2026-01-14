Advanced Basket EA MT5 - Professional Portfolio Management System



Next-Generation Account-Level Basket Management for MetaTrader 5

The Advanced Basket EA MT5 is a cutting-edge portfolio management system that treats your entire account as one intelligent basket.

🎪 Real-World Use Cases

Case 1: Multi-EA Portfolio Management

Scenario: Running 5 different EAs across 10 pairs

Monitor combined P/L across all strategies

Set daily profit target: $1000 → day ends when reached

Daily loss limit: $400 → protection from bad days

Result: Professional firm-level risk management

Case 2: Grid/Martingale System Protection

Scenario: Grid EA opening 20-50 positions

Basket TP: $500 → closes entire grid at target

Auto-hedge at -$200 → neutralizes risk

Basket leveling → reduces exposure in drawdown

Result: Automated grid management with layered protection

Case 3: News Trading with Safety

Scenario: Trading NFP with multiple entries

Time filter: Close all 5 minutes before news

Stop loss: -$250 maximum risk

Partial close: 50% at $150 profit

Result: Controlled high-volatility trading

Case 4: Prop Firm Challenge

Scenario: Meeting strict daily loss limits

Daily loss limit: $300 (firm requirement)

Daily profit target: $500

Break even at $200 to protect gains

Result: Compliant, controlled trading

Case 5: Smart Hedge Portfolio (MT5 Exclusive)

Scenario: Mixed long/short positions

Close opposite first on TP → maximize final P/L

Basket leveling → reduce exposure at -$100

Auto-hedge imbalance → maintain neutrality

Result: Sophisticated hedge fund-style management





📋 Complete Parameter Reference

Basket Settings Group

TakeProfitMoney - TP in account currency

StopLossMoney - SL in account currency

TakeProfitPercent - TP as % (overrides money)

StopLossPercent - SL as % (overrides money)

UseDynamicTP - Calculate % from equity

UseDynamicSL - Calculate % from equity

Trailing Stop Group

UseTrailingStop - Enable trailing

TrailingStart - Activation profit level

TrailingDistance - Trail distance from peak

TrailingStep - Update increment

Break Even Group

UseBreakEven - Enable break even

BreakEvenProfit - Activation threshold

BreakEvenOffset - Locked profit amount

Partial Close Group

UsePartialClose - Enable partial closing

PartialClosePercent - % to close (0-100)

PartialCloseProfit - Activation level

Time Filter Group

UseTimeFilter - Enable time restrictions

StartHour - Trading start (0-23)

EndHour - Trading end (0-23)

CloseOnEndTime - Auto-close outside hours

Filter Group

SymbolFilter - Symbols (comma-separated)

MagicFilter - Magic number (0=all)

CommentFilter - Comment text filter

Advanced Features Group (MT5 Exclusive)

AutoHedge - Enable auto-hedging

HedgeAtDrawdown - Hedge trigger level

UseMaxDailyProfit - Enable daily profit limit

MaxDailyProfit - Daily profit target

UseMaxDailyLoss - Enable daily loss limit

MaxDailyLoss - Daily loss maximum

CloseOppositeOnProfit - Close losing side first

UseBasketLeveling - Enable smart leveling

LevelingStep - Leveling trigger (drawdown)

Display Group

ShowPanel - Show info panel

PanelX - Horizontal position

PanelY - Vertical position

PanelColor - Background color

TextColor - Text color

🎓 Professional Setup Guide

Step 1: Initial Configuration (Conservative)

TakeProfitMoney = 200

StopLossMoney = 100

ShowPanel = true

Start simple, understand basket behavior

Step 2: Add Protection Layers

UseBreakEven = true

BreakEvenProfit = 80

UsePartialClose = true

PartialClosePercent = 50

Progressive profit protection

Step 3: Advanced Features

UseTrailingStop = true

TrailingStart = 120

UseBasketLeveling = true (MT5 exclusive)

CloseOppositeOnProfit = true (MT5 exclusive)

Full automated management

Step 4: Risk Controls

UseMaxDailyLoss = true

MaxDailyLoss = 300

UseTimeFilter = true

StartHour = 8

EndHour = 20

Professional risk framework

🚀 Quick Start (5 Minutes)

Attach EA to any chart (manages entire account)

Set basic target: TakeProfitMoney = 200

Optional SL: StopLossMoney = 100

Enable panel: ShowPanel = true

Open some positions (manually or with other EAs)

Watch the magic - basket manages everything

Fine-tune based on your strategy

📈 Performance Benefits

Reduce Manual Work: Automate basket management completely

Improve Consistency: Systematic profit-taking and risk control

Reduce Stress: Let the EA monitor and protect 24/7

Enhance Profits: Smart trailing and partial close optimization

Control Risk: Multi-layered protection prevents disasters

Save Time: No manual monitoring of multiple positions

⚠️ Important Information



Manages ALL positions in account (or filtered subset)

Does NOT open new trades - only manages existing

Works alongside ANY other EAs or manual trading

One instance per account (manages entire portfolio)

Compatible with hedge and netting account modes





