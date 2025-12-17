Gold mine Ai

Gold Mine AI EA (v1.07)

Dual-Mode XAUUSD Trading System – Scalping & Swing Precision

Gold Mine AI EA is a robust, risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It combines high-speed intraday scalping with trend-following swing trading, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to different market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection.

This EA is fully NETTING account compatible and includes advanced margin checking, making it suitable for modern retail and prop-style accounts.

⚙️ Dual Trading Engine

🔹 Scalper Mode (M1 / M5)

Designed for short, controlled trades during high-liquidity sessions.

Core Logic:

  • EMA trend alignment (fast EMA bias)

  • Bollinger Band volatility extremes

  • RSI overbought / oversold confirmation

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss & take profit

  • Time-based exits to avoid overstaying trades

Key Features:

  • Trades only within a defined GMT session window

  • Spread filtering to avoid costly entries

  • ATR volatility threshold to block flat markets

  • Maximum trades per day

  • Automatic daily drawdown protection

  • Fixed maximum trade duration

This mode is optimized for precision scalps, not overtrading.

🔹 Swing Mode (H1 / H4)

Built for capturing sustained Gold trends with patience and structure.

Core Logic:

  • Dual EMA trend confirmation (fast vs slow)

  • ADX strength filter to avoid weak trends

  • ATR-based stop loss with fixed Risk:Reward targeting

  • Pullback-based entries near EMA structure

Position Management:

  • Limited number of concurrent swing trades

  • Age-based trade exit (positions don’t linger indefinitely)

  • Optional ATR-based trailing stop for trend protection

This mode focuses on clean trend continuation, not counter-trend guessing.

🛡 Advanced Risk & Account Protection

Risk control is deeply embedded into the EA’s core logic:

  • 📊 Percentage-based or fixed lot sizing

  • 🔒 Hard cap on risk per trade (safety override)

  • 📉 Daily loss limit with automatic trading halt

  • 🚫 Max consecutive loss protection

  • ⚠️ Free margin & margin usage checks before every trade

  • 🧮 Broker stop-level and spread-aware SL/TP validation

  • 🚨 Emergency stop switch to instantly close all positions

The EA will refuse trades if margin, spread, or risk conditions are unsafe.

🧠 Intelligent Position Handling (Netting-Safe)

  • Single-position logic per symbol (netting compliant)

  • Automatic detection of scalp vs swing trades

  • Mode-specific management rules

  • Optional breakeven and trailing logic

  • No aggressive stop modification (broker-safe)

All price levels are normalized to symbol tick size to avoid execution errors.

⏱ Session & Trade Discipline

  • Custom GMT trading sessions (scalper mode)

  • New-day reset logic

  • Trade counters reset daily

  • No overlapping entries

  • No revenge trading behavior

🚫 What This EA Does NOT Use

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid

  • ❌ No hedging tricks

  • ❌ No over-optimization gimmicks

Every trade is independent, calculated, and risk-defined.

📌 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: MT5 Netting

  • Timeframes:

    • Scalping → M1 / M5

    • Swing → H1 / H4

  • Best Sessions: London & New York

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Non repaint signal indicator
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Göstergeler
MV Arrow v4.0 – Professional Swing Signal Indicator MV Arrow v4.0 is a precision-based MT4 arrow indicator designed to identify high-probability swing BUY and SELL zones using a multi-filter confirmation system. It focuses on market extremes , filtering noise and low-quality signals to deliver clear, well-spaced trade opportunities . This indicator is ideal for traders who prefer clean charts, disciplined entries, and confirmation-based signals rather than constant alerts. Core Signal Logi
Smc trading AI
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Uzman Danışmanlar
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT Hybrid – Fully Automated MT5 Expert Advisor Overview SMC VALID EA is a professional-grade, fully automated MetaTrader 5 trading bot built around Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT market structure principles , with a strong focus on capital protection, margin safety, and prop-firm compliance . The EA is designed for swing trading by default , with optional controlled scalping logic. Every
Ict institutional zones
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Göstergeler
SMC VALID EA (MT5) Version: 1.10 Author: Marrion Brave Wabomba Category: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and  ICT concepts ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro)  ICT Smart Money Daily Zones (SMC Pro) – ICT Daily Buy & Sell Zones Pro is a professional-grade Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to clearly map institutional daily levels and guide traders with high-probability decision zones . This indicator automatically analyzes the Daily timeframe (PDH / PD
Price action Ai trader
Marrion Netondo Wabomba
Uzman Danışmanlar
PriceAction Pro EA (v1.8) PriceAction Pro EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around high-probability price action patterns , strict risk management , and multi-timeframe trend confirmation . It is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and capital protection over over-optimization or martingale-style systems. The EA focuses on clean market structure , entering trades only when price action aligns with higher-timeframe direction and predefined risk rules.
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt