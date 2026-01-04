The Discipline Firewall

🛡️ Take Control of Your Trading Discipline 🛡️
Stop losing your gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Firewall EA v3.10 acts as your personal trading watchdog, enforcing strict risk management rules in real-time. 

Key Protection Features:

Advanced Drawdown Protection: Automatically blocks trading if your daily drawdown exceeds your set percentage or dollar amount. 


Real-Time Equity Trailing: Locks in profits by using your peak equity as the drawdown reference point. 



Hard Profit Targets: Enable "Max Daily Profit" to walk away while you're ahead—the EA can automatically close all positions once hit. 



Trading Frequency Limits: Prevent "revenge trading" by setting a maximum number of trades or total lots allowed per day. 



Consecutive Loss Shield: Stop the bleeding automatically after a specific number of losing trades in a row. 


Global GMT Session Filters: Define precise trading windows for Asian, European, and American sessions. 



📊 Smart Interactive Dashboard
Stay informed with a comprehensive on-chart display that tracks:


Current Drawdown & Daily Profit (with visual color-coded warnings). 



Trade & Lot Counts vs. your daily limits. 



Live Session Status and automated "Trading Blocked" alerts. 


Built-In Security & Automation

Automatic Daily Reset: All limits refresh automatically based on your chosen GMT reset time. 



License Control: Secure account-locking features for vendors and prop firm traders. 


Emergency Liquidation: Instantly closes all positions and deletes pending orders when limits are breached. 


"Trading isn't about how much you make; it's about how much you keep."
