Quantum Premium

Quantum Prime – Expert Advisor for MT5

Quantum Prime is a powerful automated trading Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability breakout moves with precision and discipline. It intelligently analyzes market structure, identifies key swing levels, and places pending orders to enter trades only when price confirms momentum.

The EA is built with a strong focus on risk control, execution quality, and broker compatibility, making it suitable for both personal and professional trading environments.


Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: XAU/USD

  • Timeframe: 15 Minutes (M15)

  • Account Type: ECN

  • Spread: Raw / Low Spread

Key Highlights

Smart Breakout Detection
Automatically detects swing highs and lows over a customizable lookback period and places Buy Stop or Sell Stop orders beyond key levels with proper validation and buffer logic.

Advanced Risk Management
Includes dynamic lot sizing based on account risk, precise TP/SL control, and an intelligent trailing stop system designed to protect profits while allowing trades to run.

Smart Time Management
Supports optional trading-hour control, automatic pending order expiration, new-bar execution logic, and cleanup of expired orders to keep trading clean and efficient.

Professional-Grade Features
Compatible with all timeframes, uses a unique magic number for multi-EA setups, includes robust logging and error handling, checks broker conditions, and ensures all prices are properly normalized for execution accuracy.

おすすめのプロダクト
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
エキスパート
MultiWay EA は、強力な平均回帰戦略に基づいた、スマートで効率的な自動売買システムです。9つの相関関係のある（さらには通常「トレンド型」とされるものも含む）通貨ペア — AUDNZD、NZDCAD、AUDCAD、USDCAD、EURUSD、GBPUSD、EURCAD、EURGBP、GBPCAD — による広範な分散により、強い方向性の動きの後に価格が平均へ戻る動きを捉えます。 購入後、完全なセットアップ手順を受け取るためにプライベートメッセージを送ってください。 リアルタイムシグナル:  こちらをクリック 現在の価格 —   次の10名様はわずか $1937。 MultiWay EA は、シンプルさ、安定性、明確なロジックを重視する方に最適です — 複雑な設定は不要ですが、柔軟な資金管理とリスクコントロール機能を備えています。 このEAは本当の「セットして忘れる」哲学に従っています。ユーザーの介入を最小限に抑えながら、何年も安定して稼働でき、長期戦略に理想的です。 MultiWay EA を単独で使用することも、多様化ポートフォリオの重要な構成要素として追加す
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
エキスパート
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
Quantumcoremt5
Dayanand Pandey
エキスパート
*Quantum Core MT5 - AI-Powered Swing Trading EA for XAUUSD (Gold)**   **PROFESSIONAL | SAFE | LOW-FREQUENCY**   A premium swing trading advisor delivering **15-30 high-quality trades/month** with advanced risk management.   **KEY FEATURES:**   **AI-Enhanced Strategy**: Combines MQL5 algorithms with AI-driven market analysis for precise entries/exits.   **Compounding & Auto-Lot Sizing**: Automatically adjusts position sizes based on equity growth (user-configurable).   **Flexible Risk Co
SuperTrend EA Pro MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
エキスパート
SUPER TREND EA for Meta Trader 5 – Trade Smarter, Any Timeframe, Any Market Unlock the full potential of automated trading with SUPER TREND EA for MT5 , a professional Expert Advisor built for precision, flexibility, and intelligent risk management. Perfect for Forex, Gold, indices, and cryptocurrencies, this EA adapts to any timeframe—from ultra-fast scalping on M1 to long-term swing trading on D1. Whether you trade intraday moves or position trends, the SUPER TREND EA provides reliable signals
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
エキスパート
BlackBox XAU — ゴールド向け先進型エキスパートアドバイザー 概要 BlackBox XAU は、ゴールド市場で利益を狙いながら、ドローダウンを厳格に管理するために丁寧に設計されたトレーディングシステムです。市場のすべての値動きを追いかけるのではなく、規律あるルールベースのアプローチを採用し、ボラティリティに適応しながら 高確率のトレード機会 のみを抽出します。 EA はリアルタイムで市場状況を継続的に評価し、質の低いシグナルを排除して、リスクとリワードのバランスが明確に有利になったタイミングを辛抱強く待ちます。条件が揃うと、精密なエントリーと動的に調整される保護機能を伴ってトレードを実行します。 この慎重な設計により、BlackBox はチャートを大量のエントリーで埋め尽くすことはなく、 量より質 を重視します。統計的に優位性のあるセットアップに集中することで、トレーダーにとって 安定した収益性、管理されたドローダウン、リスク調整後の一貫したリターン へとつながります。 仕組み BlackBox の中核は、市場のボラティリティとトレンドの変化を継続的に監視し、 リスクを大
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
エキスパート
通貨取引の世界で信頼できる味方である Finvesting EA を使用して、外国為替投資の可能性を最大限に引き出してください。 このエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) は、お客様の外国為替投資を強化し、自信を持って財務目標を達成できるように設計されています。 ライブパフォーマンス： Finvesting EA には、安定した取引によるライブ実績があります。 リアルアカウント ライブパフォーマンス MT4 : https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1715664 MT5： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/1973370 Finvesting EA の可能性を発見し、成功した外国為替投資家のコミュニティに参加してください。 Finvesting EA を使用して潜在能力を最大限に引き出し、投資を成功させましょう。 より明るい経済的未来に向けて、今すぐ第一歩を踏み出しましょう。 主な特徴: 高度なアルゴリズム: Finvesting EA は、テクニカル分析、市場センチメント、履歴データを組み合わせてインテリジェントな投
Regular
Yvan Musatov
エキスパート
It is enough to optimize Regular   once, for example, a month. After that, Hanvest shows excellent results in the forward period. There are several parameters to optimize. In addition to the indicator itself, it is necessary to optimize the stop levels. You need to trade on the M1 timeframe. The Expert Advisor was created for trading on EURUSD, but it can also work on other currency pairs, you need to select it. The Expert Advisor automatically determines the number of digits in quotes and give
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
エキスパート
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
エキスパート
ZONDA  EA です   オープンな最適化パラメータと リアルタイムの回復メカニズムを備えた完全自動システム。 Christmas   Sale !  Only 7 Copies of 10 Left  for 345$  Next Price 990 $  ゾンダガイド 信号 手数料の払い戻し アップデート 私のブログ Not        Grid       , Not        Martingale       , Not         AI         , Not         Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart        GBPUSD M15 各ポジションには常に   固定SL     そして   ドローダウン中であっても、 完全な取引追跡 (FDT)   。       アルゴリズムは、2005 年以来改良および最適化されてきた QE パターン を使用します。 これは   デイリーブレイクアウト戦略 (DBS)     欧州の取引セッション初期。 システムはすべての取引をいくつかの部分に分
Aetheris Quantum
Dmytro Tishchenko
エキスパート
Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments. Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies! Special Price:
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
エキスパート
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
エキスパート
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
エキスパート
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
エキスパート
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
エキスパート
SchermanActionPro のご紹介:Automatictrading の新しい自動取引ボット Automatictrading は、SchermanActionPro をご紹介できることを誇りに思っています。 注目の機能:  • 設定可能なインジケーター: Ivan の推奨に従って、平均とローソク足の数を調整します。  • 運用の柔軟性: 購入か販売かを選択します。  • 利益確定: ATR または逆シグナルに基づく固定オプション。  • Loss Stop: ATR または逆の信号に従って固定に設定可能。  • ロットタイプ: 固定ロットの選択、アカウントの % または固定金額での固定リスク。  • 最大バッチ保護: 設定可能。  • ピップと滑りのサイズ: 完全に調整可能。  • フィルタと出力: ATR およびスプレッド レベルに従って入力フィルタと出力フィルタをアクティブにします。  • 利益確定と部分損失決済: レベルごとに設定可能。  • トレーリングストップと損益分岐点: 距離、パーセンテージ、スリッページを設定可能。  • キャンドルの数による出力: 設定可能
Gold buy only Strategy EA
Van Quang Nguyen
エキスパート
GOLD TRADING EA - OPTIMIZED SOLUTION FOR XAU/USD BUY STRATEGIES Usage Conditions: Feature Details Exclusive to XAU/USD Operates   only with Gold/USD , leveraging gold's unique volatility patterns. Unidirectional Buy Strategy Enters   BUY orders exclusively   when technical criteria converge, ensuring trend-aligned execution. Peak Performance in Uptrends Maximizes profitability during   strong bullish gold markets . KEY ADVANTAGES Benefit Description Simple & User-Friendly Minimal setup.
Quantum bot
Samuel Bedin
エキスパート
quantum bot designed for forex trading. test on eur/usd gives good returns. based on several indicators include risk management. best timeframes 1h; 4h. this bot was backtesting for the past year and gives 2000% return profit. no hidden lost trades in code. settings are customizables to give you better experience of trading. contact me for more details or installation guide
Genostype
Tatiana Savkevych
エキスパート
Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
SpeedScalper AI MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
1 (1)
エキスパート
SpeedScalper AI MT5 is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced SpeedScalper AI MT5 specifically designed for the BTCUSD pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensive test
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
エキスパート
BOOSTER FOR MT5は、FOREX市場での日常業務のためのプロのスカルパーアドバイザーです。取引では、経験とともに、トレーダーは通常、ストップ注文の蓄積レベル、価格、時間が市場で重要な役割を果たすことを理解するようになります。この戦略は、このFOREX Expert Advisorで実装されており、この製品の使用を楽しむだけでなく、その開発にも参加していただければ幸いです。フィードバックは、https：// www.mql5.com/en/に残してください 。市場/製品/ 45915＃！タブ=レビュー MT4バージョン：https：// www.mql5.com/en/market/product/45915 オプション： 価格-割り当てられた期間内にトラバースする必要がある価格の距離。 TIME-割り当てられた時間（秒単位）。 HL_PERIOD-レベルを決定するためのバーの数。 HL_TIMEFRAME-レベルを決定するための時間枠。 BREAKTHROUGH_LEVEL-レベルを突破した後に注文を開きますか？; MAGIC_NUMBER-取引のマジックナンバ
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
エキスパート
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
AutoSmartPro MT5
Alexandru Chirila
5 (1)
エキスパート
Our Expert Advisor (EA) revolutionizes trading in the Forex market by integrating two powerful strategies - Scaling and Averaging - into a dynamic and adaptable framework. Designed for the MetaTrader4/5 platform, this EA employs innovative techniques to optimize trading outcomes in various market conditions. Metatrader4 Version  |  Auto Smart Pro MT5 Live Results  |  All Products  |  Contact Scaling Strategy: The Scaling strategy capitalizes on trending market movements by initiating multiple t
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
インディケータ
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Golden US Nights MT5
Daniela Elsner
5 (1)
エキスパート
Golden US Nights MT5 first places a virtual buy-stop order after the daily close of trading on US stock exchanges, using a sophisticated price action algorithm to determine the optimal price for market entry. No Martingale or grid strategies are used, and all orders are equipped with stop-losses. Installation is simple on an XAUUSD chart of any timeframe, which can be changed at any time without affecting the expert's workflow. The onscreen panel provides important parameters and status informa
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
エキスパート
このエキスパートアドバイザーは、ICT（Inner Circle Trader）の主要原則に基づき、機関投資家向けの取引アプローチ向けに設計されています。市場構造、流動性レベル、不均衡ゾーンを分析し、高確率のエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを見つけます。 1+1プロモーション ：エキスパートアドバイザーを1つご購入いただくと、2つ目が無料！ 数量限定！ 市場構造： Cyber​​Punk EAは、短期（STH/STL）、中期（ITH/ITL）、長期（LTH/LTL）の極値を特定し、サポートレベルとレジスタンスレベルを形成します。 これらのレベルは、ブレイクアウト、プルバック、トレンド継続のシナリオ構築に使用されます。 流動性プール： 主要な極値の上または下におけるストップアキュムレーションゾーンが自動的に特定されます。 Cyber​​Punk EAは、価格が流動性に向かう可能性を考慮し、誤ったエントリーを回避します。変位とFVG： フェアバリューギャップ（FVG）ゾーン、出来高の不均衡、そしてギャップは、モメンタムの動きと大口投資家の関心領域を特定するために使用されます。 E
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
エキスパート
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
エキスパート
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
エキスパート
Meta Cove AI - インテリジェントなトレンドフォロー・ロボット 強力なトレンド相場で機能しないスキャルピングEAにうんざりしていませんか？エントリーが遅すぎて大きな利益を逃してしまうトレンドEAに不満はありませんか？ Meta Cove AI - 高精度プルバック・エンジン は、あなたのための究極のソリューションです。これは単なるインジケーターベースのロボットではありません。プロのトレーダーが実践する、時間検証済みの原則「 メイントレンドに従い、低リスクの押し目・戻りでエントリーする 」に基づいて構築された、洗練された完全な取引システムです。 このボットは「 量より質 」を重視するトレーダーのために設計されました。一日に何百回も取引するのではなく、高い勝率が見込めるセットアップを辛抱強く待ち、着実で持続可能な資産成長を目指します。 「精密エンジン」の仕組み 当社のシステムは、市場の全体像を把握するために 2つの異なる時間足 で分析を行います。 マスタートレンド分析（H1時間足）: まず、ボットは上位足（デフォルトはH1）を分析し、市場の主要なトレンド方向を特定します。現在の
Bureaucrat
Tatiana Savkevych
エキスパート
The Bureaucrat bot works on the Metatrader trading platform, which is widespread in the Forex market. The basis of the bot is a complex algorithm for controlling transactions. Nonlinear regression is used as the main entry signal. Or rather, a polynomial from non-linear regressions. A polynomial of two levels is used. Upper level – trend level (Price chart period – daily). The lower level is the level of local signals (the period of the price chart is hourly). Each polymo has a connection with
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
エキスパート
戦略説明:本EAはトレンドEAで、考え方は最も簡単な追伸の取引手法で、移動停止に合わせて損失を即時に遮断し利益を走らせ、本EAは主にEURUSDとXAUUSDを取引する。 パラメータ設定: transaction:transaction=trueの場合にのみEAが機能します。 Lots:次の片手の数は、10000USDで1標準手、つまり1000USDで0.1手を注文することを提案します。 Maxi_point:最大ポイント差の制限、ここでは金の見積もりの小数、例えば金の二桁の小数点の見積もりのプラットフォームを見て、最大ポイント差を50に制限すると、三桁の小数点の見積もりのプラットフォームは500に設定されます。 SL_symbol_1: SL_symbol_2:製品1と製品2の停止点数、例えば、金二桁の小数点見積のプラットフォーム停止点数を300に設定すると、三桁の小数点見積のプラットフォームは3000に設定されます。 symbol_1: symbol_2:製品1と製品2のニックネームは、すべてのプラットフォームの金が「XAUUSD」と呼ばれるわけではない。 プラットフォームのニック
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (17)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (11)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
エキスパート
新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
エキスパート
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (9)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
エキスパート
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
エキスパート
Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
エキスパート
AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
3.93 (41)
エキスパート
このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
エキスパート
Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (26)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
エキスパート
クォンタムバロンEA 石油が「黒い金」と呼ばれるのには理由があります。Quantum Baron EA を使用すれば、比類のない精度と信頼性で石油を活用できます。 M30 チャートの XTIUSD (原油) の高オクタン価の世界を支配するように設計された Quantum Baron は、レベルアップしてエリート精度で取引するための究極の武器です。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引   価格 。       10回購入するごとに価格が50ドルずつ上がります。最終価格は4999ドルです。 クォンタムバロンチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Baron MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます！*** 詳細については、プライベートでお問い合わせください。 私はグリッドEAです。あなたのトレ
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
エキスパート
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 これまでで最も先進的なバージョンのEAです。 AIによる意思決定 、 マルチAI投票 、 ダイナミックな取引ロジック を完全に統合して再構築されました。 このEAは XAUUSD（ゴールド） のM1専用として設計されていただけでなく、現在は BTCUSD と ETHUSD も完全にサポートし、高頻度エントリー、スマートなリスク管理、そして高い適応性を備えています。 OpenRouter接続の無料AI と高度なフィルターを組み合わせ、市場のあらゆる状況で精密なトレードを実現します。 インタラクティブマニュアル V10.1 とプリセット: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143202/comments 公開チャンネル ライブシグナル付き）:   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea V10.1 の主なアップグレード: BTCUSD と ETHUSD の完全統合 V10.1では、EAはゴールド（XAUUSD）に限定されなくなりま
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
2.14 (7)
エキスパート
ようこそ     GoldSKY EAは、   XAUUSD（金）向けの高性能デイトレードプログラムです。当社チームによって開発され、…     当座預金口座、資金を入金したビジネス口座、ビジネス通話！     IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  0 left at $499, 1 copy left at $599, next price $699, final price $1999 See all Performance here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmanagedforexltd/seller GoldSkyは 1分足チャートを使用しています。5年間および10年間のテスト結果はコメント欄でご覧いただけます。システムは長期間にわたり同じ構成で正常に動作しており、その信頼性と安定性を実証しています。 この自動取引システ
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
エキスパート
ブラックフライデー50%オフ - NANO MACHINE GPT 通常価格:$997 からブラックフライデー:$498.50 (割引価格はプロモーション期間中に反映されます。) セール開始:2025年11月27日 - 期間限定のブラックフライデーイベント。 ブラックフライデー抽選: ブラックフライデーイベント期間中にNano Machine GPTを購入されたすべての購入者は、以下の賞品の抽選に参加できます: 1 x Synaアクティベーション 1 x AiQアクティベーション 1 x Mean Machine GPTアクティベーション 参加方法: 1) 購入後、 プライベートメッセージを送信 してNano Machine GPTのマニュアルと推奨設定ファイルを受け取ってください。 2) 次に、 この製品ページにコメントを投稿 して購入を確認し、ブラックフライデー抽選に 正式に登録 されます。 メッセージとコメントの両方を行った適格なブラックフライデー購入者の中から、3名の独立した当選者がランダムに選ばれます。 ブラックフライデープロモーション終了後、Nano Machine
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
エキスパート
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : 不可能なことは何もありません。やり方を見つけ出すだけの問題です。 トップ MQL5 販売業者の 1 つによる最新の傑作、   Quantum Bitcoin EA で ビットコイン 取引の未来に足を踏み入れましょう。パフォーマンス、精度、安定性を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された Quantum Bitcoin は、不安定な暗号通貨の世界で何が可能かを再定義します。 重要！ 購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください。 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル Quantum Bitcoin/Queen チャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum Bitcoin EA を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! Quantum Bitcoin EA は H1 時間枠で成功し、市場の勢いの本質を捉える トレンドフォロー戦略 を
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
エキスパート
Aria Connector EA – V4 (学習マシン + XGBoost学習モデル +112個の有料・無料AI + 投票システム + 外部・編集可能プロンプト) 市場のほとんどのEAが「AI」や「ニューラルネットワーク」を使用していると主張しながら、実際には基本的なスクリプトのみを実行している中、 Aria Connector EA V4 は真のAI駆動トレーディングの意味を再定義します。 これは理論ではなく、マーケティングの誇大宣伝でもありません。あなたのMetaTrader 5プラットフォームと112の実際のAIモデルとの直接的で検証可能な接続であり、次世代XGBoostエンジン、編集可能プロンプト、マルチAI投票システムと組み合わされています。 初日から、Ariaは透明で進化するエコシステムとして設計されました：最初は直接GPT接続、次に自動化、そして戦略監査。 現在、V4において、Ariaは真の学習マシンとなります 。市場状況に適応し、リアルタイムで戦略を最適化し、外部の編集可能プロンプトでその知能を完全にカスタマイズできます。 60,000以上のライブ取引分析 、
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.75 (8)
エキスパート
誇張もなく、無謀なリスクもなし。最小限のドローダウンでトレードする：One Man Army は、個人トレードにもプロップファームトレードにも対応したマルチカレンシー自動売買システムです。 短期および中期の市場調整や反転を狙うスキャルピング戦略を採用し、**指値の保留注文（リミットオーダー）**で取引を行います。 このトレーディングボットは方向を予想しません。最も有利な価格帯で高精度にエントリーします。まさにあなたが求めていたスタイルです。では、詳しく見ていきましょう。 テストには、EURCAD通貨ペア、M15時間枠を使用してください.  One Man Army は、複数の資産とさまざまな市場局面における広範なテストに基づいて開発されました。このシステムの動作は安定的で予測可能、そして分析しやすい設計です。コントロール、安全性、そして体系的なアプローチを重視するトレーダーのために作られています。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here LIVE SIGNAL "М15" -   Click here Installation and setu
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
3.67 (15)
エキスパート
Zenith FX – 高度機械型AIシステム 概要 Zenith FX は、 XAUUSD（金） および USDJPY（ドル/円） において、機関投資家レベルの精度を実現するために設計された、次世代のアルゴリズム取引アーキテクチャです。 Axon Shift と Vector Prime の分析基盤をもとに、リアルタイムのボラティリティ、流動性の変化、金属と主要通貨のクロスアセット相関に適応できる強化型ニューラル構造を統合しています。 本システムは完全自動で動作し、複数の時間軸で市場構造を分析しながら、取引実行のタイミングをグローバルな市場サイクルと同期させます。 ゴールド DQS リアルシグナル:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2343270 リアルシグナル USDJPY：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2308259 販売数は限定されています — 最初の7コピー は $399 で提供。 続く 5コピー は $499 に値上げされ、 その後は 5コピーごとに$100 ずつ価格が上昇します。 早期購入者は
作者のその他のプロダクト
US30 Quantum breakout
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
US30 Pre-Market Breakout EA The US30_PreMarket_Breakout_EA is a high-performance algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average) index. This Expert Advisor utilizes a pre-market breakout strategy to capture early momentum moves with precision. It is built for efficiency, incorporating dynamic lot sizing, trailing stops, break-even triggers, and time-based exits to maximize profitability while controlling risk. Key Trading Features Pre-Market Breakout
Swing detector trade
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
swing trading logic and professional MQL5 development at first glance. The candlestick chart in the center represents real market structure, showing both bearish (red) and bullish (green) movements. This highlights the indicator’s ability to capture medium-term price swings , not just short scalps. The transition from red candles on the left to green candles on the right visually communicates trend reversal and continuation , which is the core of swing trading. The curved arrows play an importa
FREE
Breakout package 4 in 1
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
Breakout 4-in-1 Package Core Functionality The indicator serves as a "Trend Confirmation Engine." It identifies when the price breaks through a key structural level and then uses secondary oscillators to verify if the move has enough strength to continue. 1. The Breakout Engine (S&R) The foundation of the indicator is identifying Support and Resistance (S&R) . When price closes above resistance or below support, the indicator triggers an alert. Horizontal Levels: Breaks of previous highs/lows or
FREE
Zigzag star
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings , trend structure , and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm. The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations. Core Strategy Logic Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, an
FREE
Bookmap pro
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
FREE Bookmap Volume Heatmap Indicator Overview The   Bookmap Volume Heatmap   is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) indicator that creates a visual heatmap of trading volume distribution across price levels, similar to professional trading platforms like Bookmap. It provides traders with a clear visualization of where significant trading activity has occurred within a specified price range. Key Features 1.   Volume Distribution Visualization Creates color-coded rectangles on the chart representing vol
FREE
Trade assistant pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
ユーティリティ
FREE FREE FREE Trade Assistant MT5 – Professional Trading & Risk Management Panel Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced trading panel designed to help traders execute orders faster, safer, and more professionally . It simplifies manual trading by combining smart order management , precise risk control , and one-click execution , making it ideal for both beginners and advanced traders. This tool does not trade automatically . Instead, it empowers you with full control while applying professional-gra
FREE
SuperTrend pro v8
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
SuperTrend Pro – Advanced Trend Detection Indicator (MT5) SuperTrend Pro is a modern, optimized trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to deliver clear trend direction, precise market structure, and a premium visual trading experience . It is based on an enhanced ATR-powered SuperTrend algorithm , combined with smart visuals, chart styling, and a real-time information panel. -Key Features - Advanced SuperTrend Logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) with adjustable Period and Multipli
FREE
FVG Gap Detector
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
XAU Gap Detector — MQL5 Expert Advisor Automated FVG (Fair Value Gap) trading for XAU with multi-timeframe detection, EMA filtering, money-management options, trailing/breakeven logic and clear visual confirmations — built for scalpers and swing traders who want a configurable, safety-first EA. One-line tagline Multi-TF FVG detector for XAU with EMA trend filter, adaptive money management, trailing & breakeven — plug into MT5 and trade smarter. What this EA does (user-facing summary) This Exper
Gold Breakout zone
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
Gold Breakout Session EA – Prop Firm & Long-Term Trading Optimized The Gold Breakout Session EA is a precision-based Expert Advisor developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) , designed to capture high-quality breakout trades using previous session High / Low levels . This EA focuses on quality over quantity , making it ideal for prop firm challenges and long-term, disciplined trading strategies. Key Features Session Breakout Logic Trades only when price breaks confirmed previous session High or L
SMC full setup
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
Ultimate SMC: Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator Unlock the hidden movements of the market. Trade with the institutions, not against them. The Ultimate SMC indicator is designed for serious traders who want to apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to their charts automatically. Manual SMC analysis is time-consuming and prone to subjective error. This tool removes the guesswork by algorithmically detecting Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps, and Structural breaks in real-time. Whether you are a s
AI trade assistant
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
ユーティリティ
Trade Assistant MT5 – AI-Powered Trading Confidence & Professional Risk Management Trade Assistant MT5 is an advanced AI-assisted trading panel designed to help traders make more confident, disciplined, and professional trading decisions . It combines manual trade control , intelligent confidence analysis , and advanced risk management in one powerful MT5 tool. This assistant does not execute trades automatically . Instead, it provides AI-driven confidence insights to support your decisions whil
Nuclear
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
NUCLEAR EA – Precision Breakout Trading System NUCLEAR EA is a professional breakout Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand discipline, stability, and strict risk control . Built with prop-firm rules in mind, this EA focuses on high-quality breakout and fake-breakout setups while fully avoiding dangerous strategies.  What NUCLEAR EA Does NOT Use No Martingale No Hedging No Grid No Risky Recovery Logic Every trade is independent, controlled, and calculated. Core Trading Logic Smart break
US30 breakout AI support
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
US30 NY Session Breakout Detector (AI-Supported) US30 NY Session Breakout Detector is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator designed exclusively for US30 (Dow Jones) traders who focus on New York session volatility and breakout trading . It combines session-based market structure , fake breakout filtering , and an AI-style confidence engine to deliver precise, high-quality breakout signals. Core Concept The indicator automatically tracks the pre-New York session high and low (Asian + Londo
Neural scalper grade
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
インディケータ
Scalp Helper Signal Settings These settings control how the core scalping signals are generated. Enable Scalp Helper Signals Turns the main scalp signal engine on or off. Signal Candle Type Selects the candle calculation method used for signals: Candlesticks , Heikin Ashi , or Linear Regression candles . Signal Trigger Sensitivity Controls how aggressive or conservative signal triggering is. Higher values = fewer but higher-quality signals. Stop Loss ATR Multiplier Defines the initial stop-l
Renko Logic
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
エキスパート
MetaTrader 5 Renko Expert Advisor - User Guide Overview This Expert Advisor implements a complete Renko-based trading system with custom brick calculation, visual display, and automated trading logic. -The EA only for Rent unlimited Version coming soon. Features 1. Renko Engine Custom Renko Calculation : Built from scratch, no offline charts needed No Repainting : Uses only closed Renko bricks Configurable Brick Size : Set in points via input parameters Real-time Brick Formation : Automatically
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信