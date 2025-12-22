NY Liquidity Hunt – XAUUSD Session Sweep EA (MT4)

Professional New York Session Liquidity Trading for Gold

NY Liquidity Hunt is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

The EA trades New York session liquidity sweeps using a strict range → sweep → confirmation → reversal logic.

No martingale.

No grid.

No overtrading.

🔹 How the Strategy Works

The EA defines a range session (London hours) During the New York session, price often sweeps liquidity: Above the range high

Or below the range low The EA waits for a confirmed rejection candle A single market order is placed toward the opposite side of the range Only one trade per day is allowed (capital protection)

This approach focuses on institutional price behavior, not indicators.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Trades XAUUSD only

✔ Session-based trading (broker time)

✔ Liquidity sweep + candle confirmation

✔ One trade per day (optional)

✔ Spread filter for Gold volatility

✔ Manual news filter (date-specific & daily windows)

✔ Fixed lot sizing

✔ Optional breakeven management

✔ Optional trailing stop

✔ Broker stop-level protection

✔ Fully automated – no indicators required

🔹 Risk Management

Fixed lot size (no hidden multipliers)

Stop Loss placed beyond sweep extremes

Take Profit based on session range

Optional breakeven & trailing stop

Designed for controlled risk, not aggressive exposure

🔹 Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe Any Broker Time UTC+2 Max Spread ≤ 60 points Minimum Balance $500 (0.10 lot) Trading Style Intraday / Session-based

🔹 Important Notes

⚠ Works best with low-spread brokers

⚠ Avoid high-impact news (use built-in news filter)

⚠ Past performance does not guarantee future results

This EA is intended for experienced traders who understand session behavior and risk management.

🔹 Why Choose NY Liquidity Hunt?

✔ Clear logic

✔ Transparent behavior

✔ No risky money management

✔ Designed for real market conditions

Trade less. Trade smarter.



NB.



When you install just contact us to get Set files.