Gold mine Ai

Gold Mine AI EA (v1.07)

Dual-Mode XAUUSD Trading System – Scalping & Swing Precision

Gold Mine AI EA is a robust, risk-controlled MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
It combines high-speed intraday scalping with trend-following swing trading, allowing the EA to adapt dynamically to different market conditions while maintaining strict capital protection.

This EA is fully NETTING account compatible and includes advanced margin checking, making it suitable for modern retail and prop-style accounts.

⚙️ Dual Trading Engine

🔹 Scalper Mode (M1 / M5)

Designed for short, controlled trades during high-liquidity sessions.

Core Logic:

  • EMA trend alignment (fast EMA bias)

  • Bollinger Band volatility extremes

  • RSI overbought / oversold confirmation

  • ATR-based dynamic stop loss & take profit

  • Time-based exits to avoid overstaying trades

Key Features:

  • Trades only within a defined GMT session window

  • Spread filtering to avoid costly entries

  • ATR volatility threshold to block flat markets

  • Maximum trades per day

  • Automatic daily drawdown protection

  • Fixed maximum trade duration

This mode is optimized for precision scalps, not overtrading.

🔹 Swing Mode (H1 / H4)

Built for capturing sustained Gold trends with patience and structure.

Core Logic:

  • Dual EMA trend confirmation (fast vs slow)

  • ADX strength filter to avoid weak trends

  • ATR-based stop loss with fixed Risk:Reward targeting

  • Pullback-based entries near EMA structure

Position Management:

  • Limited number of concurrent swing trades

  • Age-based trade exit (positions don’t linger indefinitely)

  • Optional ATR-based trailing stop for trend protection

This mode focuses on clean trend continuation, not counter-trend guessing.

🛡 Advanced Risk & Account Protection

Risk control is deeply embedded into the EA’s core logic:

  • 📊 Percentage-based or fixed lot sizing

  • 🔒 Hard cap on risk per trade (safety override)

  • 📉 Daily loss limit with automatic trading halt

  • 🚫 Max consecutive loss protection

  • ⚠️ Free margin & margin usage checks before every trade

  • 🧮 Broker stop-level and spread-aware SL/TP validation

  • 🚨 Emergency stop switch to instantly close all positions

The EA will refuse trades if margin, spread, or risk conditions are unsafe.

🧠 Intelligent Position Handling (Netting-Safe)

  • Single-position logic per symbol (netting compliant)

  • Automatic detection of scalp vs swing trades

  • Mode-specific management rules

  • Optional breakeven and trailing logic

  • No aggressive stop modification (broker-safe)

All price levels are normalized to symbol tick size to avoid execution errors.

⏱ Session & Trade Discipline

  • Custom GMT trading sessions (scalper mode)

  • New-day reset logic

  • Trade counters reset daily

  • No overlapping entries

  • No revenge trading behavior

🚫 What This EA Does NOT Use

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid

  • ❌ No hedging tricks

  • ❌ No over-optimization gimmicks

Every trade is independent, calculated, and risk-defined.

📌 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Account Type: MT5 Netting

  • Timeframes:

    • Scalping → M1 / M5

    • Swing → H1 / H4

  • Best Sessions: London & New York

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher recommended


