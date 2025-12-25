Quantum Premium

Quantum Prime – Expert Advisor for MT5

Quantum Prime is a powerful automated trading Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability breakout moves with precision and discipline. It intelligently analyzes market structure, identifies key swing levels, and places pending orders to enter trades only when price confirms momentum.

The EA is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution quality, and broker compatibility, making it suitable for both personal and professional trading environments.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Timeframe: 15 Minutes (M15)

  • Account Type: ECN

  • Spread: Raw / Low Spread

Key Highlights

Smart Breakout Detection
Automatically detects swing highs and lows over a customizable lookback period and places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders beyond key levels with proper validation and buffer logic.

Advanced Risk Management
Includes dynamic lot sizing based on account risk, precise TP/SL control, and an intelligent trailing stop system designed to protect profits while allowing trades to run.

Smart Time Management
Supports optional trading-hour control, automatic pending order expiration, new-bar execution logic, and cleanup of expired orders to keep trading clean and efficient.

Professional-Grade Features
Compatible with all timeframes, uses a unique magic number for multi-EA setups, includes robust logging and error handling, checks broker conditions, and ensures all prices are properly normalized for execution accuracy.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
Zigzag star
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings , trend structure , and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm. The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations. Core Strategy Logic Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, an
FREE
Swing detector trade
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
swing trading logic and professional MQL5 development at first glance. The candlestick chart in the center represents real market structure, showing both bearish (red) and bullish (green) movements. This highlights the indicator’s ability to capture medium-term price swings , not just short scalps. The transition from red candles on the left to green candles on the right visually communicates trend reversal and continuation , which is the core of swing trading. The curved arrows play an importa
FREE
Breakout package 4 in 1
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
Breakout 4-in-1 Package Core Functionality The indicator serves as a "Trend Confirmation Engine." It identifies when the price breaks through a key structural level and then uses secondary oscillators to verify if the move has enough strength to continue. 1. The Breakout Engine (S&R) The foundation of the indicator is identifying Support and Resistance (S&R) . When price closes above resistance or below support, the indicator triggers an alert. Horizontal Levels: Breaks of previous highs/lows or
FREE
Bookmap pro
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator Overview The   Bookmap Volume Heatmap   is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range. Key Features 1.   Volume Distribution Visualization Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing vol
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Yardımcı programlar
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
SuperTrend pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
SuperTrend Pro – Advanced Trend Detection Indicator (MT5) SuperTrend Pro is a modern, optimized trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to deliver clear trend direction, precise market structure, and a premium visual trading experience . It is based on an enhanced ATR-powered SuperTrend algorithm , combined with smart visuals, chart styling, and a real-time information panel. -Key Features - Advanced SuperTrend Logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) with adjustable Period and Multipli
FREE
FVG Gap Detector
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAU Gap Detector — MQL5 Expert Advisor Automated FVG (Fair Value Gap) trading for XAU with multi-timeframe detection, EMA filtering, money-management options, trailing/breakeven logic and clear visual confirmations — built for scalpers and swing traders who want a configurable, safety-first EA. One-line tagline Multi-TF FVG detector for XAU with EMA trend filter, adaptive money management, trailing & breakeven — plug into MT5 and trade smarter. What this EA does (user-facing summary) This Exper
Gold Breakout zone
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Breakout Session EA – Prop Firm & Long-Term Trading Optimized The Gold Breakout Session EA is a precision-based Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to capture high-quality breakout trades using previous session High / Low levels . This EA focuses on quality over quantity , making it ideal for prop firm challenges and long-term, disciplined trading strategies. Key Features Session Breakout Logic Trades only when price breaks confirmed previous session High or L
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
AI trade assistant
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Assistant MT5 – AI-Powered Trading Confidence & Professional Risk Management Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced AI-assisted trading panel designed to help traders make more confident, disciplined, and professional trading decisions . It combines manual trade control , intelligent confidence analysis , and advanced risk management in one powerful MT5 tool. This assistant does not execute trades automatically . Instead, it provides AI-driven confidence insights to support your decisions whil
Nuclear
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control . Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.  What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use No Martingale No Hedging No Grid No Risky Recovery Logic Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated. Core Trading Logic Smart break
US30 breakout AI support
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
US30 NY Session Breakout Detector (AI-Supported) US30 NY Session Breakout Detector is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed exclusively for US30 (Dow Jones) traders who focus on New York session volatility and breakout trading . It combines session-based market structure , fake breakout filtering , and an AI-style confidence engine to deliver precise, high-quality breakout signals. Core Concept The indicator automatically tracks the pre-New York session high and low (Asian + Londo
Neural scalper grade
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Göstergeler
Scalp Helper Signal Settings These settings control how the core scalping signals are generated. Enable Scalp Helper Signals Turns the main scalp signal engine on or off. Signal Candle Type Selects the candle calculation method used for signals: Candlesticks , Heikin Ashi , or Linear Regression candles . Signal Trigger Sensitivity Controls how aggressive or conservative signal triggering is. Higher values = fewer but higher-quality signals. Stop Loss ATR Multiplier Defines the initial stop-l
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Uzman Danışmanlar
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
