🔥 MG Hybrid Trend – Multi-TF Adaptive Trend & Reversal Engine. Run EA in Timeframe M15.

MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of:

Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management

Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1.

The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider).

With the ability to adapt to market structures in real time. For higher profits, you can adjust ` Use Auto lot by Risk % = true; ` and ` Maximum lot = 0.05; ` if your capital is around $1000 .

________________________________________

⭐ Key Features

1) Multi-TF Hybrid Scoring Model (6 Slot Engine)

A system that scores signals from multiple timeframes with specific weights for each model: S01 to S06.

All scores are EMA Smoothing to provide smooth signals and reduce noise.

________________________________________

2) Ultimate Major Trend Detector (W1 + D1)

A system that detects major trends by processing trends from the largest timeframes.

The EA will:

✔ Block orders opening against the major trend.

✔ Close orders immediately. If it detects a W1/D1 counter-trend:

✔ This makes the system highly secure and reduces drawdown.

________________________________________

3) Smart ATR Trailing – Adjusts according to the actual trend direction.

ATR Trailing Stop no longer uses fixed values.

It will automatically adjust according to the major trend:

• If holding with the major trend → Trail becomes looser, allowing for longer profit draws.

• If holding against the major trend → Trail becomes tighter, reducing risk immediately.

This is a professional-level Trailing Stop system that dynamically adjusts according to the real market.

________________________________________

4) Advanced Stop Management

• Break-Even Optimization (Fast but safe)

• Intelligent Partial Close, closing partial profits based on Risk:Reward ratio.

• Donchian Auto-SL + RR-TP Engine

• H1 Trend Reverse Exit when the main model reverses direction.

________________________________________

5) Comprehensive Risk Management System

• Spread Filter

• ATR Volatility Filter

• StopLevel Protection

• Margin Check + Safety Factor

• Time Filter (Select trading days/hours)

• Midnight Auto-Close (Closes before the weekly market close)

________________________________________

6) Plug-and-Play: No extensive parameter adjustments required.

The system is designed to work well with default settings.

Suitable for:

• XAUUSD

• Trending markets

________________________________________

📊 EA Strategy (Strategy Logic)

MG Hybrid Trend uses a "Weighted Score Model" for signal aggregation.

It will open orders when:

• Score >= Threshold

• BuyScore > SellScore

• Major trend support (Major Trend Filter)

• Spread / ATR meets the criteria

• No open orders

All signals are processed only when a new bar forms on the active Timeframe (Execute TF)

for fewer but more precise trades.

________________________________________

🛡 Order Closing System (Exit System)

EA uses a Hybrid design system:

1) Trend Exit – Closes when the major trend reverses.

W1/D1 If the direction reverses → Closes immediately.

2) Score Reverse Exit

If the opposing score exceeds the threshold.

3) H1 Confirm Exit

MA reverses on the Major Timeframe.

4) Partial Exit + BE + ATR Trail

To maximize profit protection.

________________________________________

📈 Results from this EA:

• Lower Drawdown (DD) than typical trend systems

• Longer profit margins

• More accurate order opening (using 6-slot scoring + major trend filter)

• Protection against major trends

• Suitable for real-world use, not just backtesting

________________________________________

⚙️ Recommended Settings

• Execute Time Frame: M15

• Symbol: XAUUSD

• Deposit: Starting from $1000+

• Account: Raw Spread / ECN



