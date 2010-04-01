NY Liquidity Hunt

NY Liquidity Hunt – XAUUSD Session Sweep EA (MT4)

Professional New York Session Liquidity Trading for Gold

NY Liquidity Hunt is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
The EA trades New York session liquidity sweeps using a strict range → sweep → confirmation → reversal logic.

No martingale.
No grid.
No overtrading.

🔹 How the Strategy Works

  1. The EA defines a range session (London hours)

  2. During the New York session, price often sweeps liquidity:

    • Above the range high

    • Or below the range low

  3. The EA waits for a confirmed rejection candle

  4. A single market order is placed toward the opposite side of the range

  5. Only one trade per day is allowed (capital protection)

This approach focuses on institutional price behavior, not indicators.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Trades XAUUSD only
✔ Session-based trading (broker time)
✔ Liquidity sweep + candle confirmation
✔ One trade per day (optional)
✔ Spread filter for Gold volatility
✔ Manual news filter (date-specific & daily windows)
✔ Fixed lot sizing
✔ Optional breakeven management
✔ Optional trailing stop
✔ Broker stop-level protection
✔ Fully automated – no indicators required

🔹 Risk Management

  • Fixed lot size (no hidden multipliers)

  • Stop Loss placed beyond sweep extremes

  • Take Profit based on session range

  • Optional breakeven & trailing stop

  • Designed for controlled risk, not aggressive exposure

🔹 Recommended Settings

Parameter Recommendation
Symbol XAUUSD
Timeframe Any
Broker Time UTC+2
Max Spread ≤ 60 points
Minimum Balance $500 (0.10 lot)
Trading Style Intraday / Session-based

🔹 Important Notes

⚠ Works best with low-spread brokers
⚠ Avoid high-impact news (use built-in news filter)
⚠ Past performance does not guarantee future results

This EA is intended for experienced traders who understand session behavior and risk management.

🔹 Why Choose NY Liquidity Hunt?

✔ Clear logic
✔ Transparent behavior
✔ No risky money management
✔ Designed for real market conditions

Trade less. Trade smarter.

NB.

When you install just contact us to get Set files.


