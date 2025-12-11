MG Hybrid Trend

🔥 MG Hybrid Trend – Multi-TF Adaptive Trend & Reversal Engine. Run EA in Timeframe M15.
MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of:
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management
Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1.
The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider).

With the ability to adapt to market structures in real time.

For higher profits, you can adjust `Use Auto lot by Risk % = true;` and `Maximum lot = 0.05;` if your capital is around $1000.

________________________________________
Key Features
1) Multi-TF Hybrid Scoring Model (6 Slot Engine)
A system that scores signals from multiple timeframes with specific weights for each model: S01 to S06.
All scores are EMA Smoothing to provide smooth signals and reduce noise.
________________________________________
2) Ultimate Major Trend Detector (W1 + D1)
A system that detects major trends by processing trends from the largest timeframes.
The EA will:
✔ Block orders opening against the major trend.
✔ Close orders immediately. If it detects a W1/D1 counter-trend:
✔ This makes the system highly secure and reduces drawdown.
________________________________________
3) Smart ATR Trailing – Adjusts according to the actual trend direction.
ATR Trailing Stop no longer uses fixed values.
It will automatically adjust according to the major trend:
• If holding with the major trend → Trail becomes looser, allowing for longer profit draws.
• If holding against the major trend → Trail becomes tighter, reducing risk immediately.
This is a professional-level Trailing Stop system that dynamically adjusts according to the real market.
________________________________________
4) Advanced Stop Management
• Break-Even Optimization (Fast but safe)
• Intelligent Partial Close, closing partial profits based on Risk:Reward ratio.
• Donchian Auto-SL + RR-TP Engine
• H1 Trend Reverse Exit when the main model reverses direction.
________________________________________
5) Comprehensive Risk Management System
• Spread Filter
• ATR Volatility Filter
• StopLevel Protection
• Margin Check + Safety Factor
• Time Filter (Select trading days/hours)
• Midnight Auto-Close (Closes before the weekly market close)
________________________________________
6) Plug-and-Play: No extensive parameter adjustments required.
The system is designed to work well with default settings.
Suitable for:
• XAUUSD
• Trending markets
________________________________________
📊 EA Strategy (Strategy Logic)
MG Hybrid Trend uses a "Weighted Score Model" for signal aggregation.
It will open orders when:
• Score >= Threshold
• BuyScore > SellScore
• Major trend support (Major Trend Filter)
• Spread / ATR meets the criteria
• No open orders
All signals are processed only when a new bar forms on the active Timeframe (Execute TF)
for fewer but more precise trades.
________________________________________
🛡 Order Closing System (Exit System)
EA uses a Hybrid design system:
1) Trend Exit – Closes when the major trend reverses.
W1/D1 If the direction reverses → Closes immediately.
2) Score Reverse Exit
If the opposing score exceeds the threshold.
3) H1 Confirm Exit
MA reverses on the Major Timeframe.
4) Partial Exit + BE + ATR Trail
To maximize profit protection.
________________________________________
📈 Results from this EA:
• Lower Drawdown (DD) than typical trend systems
• Longer profit margins
• More accurate order opening (using 6-slot scoring + major trend filter)
• Protection against major trends
• Suitable for real-world use, not just backtesting
________________________________________
⚙️ Recommended Settings
• Execute Time Frame: M15
• Symbol: XAUUSD
• Deposit: Starting from $1000+
• Account: Raw Spread / ECN

Altri dall’autore
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.5 MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management. Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times based on daily n
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
# MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.4 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine. Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (St
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci – Version 1.3 MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines the internal ZigZag structure with the Fibonacci Retracement framework to create an accurate mechanism for detecting high-probability swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and support breakout patterns. It also features multi-layered momentum filtering and a stop-loss mechanism. Version 1.3 ad
MG BB Swing
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MG_BB_Swing – Swing Trading System for XAUUSD, exclusively on the M15 timeframe. For the Forex market, download this Forex.set file.  System Highlights 1. Bollinger Bands Reversal Detects price expansions and contractions to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Ideal for markets with significant swings. 2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in) A special swing algorithm detects true reversals. No external indicators are required. – Supports high volatility. – Works well with
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione