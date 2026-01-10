UltimateSystem

Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3 (UCS V16.3) is a professional comprehensive trend-following indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It integrates five core technical analysis factors—MACD, ADX, EMA, Momentum, and Donchian Channel—to provide accurate trend identification and market state judgment, serving as an essential auxiliary tool for trend traders.

At the core of the indicator lies a 4-factor voting scoring system, which evaluates the market's bullish, bearish, or neutral state through multi-dimensional criteria: ADX+DI/-DI comparison (trend direction), ADX strength threshold (trend validity), closing price vs. EMA (medium-term price gravity), and Momentum (price movement momentum). Only when the score difference between bullish and bearish exceeds 1 will a clear trend be confirmed, effectively filtering out choppy market noise.

Key functions include: 1) Visual trend display (cyan line for bullish trends, red line for bearish trends, and gray line for neutral/choppy markets); 2) Real-time Donchian Channel (20-period) to define price ranges (upper rail: 20-period high, lower rail: 20-period low, middle rail: average of high and low); 3) Right-side current price tag with color coding (lime for MACD > 0, magenta for MACD < 0) to intuitively reflect short-term bullish/bearish strength.

Optimized with bug fixes (including array out-of-bounds and incorrect cycle verification), the indicator features stable performance, smooth trend lines, and real-time data updates. It is suitable for various financial instruments such as forex majors, gold, and crude oil, and performs excellently on timeframes from 4-hour to daily charts. It is recommended for trend traders to use it for trend filtering, and to combine it with moving averages, support/resistance levels, or candlestick patterns to improve trading accuracy.

Ultimate_Combined_System_V16.3_EN Indicator Introduction