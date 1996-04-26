ADX Dashboard MUTI

The ADX Dashboard V11.03 is a professional MT4 indicator designed to provide traders with an intuitive visual overview of trend strength and market sentiment across multiple timeframes. It integrates ADX (Average Directional Index) and RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicators, presenting key data in a concise dashboard to help traders make quick and informed trading decisions without complex analysis of individual indicator charts.

First, the installation process is straightforward. Copy the compiled .ex4 file into the "Indicators" folder of your MT4 directory. Restart MT4, then navigate to the "Insert" menu, select "Indicators", choose "Custom", and find "ADX_Dashboard_Final_V11.03" to add it to your current chart. Once added, a configurable dashboard will appear on the chart, defaulting to the upper-left corner.

Next, parameter configuration allows you to tailor the indicator to your trading style. The "Position Parameters" (X_Axis and Y_Axis) let you adjust the dashboard’s location on the chart for unobstructed viewing. The "Timeframe Settings" enable you to select three different timeframes (from M1 to MN1) via dropdown menus—this is crucial as it lets you monitor short-term, medium-term, and long-term market trends simultaneously. The "Indicator Parameters" (ADX_Period and RSI_Period) can be modified based on your trading strategy, with the default 14-period setting suitable for most mainstream trading styles.

Understanding the dashboard display is key to effective use. The dashboard has four columns: "TF" (Timeframe), "ADX", "D+/D-", and "RSI". The "TF" column shows the three selected timeframes (e.g., M5, M15, H1). The "ADX" column displays the ADX value, with colors indicating trend strength: green for strong trends, yellow for moderate trends, and red for weak trends. The "D+/D-" column uses triangular arrows (from the Webdings font) to show market direction: green upward arrows for bullish dominance, red downward arrows for bearish dominance, and gray arrows for weak trend conditions. The "RSI" column shows RSI values, with green indicating overbought conditions, red for oversold conditions, and yellow for neutral territory.

At the bottom of the dashboard, the "Summary" section provides an overall market sentiment judgment: "Bullish" (green) if at least two timeframes show bullish signals, "Bearish" (red) if at least two timeframes show bearish signals, and "Neutral" (yellow) for mixed signals. This summary helps traders quickly grasp the overall market trend without analyzing each timeframe individually.

When using the indicator in actual trading, it is recommended to combine it with price action and other technical analysis tools. For example, a "Bullish" summary combined with a support level breakout can confirm a long entry signal, while a "Bearish" summary combined with a resistance level rejection can support a short entry. Additionally, avoid relying solely on the indicator; always consider market volatility, news events, and other risk factors. Regularly check and adjust parameters based on different currency pairs and market conditions to ensure optimal performance.