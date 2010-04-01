NY Liquidity Hunt
- Abdullahi Fa Farah Weheliye
NY Liquidity Hunt – XAUUSD Session Sweep EA (MT4)
Professional New York Session Liquidity Trading for Gold
NY Liquidity Hunt is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
The EA trades New York session liquidity sweeps using a strict range → sweep → confirmation → reversal logic.
No martingale.
No grid.
No overtrading.
🔹 How the Strategy Works
The EA defines a range session (London hours)
During the New York session, price often sweeps liquidity:
Above the range high
Or below the range low
The EA waits for a confirmed rejection candle
A single market order is placed toward the opposite side of the range
Only one trade per day is allowed (capital protection)
This approach focuses on institutional price behavior, not indicators.
🔹 Key Features
✔ Trades XAUUSD only
✔ Session-based trading (broker time)
✔ Liquidity sweep + candle confirmation
✔ One trade per day (optional)
✔ Spread filter for Gold volatility
✔ Manual news filter (date-specific & daily windows)
✔ Fixed lot sizing
✔ Optional breakeven management
✔ Optional trailing stop
✔ Broker stop-level protection
✔ Fully automated – no indicators required
🔹 Risk Management
Fixed lot size (no hidden multipliers)
Stop Loss placed beyond sweep extremes
Take Profit based on session range
Optional breakeven & trailing stop
Designed for controlled risk, not aggressive exposure
🔹 Recommended Settings
|Parameter
|Recommendation
|Symbol
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|Any
|Broker Time
|UTC+2
|Max Spread
|≤ 60 points
|Minimum Balance
|$500 (0.10 lot)
|Trading Style
|Intraday / Session-based
🔹 Important Notes
⚠ Works best with low-spread brokers
⚠ Avoid high-impact news (use built-in news filter)
⚠ Past performance does not guarantee future results
This EA is intended for experienced traders who understand session behavior and risk management.
🔹 Why Choose NY Liquidity Hunt?
✔ Clear logic
✔ Transparent behavior
✔ No risky money management
✔ Designed for real market conditions
Trade less. Trade smarter.
NB.
When you install just contact us to get Set files.