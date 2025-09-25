Tenet Support and Resistance Pro

📊 Ideal for scalpers, day traders and swing trades. Based on price history, the indicator automatically draws horizontal lines highlighting strategic areas. Additionally, it shows in real time the current zone where the candle is trading, providing a clear view of critical decision areas.

The Tenet Support & Resistance Pro is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders accurately identify the key market support and resistance zones.



A unique feature is the countdown timer next to the candle, which shows exactly how much time remains until the current bar closes — ideal for price action traders who need precise entry timing.

✨ Key Advantages

Automatic identification of the most relevant support and resistance zones .

Visual highlighting of the candle's current trading zone .

Built-in countdown timer next to the candle, in real time.

Fully configurable : choose which timeframes to use for generating lines (D1, H4, H1, M15, M5, M1).

Customizable colors for each line type, zones, and countdown timer.

hide or show lines depending on the chart’s timeframe.

Intelligent system that automatically recalculates levels daily or at a user-defined time.





⚙️ Input Parameters

🔧 General Settings

default_chart_view – True if want to change the chart visual to Tenet default (white background, green bull candle, red bear candle).

chart_ID – ID of the chart to be analyzed.

reset_lines_every_day – automatically recalculate lines daily.

reset_lines_at_hour – time of day to recalculate lines.

enable_double_colored_range – enable or disable dual-color ranges.

📏 Support and Resistance Lines by Timeframe

enable_range_d – enable/disable lines for the D1 timeframe.

range_d_color – color of D1 lines.

enable_range_h4 – enable/disable lines for the H4 timeframe.

range_h4_color – color of H4 lines.

enable_range_h1 – enable/disable lines for the H1 timeframe.

range_h1_color – color of H1 lines.

enable_range_m5 – enable/disable lines for the M5 timeframe.

range_m5_color – color of M5 lines.

enable_range_m1 – enable/disable lines for the M1 timeframe.

range_m1_color – color of M1 lines.

tolerance_plot_line_error – tolerance for plotting lines.

🟩 Current Zone

zoneColor – color of the current support/resistance zone where the candle is located.

⏱️ Countdown Timer

enable_timer_countdown – enable/disable countdown next to the candle.

timerColor – color of the countdown timer.



The indicator is preset for the Nasdaq USATEC index. However, the line range can be customized for other indices based on the number of points on the chart (1,000 points on the chart equals "10.00 pips," 1,500 points equals "15.00 pips"). This pip value is the default used in the configuration.

📌 Summary The Tenet Support & Resistance Pro is the perfect tool for traders who want to combine traditional technical analysis (support and resistance) with modern real-time tracking features. With it, you’ll get:

✔️ Clarity of the most important chart zones.

✔️ Accuracy in each candle’s remaining time.

✔️ Full control over how information is displayed.



