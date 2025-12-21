Breakout package 4 in 1
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- Sürüm: 1.0
Breakout 4-in-1 Package
Core Functionality
The indicator serves as a "Trend Confirmation Engine." It identifies when the price breaks through a key structural level and then uses secondary oscillators to verify if the move has enough strength to continue.
1. The Breakout Engine (S&R)
The foundation of the indicator is identifying Support and Resistance (S&R). When price closes above resistance or below support, the indicator triggers an alert.
Horizontal Levels: Breaks of previous highs/lows or supply/demand zones.
Trendlines: Breaks of diagonal momentum lines.
2. The Filter Layers (Choose Your Style)
Traders can toggle between different filters depending on their risk appetite:
RSI Filter (Overbought/Oversold): * Bullish Breakout: Only triggers if RSI is above 50 (momentum) but not yet over 70 (exhaustion).
Bearish Breakout: Only triggers if RSI is below 50 but not yet under 30.
MACD Filter (Convergence/Divergence): * Ensures the breakout is backed by volume and histogram growth. If a price breaks up but the MACD histogram is shrinking, it flags a "weak breakout."
Hybrid Mode: Allows users to combine both for high-probability "Sniper" entries.
Comparison of Trading Styles
|Style
|Filter Used
|Best For
|Risk Level
|Aggressive
|None (Pure S&R)
|Volatile markets / News
|High
|Momentum
|MACD Filter
|Strong trending markets
|Medium
|Conservative
|RSI + MACD
|Scalping or Day Trading
|Low