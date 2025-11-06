Smaf

Smaf (Smooth AF)

Ride the market trend without the hassle of analyzing the chart.

Simply attach Smaf on the symbol you want to trade and let it do it's thing.

Works well on volatile and trending markets.
Auto calculate lot sizes base on risk percent and risk distance

Trailing stops implemented base on current volatility

Auto closes positions if risky (buy and sell managed)

Risk:Reward Ratio 1:3 ensures that profit and recovery factors are healthy

Healthy metrics backtest all you want.


Happy trades!

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
BBOrb Range breakout expert
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
BBORB - Range breakout expert Buy Bias Open Range Breakout The expert you want when it comes to trading range breakouts. Solid and tested strategy when it comes to open range breakouts Only buys long and keeps your balance intact during choppy market. With great profit and recovery factors Great compounding growth Great sharpe ratio and profits not dependent on streaks. GO and trade with BBORB!
FREE
Restea
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Restea — Volatility-Adaptive RSI Expert Advisor Restea is an automated trading system that combine confluences using indicators MA for trend, Price action for market structure, and RSI for trend momentum. Trade levels are auto calculated based on ATR-based volatility. It trades for you while still giving you full control by tweaking settings I hope you have great and positive feedback while using Restea. If you liked Restea kindly support so I can continue to provide EAs that will suit every t
Ally
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ally  - Expert Advisor Your ALLY in Trend following and Retracement entries! Ally keeps trading simple by determining trends and looking for retracements for sniper entries. Indicators: Average true range -  for trade level calculations. Moving average - for getting the trends Multi-timeframe analysis - Enables multi-timeframe analysis for better trading algorithms and decisions.
ThePackage
Ivanvielle Bonifacio Dupaya
Uzman Danışmanlar
ThePackage or TP gives you the complete  "package" when it comes to trend trading. It filters out market noises to give you high probability and quality setups in order to ensure TPS! It uses moving averages, relative strength index, volumes, and true ranges to automatically setup trades for you. Realistic trade levels that can be achieved on any trade styles you choose (scalping, intraday, swing). Flexible expert and will suit any trading style. Get your package now! Once purchased (obtained w
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt