KingGoldPlusMT5

Due to the significant advancements in risk safety and performance introduced in this V1.2 version, the price of the King Gold Plus EA will increase by $50 USD with the next major update.This is your best opportunity to acquire King Gold Plus at the current favorable price before the scheduled increase takes effect!

EA KingGold Plus: Detailed Description of the Automated Trading System

1. General Introduction

EA KingGold Plus is an Automated Trading System (Expert Advisor) developed on the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This EA is designed to operate based on a combination of indicator techniques to determine trend and entry points, coupled with a position management strategy that utilizes an averaging method when the market moves unfavorably against the initial trade. The EA's objective is to prioritize order execution and manage a series of trades to achieve an overall basket profit target or limit risk according to user-configured settings.

2. Core Entry Strategy

EA KingGold Plus only looks for new entry signals when a new candle (bar) begins to form on the chart. The entry signal is based on the convergence of two technical indicators:

Moving Average (MA):

  • Role: Identifies the primary or medium-term market trend.

  • Logic Buy/Sell: Based on the market price being above (Buy) or below (Sell) the MA value.

Relative Strength Index (RSI):

  • Role: Confirms the entry point by identifying overbought/oversold conditions within the trend context established by the MA.

  • Logic Buy/Sell: Based on the RSI(2) value falling below the Buy Level (Buy) or rising above the Sell Level (Sell).

3. Initial Trade Setup

When a valid signal is identified (and no series of trades in the same direction is currently active):

  • Lot Size: The first trade is opened with the volume specified by Initial_Lot.

  • Take Profit (TP): Each trade is assigned an individual TP level, measured in pips (Take_Profit_Pips) from its own entry price.

  • Stop Loss (SL): By design, individual Stop Loss orders are not placed. Loss risk management is handled by the overall basket closure features.

4. Averaging Strategy

This strategy is triggered if the price moves against the most recent trade by a distance equal to Averaging_Distance_Pips.

  • Trigger Condition: Price moves against the last trade by the specified pip distance.

  • Lot Size Calculation for Averaging Trades: Users select one of three methods (Lot_Sizing_Method):

    • FIX_CONSTANT: Same lot size (Initial_Lot) for all trades.

    • FIX_ADDITION: Lot size increases incrementally (Addition_Lot_Increment).

    • FIX_FIBONACCI: Lot size increases according to a Fibonacci-like sequence.

5. Overall Position Management and Basket Closure Conditions

The EA monitors the collective performance of all trades in the same direction and can close them all based on the following conditions:

  • Overall Profit Target (Basket Take Profit): Closes all trades when the total floating profit reaches Overall_Profit_Target_USD.

  • Overall Drawdown Protection (Basket Stop Loss): If enabled (Enable_Max_Account_Drawdown), closes all trades if the total floating loss exceeds Max_Account_Drawdown_Percent of the account balance.

6. Additional Features and Customization

  • Trade Direction Control (Order_Type_Allowed): Allows selecting Buy Only, Sell Only, or Both.

  • Trailing Stop: If enabled (Enable_Trailing_Stop), sets an SL at Trailing_Stop_Pips distance once the trade reaches Trailing_Start_Pips profit.

  • Automatic Pip Value Calculation: The EA automatically handles pip/point conversions for consistent setting of pip-based parameters.

7. Key Input Parameters (User Configuration)

Users have full customization control over the following parameters to fit their trading style and risk tolerance:

General Settings

  • Magic_Number: Unique ID for the EA's trades.

  • Slippage: Maximum acceptable deviation in points for order execution.

MA Settings

  • MA_Period: Period for the Moving Average (e.g., 200).

  • MA_Method: Calculation method (e.g., SMA, EMA).

  • MA_Applied_Price: Price to apply the MA to (e.g., Close).

RSI Settings

  • RSI_Period: Period for the Relative Strength Index (e.g., 2).

  • RSI_Applied_Price: Price to apply the RSI to (e.g., Close).

  • RSI_Buy_Level: RSI level to trigger Buy entry (e.g., 10.0).

  • RSI_Sell_Level: RSI level to trigger Sell entry (e.g., 90.0).

Order Settings

  • Initial_Lot: Lot size for the first trade in a series (e.g., 0.01).

  • Take_Profit_Pips: Individual Take Profit distance in pips (0 = no individual TP).

Averaging Settings

  • Averaging_Distance_Pips: Distance in pips to open the next averaging trade.

  • Lot_Sizing_Method: Method for calculating subsequent lot sizes (Constant, Additive, Fibonacci).

  • Addition_Lot_Increment: Lot increment size for the FIX_ADDITION method (e.g., 0.01).

Overall Closure Settings

  • Overall_Profit_Target_USD: Target profit in USD to close the entire basket.

  • Enable_Max_Account_Drawdown: Enable/Disable overall basket stop loss based on percentage.

  • Max_Account_Drawdown_Percent: Max acceptable drawdown percentage for the basket (e.g., 5.0).

Trailing Stop Settings

  • Enable_Trailing_Stop: Enable/Disable the Trailing Stop function.

  • Trailing_Start_Pips: Pips in profit required to start trailing.

  • Trailing_Stop_Pips: Trailing stop distance in pips.

Trade Direction

  • Order_Type_Allowed: Allowed order types (Both, Buy Only, Sell Only).

8. Important Note and Risk Considerations

  • The Nature of the Averaging Strategy: Averaging strategies carry significant risk. If the market trends strongly against the trades, the total volume can increase substantially, leading to a large drawdown and potential margin call if not carefully managed.

  • Absence of Individual Stop Loss: The strategy relies on overall basket management. Traders must fully understand the implications of this design choice.

  • Thorough Testing: It is critically important to thoroughly test the EA KingGold Plus on a demo account with various settings and across different market conditions before considering its use on a live account.

  • Capital Management: Applying sound capital management principles remains paramount.


