MGH ZigZag Fibonacci

🚀 MGH ZigZag Fibonacci – Version 1.0
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe (set files for M15 are also available).
This EA combines internal ZigZag structural mapping with a Fibonacci Retracement entry framework, creating a precise mechanism for detecting swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and high-probability breakout patterns. It also includes multi-layer momentum filtering and a new hybrid stop-loss engine for improved risk control. Download SETFilesM15 for trading on timeframes M15

🌟 Meaning Behind the Name “M-G-H”
• M – Mutelu : Positive energy, confidence, and decisiveness
• G – Gold : A highly liquid safe-haven asset ideal for structural trading
• H – Hybrid Stop-Loss : A multi-phase trailing stop designed to secure profits and reduce unnecessary drawdowns

 🔍 Core Strategy Logic
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci uses the combination of ZigZag structure + Fibonacci Retracement Range to identify true market geometry and enforce disciplined entries.

✔ Recommended Fibonacci Range
* Start : 23 or 38
* End : 50, 61, 78, or 88
For gold (XAUUSD), trading between 23 – 61 generally provides the most stable signal quality.

The EA analyzes multiple components:
• Higher highs and lower lows
• Structural breakouts
• Reversal exhaustion zones
• Momentum-supported trend continuation
• Fibonacci boundary confirmation
Trades are taken only when structure, trend, and momentum align perfectly.

💡 What makes this EA different?
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci expands the original Momentum ATR Pro engine by integrating a Fibonacci Control Layer — enhancing accuracy in momentum strength, volatility behavior, and entry risk.

📌 EMA Trend Frames (38 and 200)
• Confirms directional bias
• Filters out false signals during turbulent conditions

 📌 Momentum Filters (RSI + ADX)
• Blocks weak, overextended, or low-momentum trends
• Only strong directional movements are allowed

 📌 ATR-Driven Volatility Control
• Automatically adjusts SL & TP to real-time gold volatility
• Minimizes premature stopouts
• Improves long-term consistency

📌 Hybrid Trailing & Break-Even Engine
• Multi-stage trailing logic
• Designed following institutional risk-management principles

 📊 Multi-EMA Trend Confirmation Layer
Multiple EMAs work together to:
• Reduce false signals
• Avoid overtrading
• Ensure every position is supported by mid- and long-term trend structure

⚡ Momentum Verification Before Entry
Before opening any trade, the EA validates:
• RSI directional bias
• ADX trend strength
• Candlestick pressure and volume behavior
Only high-confidence market conditions trigger a trade.

🔐 ATR-Adaptive Risk Management
Gold is highly volatile.
The EA dynamically adjusts:
• Stop-loss
• Take-profit
• Break-even
• Trailing stop levels
This helps stabilize results and reduce unnecessary losses in volatile markets.

⭐ Key Features
• Fully automated professional-grade EA
• Internal ZigZag + Fibonacci (Structure-based)
• Trend, momentum, and volatility filtering
• No Martingale
• No Grid
• No Averaging
• ATR-adjusted SL, TP, and Trailing Stop
• Optimized for XAUUSD on M30/M15
• Low CPU load
• Ideal for long-term growth and Prop-Firm trading

🧪 Backtesting Recommendations
For initial testing with a $1,000 account:
minlot = 0.01
maxlot = 0.01
Results will closely match actual expected performance.

👨‍💻 About the Developer
The developer holds a degree in Computer Science with over 10 years of programming experience, combined with long-term expertise in Forex, gold, and cryptocurrency markets. This EA is built for real trading accounts, following the philosophy:
“Time is your most valuable asset — let the system work for you.”
