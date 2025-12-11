MG Hybrid Trend
- Experts
- Jumnong Khamngam
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
🔥 MG Hybrid Trend – Multi-TF Adaptive Trend & Reversal Engine. Run EA in Timeframe M15.
MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of:
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management
Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1.
The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider).
With the ability to adapt to market structures in real time.
For higher profits, you can adjust `Use Auto lot by Risk % = true;` and `Maximum lot = 0.05;` if your capital is around $1000.
________________________________________
⭐ Key Features
1) Multi-TF Hybrid Scoring Model (6 Slot Engine)
A system that scores signals from multiple timeframes with specific weights for each model: S01 to S06.
All scores are EMA Smoothing to provide smooth signals and reduce noise.
________________________________________
2) Ultimate Major Trend Detector (W1 + D1)
A system that detects major trends by processing trends from the largest timeframes.
The EA will:
✔ Block orders opening against the major trend.
✔ Close orders immediately. If it detects a W1/D1 counter-trend:
✔ This makes the system highly secure and reduces drawdown.
________________________________________
3) Smart ATR Trailing – Adjusts according to the actual trend direction.
ATR Trailing Stop no longer uses fixed values.
It will automatically adjust according to the major trend:
• If holding with the major trend → Trail becomes looser, allowing for longer profit draws.
• If holding against the major trend → Trail becomes tighter, reducing risk immediately.
This is a professional-level Trailing Stop system that dynamically adjusts according to the real market.
________________________________________
4) Advanced Stop Management
• Break-Even Optimization (Fast but safe)
• Intelligent Partial Close, closing partial profits based on Risk:Reward ratio.
• Donchian Auto-SL + RR-TP Engine
• H1 Trend Reverse Exit when the main model reverses direction.
________________________________________
5) Comprehensive Risk Management System
• Spread Filter
• ATR Volatility Filter
• StopLevel Protection
• Margin Check + Safety Factor
• Time Filter (Select trading days/hours)
• Midnight Auto-Close (Closes before the weekly market close)
________________________________________
6) Plug-and-Play: No extensive parameter adjustments required.
The system is designed to work well with default settings.
Suitable for:
• XAUUSD
• Trending markets
________________________________________
📊 EA Strategy (Strategy Logic)
MG Hybrid Trend uses a "Weighted Score Model" for signal aggregation.
It will open orders when:
• Score >= Threshold
• BuyScore > SellScore
• Major trend support (Major Trend Filter)
• Spread / ATR meets the criteria
• No open orders
All signals are processed only when a new bar forms on the active Timeframe (Execute TF)
for fewer but more precise trades.
________________________________________
🛡 Order Closing System (Exit System)
EA uses a Hybrid design system:
1) Trend Exit – Closes when the major trend reverses.
W1/D1 If the direction reverses → Closes immediately.
2) Score Reverse Exit
If the opposing score exceeds the threshold.
3) H1 Confirm Exit
MA reverses on the Major Timeframe.
4) Partial Exit + BE + ATR Trail
To maximize profit protection.
________________________________________
📈 Results from this EA:
• Lower Drawdown (DD) than typical trend systems
• Longer profit margins
• More accurate order opening (using 6-slot scoring + major trend filter)
• Protection against major trends
• Suitable for real-world use, not just backtesting
________________________________________
⚙️ Recommended Settings
• Execute Time Frame: M15
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Deposit: Starting from $1000+
• Account: Raw Spread / ECN