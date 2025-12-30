Fortune GBPNZD1

Fortune Trend Manager is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, specifically designed to operate on the M30 (30-minute) timeframe. The strategy focuses on capturing structured medium-term market movements through a combination of trend filtering, volatility control, and rule-based position management.

At the core of the system lies a long-term Exponential Moving Average (EMA) framework, which is used to determine the dominant market direction. Trade entries are only considered when predefined EMA relationships confirm a valid trend environment. This helps the strategy avoid random or low-quality market conditions and reduces unnecessary exposure during sideways or uncertain phases.

In addition to trend confirmation, Fortune Trend Manager incorporates volatility filtering using Average True Range (ATR) conditions. By monitoring market volatility, the Expert Advisor seeks to avoid entering positions during periods of excessive price instability, which can negatively affect trade consistency on the M30 timeframe.

Rather than relying on a single fixed entry, the strategy manages positions dynamically through staged entries. This structured position management approach allows the system to respond to price movement while maintaining predefined internal limits and exit rules. All trade exits are fully automated and follow objective price and trend-based logic, ensuring disciplined execution without emotional interference.

The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer systematic, rule-driven strategies on intraday timeframes without engaging in high-frequency or scalping techniques. Once attached to a chart, the system operates entirely automatically and does not require manual trade execution or continuous supervision.

Fortune Trend Manager is suitable for major Forex currency pairs and performs best on the M30 timeframe under stable market conditions. A minimum account balance of $5,000 or higher is recommended to provide sufficient margin flexibility and to accommodate dynamic position management. Conservative risk settings and proper leverage selection are strongly advised.

Risk Warning:

Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. This Expert Advisor utilizes dynamic position management, which may result in periods of drawdown under certain market conditions. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Users are strongly encouraged to test the strategy on a demo account and to fully understand its behavior before trading with real funds.