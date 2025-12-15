Gold Breakout zone

Gold zone Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr Uzman Danışmanlar

Gold Zone – Professional Prop Firm Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Zone is a flexible, rule-based scalping Expert Advisor developed for prop firm challenges and funded accounts . It is engineered to respect strict risk parameters while maintaining high execution precision, making it suitable for firms such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, E8, and similar proprietary trading firms . The EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) and delivers its best performance on the 15-minute timeframe , where market structure, mo