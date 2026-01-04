The Discipline Firewall
- Muhammad Nadeem Satti
- 版本: 3.10
- 激活: 5
🛡️ Take Control of Your Trading Discipline 🛡️
Stop losing your gains to overtrading and emotional decisions. The Discipline Firewall EA v3.10 acts as your personal trading watchdog, enforcing strict risk management rules in real-time.
Key Protection Features:
Advanced Drawdown Protection: Automatically blocks trading if your daily drawdown exceeds your set percentage or dollar amount.
Real-Time Equity Trailing: Locks in profits by using your peak equity as the drawdown reference point.
Hard Profit Targets: Enable "Max Daily Profit" to walk away while you're ahead—the EA can automatically close all positions once hit.
Trading Frequency Limits: Prevent "revenge trading" by setting a maximum number of trades or total lots allowed per day.
Consecutive Loss Shield: Stop the bleeding automatically after a specific number of losing trades in a row.
Global GMT Session Filters: Define precise trading windows for Asian, European, and American sessions.
📊 Smart Interactive Dashboard
Stay informed with a comprehensive on-chart display that tracks:
Current Drawdown & Daily Profit (with visual color-coded warnings).
Trade & Lot Counts vs. your daily limits.
Live Session Status and automated "Trading Blocked" alerts.
Built-In Security & Automation
Automatic Daily Reset: All limits refresh automatically based on your chosen GMT reset time.
License Control: Secure account-locking features for vendors and prop firm traders.
Emergency Liquidation: Instantly closes all positions and deletes pending orders when limits are breached.
"Trading isn't about how much you make; it's about how much you keep."