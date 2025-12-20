ADX Dashboard MUTI

The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts.
First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the compiled .ex4 file into the "Indicators" folder of your MT4 directory. Restart MT4, then navigate to the "Insert" menu, select "Indicators", choose "Custom", and find "ADX_Dashboard_Final_V11.03" to add it to your current chart. Once added, a configurable dashboard will appear on the chart, defaulting to the upper-left corner.
Next, parameter configuration allows you to tailor the indicator to your trading style. The "Position Parameters" (X_Axis and Y_Axis) let you adjust the dashboard’s location on the chart for unobstructed viewing. The "Timeframe Settings" enable you to select three different timeframes (from M1 to MN1) via dropdown menus—this is crucial as it lets you monitor short-term, medium-term, and long-term market trends simultaneously. The "Indicator Parameters" (ADX_Period and RSI_Period) can be modified based on your trading strategy, with the default 14-period setting suitable for most mainstream trading styles.
Understanding the dashboard display is key to effective use. The dashboard has four columns: "TF" (Timeframe), "ADX", "D+/D-", and "RSI". The "TF" column shows the three selected timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1). The "ADX" column displays the ADX value, with colors indicating trend strength: green for strong trends, yellow for moderate trends, and red for weak trends. The "D+/D-" column uses triangular arrows (from the Webdings font) to show market direction: green upward arrows for bullish dominance, red downward arrows for bearish dominance, and gray arrows for weak trend conditions. The "RSI" column shows RSI values, with green indicating overbought conditions, red for oversold conditions, and yellow for neutral territory.
At the bottom of the dashboard, the "Summary" section provides an overall market sentiment judgment: "Bullish" (green) if at least two timeframes show bullish signals, "Bearish" (red) if at least two timeframes show bearish signals, and "Neutral" (yellow) for mixed signals. This summary helps traders quickly grasp the overall market trend without analyzing each timeframe individually.
When using the indicator in actual trading, it is recommended to combine it with price action and other technical analysis tools. For example, a "Bullish" summary combined with a support level breakout can confirm a long entry signal, while a "Bearish" summary combined with a resistance level rejection can support a short entry. Additionally, avoid relying solely on the indicator; always consider market volatility, news events, and other risk factors. Regularly check and adjust parameters based on different currency pairs and market conditions to ensure optimal performance.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Dynamic background
Guo Sheng Zhao
Göstergeler
左右交易的其实都是情绪，把握情绪才是交易最终能够获得盈利的关键。 所以我这是一个「趋势氛围灯」指标，它能为您的交易图表做三件事： 1. 一眼识别市场状态 深蓝色背景   → 市场处于 强劲多头氛围 深红色背景   → 市场处于 强劲空头氛围 深灰色背景   → 市场处于 震荡平衡状态 2. 提供直观的视觉辅助 将复杂的多空力量对比 转化为最直观的背景色 让您 无需分析数据 就能感受市场情绪 在多个图表间切换时能 瞬间把握每个品种的当前强弱 3. 辅助交易决策 避免在强势多头时逆势做空 避免在强势空头时逆势做多 在震荡行情中提醒您保持观望或采用区间策略 本质上，它就像为您的交易图表安装了一个「情绪指示灯」，用颜色告诉您市场此刻的“性格”是强势上涨、强势下跌还是犹豫不决.
SAMBAisgood
Guo Sheng Zhao
Göstergeler
Long-Term Trend Top & Bottom Identification Indicator (Exclusive for Medium-to-Long-Term Trading) I. Core Orientation of the Indicator This indicator is a streamlined analysis tool   focused on long-term market trends , designed to identify   top and bottom inflection points   for trading varieties such as forex and precious metals. By filtering out interfering signals from small-to-medium cycles, it provides clear guidance for medium-to-long-term trading decisions. II. Core Functions & Chart Pr
Fibopro
Guo Sheng Zhao
Göstergeler
FiboPro 2.11 Indicator User Manual I. Overview FiboPro 2.11 is a dynamic Fibonacci support/resistance indicator for MT4. It calculates multiple Fibonacci levels via a dynamic central line and volatility, intuitively showing market trends (bullish/bearish/sideways) and identifying overbought/oversold signals. Suitable for forex, futures, stocks, etc., it’s recommended for M15+ timeframes to avoid short-term noise. II. Installation Guide Copy fiboz.mq4 to the "MQL4/Indicators" folder in your MT4
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt