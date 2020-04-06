MG Hybrid Trend

🔥 MG Hybrid Trend – A multi-timeframe adaptive trend and reversal analysis tool. Use the EA to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.
     MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of :
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management
Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1.
The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider).

With the ability to adapt to market structures in real time.

     Version 1.2 fixes the stop-loss adjustment, reducing drawdown by approximately 50%. Profitability can be increased by scheduling important news events each week (Time/Day Filter).

    For higher profits, you can adjust `Use Auto lot by Risk % = true;` and `Maximum lot = 0.05;` and 'Allow Sell Orders = false;' if your capital is around $1000.

    Version 1.5  This EA includes a Hybrid News Engine with Manual, File, and Indicator modes. Optional free tools are available for automated news filtering.

________________________________________
 ⭐ Key Features
1) Multi-TF Hybrid Scoring Model (6 Slot Engine)
    A system that scores signals from multiple timeframes with specific weights for each model : S01 to S06.
    All scores are EMA Smoothing to provide smooth signals and reduce noise.
________________________________________
2) Ultimate Major Trend Detector (W1 + D1)
    A system that detects major trends by processing trends from the largest timeframes.
   The EA will :
      ✔ Block orders opening against the major trend.
      ✔ Close orders immediately. If it detects a W1/D1 counter-trend:
      ✔ This makes the system highly secure and reduces drawdown.
________________________________________
3) Smart ATR Trailing – Adjusts according to the actual trend direction.
    ATR Trailing Stop no longer uses fixed values.
    It will automatically adjust according to the major trend:
      • If holding with the major trend → Trail becomes looser, allowing for longer profit draws.
      • If holding against the major trend → Trail becomes tighter, reducing risk immediately.
   This is a professional-level Trailing Stop system that dynamically adjusts according to the real market.
________________________________________
4) Advanced Stop Management
    • Break-Even Optimization (Fast but safe)
    • Intelligent Partial Close, closing partial profits based on Risk:Reward ratio.
    • Donchian Auto-SL + RR-TP Engine
    • H1 Trend Reverse Exit when the main model reverses direction.
________________________________________
5) Comprehensive Risk Management System
    • Spread Filter
    • ATR Volatility Filter
    • StopLevel Protection
    • Margin Check + Safety Factor
    • Time Filter (Select trading days/hours)
    • Midnight Auto-Close (Closes before the weekly market close)
________________________________________
6) Plug-and-Play : No extensive parameter adjustments required.
    The system is designed to work well with default settings.
    Suitable for :
    • XAUUSD
    • Trending markets
________________________________________
📊 EA Strategy (Strategy Logic)
    MG Hybrid Trend uses a "Weighted Score Model" for signal aggregation.
    It will open orders when:
    • Score >= Threshold
    • BuyScore > SellScore
    • Major trend support (Major Trend Filter)
    • Spread / ATR meets the criteria
    • No open orders
   All signals are processed only when a new bar forms on the active Timeframe (Execute TF)
for fewer but more precise trades.
________________________________________
🛡 Order Closing System (Exit System)
    EA uses a Hybrid design system :
    1) Trend Exit – Closes when the major trend reverses.
        W1/D1 If the direction reverses → Closes immediately.
    2) Score Reverse Exit
       If the opposing score exceeds the threshold.
    3) H1 Confirm Exit
      MA reverses on the Major Timeframe.
   4) Partial Exit + BE + ATR Trail
     To maximize profit protection.
________________________________________
📈 Results from this EA :
    • Lower Drawdown (DD) than typical trend systems
    • Longer profit margins
    • More accurate order opening (using 6-slot scoring + major trend filter)
    • Protection against major trends
    • Suitable for real-world use, not just backtesting
________________________________________
⚙️ Recommended Settings
    • Execute Time Frame : M15
    • Symbol : XAUUSD
    • Deposit : Starting from $1000+

    • Account : Raw Spread / ECN / STANDARD / Cent

👨‍💻 About the Developer

    This system was developed by a team of experienced computer science engineers specializing in MQL5 development and trading. They incorporate knowledge of market structure, chart patterns, QM patterns, various Fibonacci techniques, identifying buy and sell points using volume profiles, profit-taking strategies using Elliott Wave analysis, and precise reversal trading techniques such as divergence and supply-demand trading. These elements are combined with trading indicators to create an Expert Advisor (EA) – a complete automated trading system.

     Money that works for you is the path to financial freedom. Don't delay in investing and creating passive income!


