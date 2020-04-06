MG Hybrid Trend

🔥 MG Hybrid Trend – A multi-timeframe adaptive trend and reversal analysis tool. Use the EA to trade XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.
     MG Hybrid Trend is a new intelligent trading system that combines the power of :
Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis + Momentum + Reversal Detection + Smart Position Management
Under a Hybrid Scoring Model 6 Slots architecture that processes signals from M1 → M30 → H1 up to W1/D1.
The EA is designed to intelligently trade with the trend (Trend Rider).

With the ability to adapt to market structures in real time.

     Version 1.2 fixes the stop-loss adjustment, reducing drawdown by approximately 50%. Profitability can be increased by scheduling important news events each week (Time/Day Filter).

    For higher profits, you can adjust `Use Auto lot by Risk % = true;` and `Maximum lot = 0.05;` and 'Allow Sell Orders = false;' if your capital is around $1000.

    Version 1.5  This EA includes a Hybrid News Engine with Manual, File, and Indicator modes. Optional free tools are available for automated news filtering.

________________________________________
 ⭐ Key Features
1) Multi-TF Hybrid Scoring Model (6 Slot Engine)
    A system that scores signals from multiple timeframes with specific weights for each model : S01 to S06.
    All scores are EMA Smoothing to provide smooth signals and reduce noise.
________________________________________
2) Ultimate Major Trend Detector (W1 + D1)
    A system that detects major trends by processing trends from the largest timeframes.
   The EA will :
      ✔ Block orders opening against the major trend.
      ✔ Close orders immediately. If it detects a W1/D1 counter-trend:
      ✔ This makes the system highly secure and reduces drawdown.
________________________________________
3) Smart ATR Trailing – Adjusts according to the actual trend direction.
    ATR Trailing Stop no longer uses fixed values.
    It will automatically adjust according to the major trend:
      • If holding with the major trend → Trail becomes looser, allowing for longer profit draws.
      • If holding against the major trend → Trail becomes tighter, reducing risk immediately.
   This is a professional-level Trailing Stop system that dynamically adjusts according to the real market.
________________________________________
4) Advanced Stop Management
    • Break-Even Optimization (Fast but safe)
    • Intelligent Partial Close, closing partial profits based on Risk:Reward ratio.
    • Donchian Auto-SL + RR-TP Engine
    • H1 Trend Reverse Exit when the main model reverses direction.
________________________________________
5) Comprehensive Risk Management System
    • Spread Filter
    • ATR Volatility Filter
    • StopLevel Protection
    • Margin Check + Safety Factor
    • Time Filter (Select trading days/hours)
    • Midnight Auto-Close (Closes before the weekly market close)
________________________________________
6) Plug-and-Play : No extensive parameter adjustments required.
    The system is designed to work well with default settings.
    Suitable for :
    • XAUUSD
    • Trending markets
________________________________________
📊 EA Strategy (Strategy Logic)
    MG Hybrid Trend uses a "Weighted Score Model" for signal aggregation.
    It will open orders when:
    • Score >= Threshold
    • BuyScore > SellScore
    • Major trend support (Major Trend Filter)
    • Spread / ATR meets the criteria
    • No open orders
   All signals are processed only when a new bar forms on the active Timeframe (Execute TF)
for fewer but more precise trades.
________________________________________
🛡 Order Closing System (Exit System)
    EA uses a Hybrid design system :
    1) Trend Exit – Closes when the major trend reverses.
        W1/D1 If the direction reverses → Closes immediately.
    2) Score Reverse Exit
       If the opposing score exceeds the threshold.
    3) H1 Confirm Exit
      MA reverses on the Major Timeframe.
   4) Partial Exit + BE + ATR Trail
     To maximize profit protection.
________________________________________
📈 Results from this EA :
    • Lower Drawdown (DD) than typical trend systems
    • Longer profit margins
    • More accurate order opening (using 6-slot scoring + major trend filter)
    • Protection against major trends
    • Suitable for real-world use, not just backtesting
________________________________________
⚙️ Recommended Settings
    • Execute Time Frame : M15
    • Symbol : XAUUSD
    • Deposit : Starting from $1000+

    • Account : Raw Spread / ECN / STANDARD / Cent

👨‍💻 About the Developer

    This system was developed by a team of experienced computer science engineers specializing in MQL5 development and trading. They incorporate knowledge of market structure, chart patterns, QM patterns, various Fibonacci techniques, identifying buy and sell points using volume profiles, profit-taking strategies using Elliott Wave analysis, and precise reversal trading techniques such as divergence and supply-demand trading. These elements are combined with trading indicators to create an Expert Advisor (EA) – a complete automated trading system.

     Money that works for you is the path to financial freedom. Don't delay in investing and creating passive income!


Produtos recomendados
BreakThrust Pro EA
Mr Panlop Tansila
5 (2)
Experts
Introducing [   BreakThrust Pro EA]   – The Ultimate Breakout Strategy EA for Forex Traders! Are you looking for a powerful and reliable Expert Advisor that focuses on precision and control, without the high risks of martingale, hedging, or grid strategies? Look no further! BreakThrust Pro   is designed with a robust   Breakout Strategy , capturing market momentum at the right moment while   minimizing risk . Our EA   controls Stop Loss and Take Profit levels   in every trade, ensuring calculate
GoldenEagle
Chantal Thys
Experts
GoldenEagle – Smart Trend Trading EA GoldenEagle is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed to trade trending markets with precision and consistency. Built for MetaTrader 5, this EA combines Moving Average crossovers, RSI filters, and volatility detection (ATR) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Trend-Based Logic – Trades only in strong, confirmed market trends RSI Filtering – Avoids overbought/oversold traps ATR Volatility Filter – Detects
SafeGold EA
Ismael Alba Rocha Vieira
Experts
Negociação Segura de Ouro na Tendência Este é o SafeGold, testado nas mais duras condições com resultados lucrativos   e consistentes (por favor, veja as imagens) Com o uso de estratégias avançadas, o SafeGold é capaz de gerar lucros consistentes em 8 níveis de risco, entrando apenas quando todas as estratégias coincidirem. Sem uso de Martingale ou grid, com gerenciamento de dinheiro fixo ou automático. Fácil instalação e uso simplificado. O EA é entregue a você, configurado para as melhores con
Origin Gold SonicR
Dinh Hoan Luu
Experts
Origin Gold Sonic R EA – Automated Trading for XAU/USD (1H) Overview Origin Gold Sonic R EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe using the Sonic R Strategy. This EA intelligently combines trend analysis, volume-based confirmations, and dynamic support/resistance levels to enter and exit trades with precision. Key Features Fully Automated Trading – Executes buy and sell orders without manual intervention. Advanced Trend Detection – Uses moving
Three Masters
Jimmy Musyoki Mwongela
Experts
THREE MASTERS - Professional Automated Trading System Version: 1.01 Author: SAPPLANTA ============================================================================= OVERVIEW THREE MASTERS is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built on advanced multi-indicator analysis and precision timing, this Expert Advisor has demonstrated exceptional performance in live market conditions. The system combines institutional-grade filtering techniques with adaptive position sizin
HuiAi
Saeid Soleimani
Experts
Robô de Trading HUIAI TESTADO AO VIVO - Entre em contato para ver o desempenho em tempo real   Próximo preço: 399$ Descrição HUIAI é um sistema automatizado de trading projetado para análise e negociação do Nas100 no timeframe H1. Especificações Técnicas Mercado alvo: Nas100 Timeframe: H1 (1 hora) Saldo mínimo recomendado: $100 Plataforma: MetaTrader 5 Recursos Principais Sistema de Gerenciamento de Risco Cálculo automático do tamanho do lote Ajuste de stop loss trailing Análise e ajuste de spr
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Trivia Euraud M30
Fabriel Henrique Dosta Silva
Experts
Descrição do produto O Trivia M30 EURAUD é um robô de negociação desenvolvido para operar no par de moedas EUR/AUD, utilizando o gráfico de 30 minutos (M30). Este Expert Advisor (EA) foi projetado com o objetivo de explorar oportunidades de mercado por meio de estratégias robustas e personalizáveis, focando tanto na otimização quanto na proteção do capital. Equipado com diversos indicadores técnicos e filtros de notícias, o Trivia M30 EURAUD oferece uma solução ajustável para traders que buscam
QuantLot Expert MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
QuantLot Expert: The Ultimate Reversal System for EURUSD QuantLot Expert is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the EURUSD M15 chart. It is an advanced automated system that utilizes a powerful Reversal strategy to pinpoint potential price turning points and capitalize on market movements. This EA is built for traders who demand consistency and freedom from continuous market monitoring. Key Features Accurate Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies trading opportunities by automaticall
XAU Guardian EA
Prachya Tipsuk
Experts
1. Main Indicators & Trend Filter MA 13 (EMA 13) for primary trend detection Price above EMA13 → Bullish trend Price below EMA13 → Bearish trend Trend Confirmation: Use higher TF (H1 or H4) to confirm the overall direction Open positions only in the confirmed trend direction (One-Side Grid) 2. Grid Trading Logic Main Order: Opened when price moves according to MA13 signal and confirmed trend Grid Orders: Open additional orders every X pips (e.g., 150–250 points) against the Main Order Grid level
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Experts
GapRider EA - Dynamic Buy-Side Gap Trading Expert Advisor Overview GapRider EA is a sophisticated, adaptive Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5, specializing in buy-side gap trading. This EA identifies significant market gaps and places strategic buy orders, leveraging dynamic sizing based on market volatility to optimize trade entries and exits. With a robust set of features, GapRider offers traders a powerful tool to capitalize on price retracements following large market movements
Kral
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
KRAL – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Welcome to KRAL —a sophisticated and reliable Expert Advisor designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and consistent performance, KRAL serves as a powerful ally in navigating today’s dynamic financial markets. Key Features Comprehensive Order Management —Supports market, stop, and limit orders with flawless execution. Flexible Trade Direction —Choose buy-only, sell-only, or
GainX 400 Weltrade
Angel Torres
Experts
EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15) Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker. It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve ove
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Experts
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
Zeus GBPUSD
Silviu Andrei Popa
Experts
!!! 5 MINUTE FRAME ONLY !!! Expert Advisor: Zeus GBP/USD 5M Description: Zeus GBP/USD 5M is your dedicated trading partner for the GBP/USD currency pair on the 5-minute chart. With precision, it utilizes MACD, ATR, and other indicators to execute automated long and short trades. Set at 0.2 lots, it balances risk and reward for consistent profits. Key Features: Specialized GBP/USD trading. 5-minute timeframe for rapid trading. Adjustable lot sizes. MACD, ATR, and more indicators. Automated lon
GhostSinobi
Muhammad Sadli
Experts
GHOST SINOBI – Ninja Scalper XAUUSD GHOST SINOBI is a fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for XAUUSD (Gold) using a trend-following strategy with smart filters . Like a ninja, this EA operates fast, precise, and disciplined , delivering consistent profits with strong risk protection. Key Features Optimized for XAUUSD H1 timeframe Ultra-high win rate: 97%+ based on real tick backtests Works with small deposits (starting from $100) and prop firm accounts Full protection: Ad
Ghost version 2
Majed Ali K Alotaibi
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for high-volatility instruments, specifically Volatility 75 Index (VIX75) and XAUUSD (Gold). It uses a robust ATR-based breakout model, multi-layer position scaling, and optional trend filtering to identify strong directional momentum while maintaining precise risk control. Key Features 1. Breakout Entry Engine The EA detects momentum breakouts using: ATR-volatility filtering Highest-High / Lowest-Low structure EMA trend confirmation (optional) Precision timing
Boom and Crash Plus
Godbless C Nygu
1 (1)
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> This is new Robot which created by Moving Average... There is things to Consider before you buy or rent this Robot, I listed down here so that you can read before you purchase this Robot 1; Not perfect 100% because you can make the huge profit but sometimes you can make a little loss i can say Profit 70% and losses 30%. 2; Use setup which provided by developer not otherwise. 3;Use lower timeframe, 1,5 Minute recommended. 4;You can deposit $50  and above. 5;Backte
Blue Diamond EA
Frederick Mensah
Experts
GBPUSD - 1H $1,000 to $11,000 ... Jan 2018 - Dec 2022  (1% Risk. Low Risk. Change risk percent from zero to 1 to start trade or test). $10,000 to $5,000,000 ...   Jan 2018 - Dec 2022 (2% High Risk Trade, Can have high drawdown) NOTE : (1% or less risk percent is recommended. This will help to maintain low Drawdown but with high returns.) RISK Management : Do not put the auto risk above 2% increase. It is always better to stay in the game for a long term growth rather than one time win trades.
Musya EA MT5
Diana Gnasienko
Experts
Automated Trading Advisor for Financial Markets Our advisor is a fully automated trading system focused on trading at historically important levels and using sophisticated technical analysis for precise market entries. It operates on non-trending currency pairs that are highly correlated, ensuring stable and predictable profits. Advisor Features:     Trading on pairs with moderate returns, perfectly suited for stable earnings.     It is recommended to use ECN accounts with minimal spreads and
CoreFPS
Andriy Sydoruk
3.67 (6)
Experts
Este é um EA de escalpelamento trabalhando com ticks. Sua unidade de análise básica é um tick, não uma barra. O produto funciona com corretoras de 4 e 5 dígitos. Recotações são críticas. Será necessário uma corretora com prazo de execução mínimo. O Expert Advisor não usa o histórico armazenados no banco de dados. Ele baixa os dados do histórico online criando seu próprio banco de dados armazenados na memória interna. Após o reinício, o banco de dados é eliminado e deve ser baixado novamente. O t
LT Stochastic EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
LT Stochastic EA is an expert advisor based on the on the Stochastic Oscillator indicator. It is one of the most used indicators by traders around the world. The LT Stochastic EA offer you the possibility to automate 4 different stochastic trading strategy (please refer to the attached pictures). Not only it is user friendly, it has also been designed to offer  great amount of flexibility to suit the need of everyone. IT comes in bult with many options such as:  Trading on Normal or Custom Symbo
Long Term Precision Scalper
Prashanth Ramanan
Experts
As the name suggests, the scalper opens trade only when precise conditions are met in the market based on strict entry criteria. When the required market conditions are met the EA opens multiple trades compensating for the time not traded. This EA is meant for long term functioning hence it does not trade very frequently.  The entry points are calculated using price action, trend analysis and candlestick analysis without relying on any lagging indicators.  Every trade has fixed stop loss . Take
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout com precisão de ordem pendente "Nusantara" é um Expert Advisor (EA) baseado numa estratégia de breakout box que é melhorada com a execução de ordens pendentes distanciadas e equipada com um sistema de alternância de gestão de risco. Concebido para traders sérios que desejam uma estratégia automatizada e segura que se mantenha flexível face às mudança
Requiem MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Requiem MT5 — Sistema de negociação automática baseado em padrões de mercado Requiem MT5 é um Expert Advisor (EA) que utiliza padrões-chave do mercado, como a correção do preço após movimentos bruscos. Funciona em modo totalmente automático e não requer monitoramento constante do trader. Para iniciar, basta instalar o EA no gráfico de NZDCAD — os outros pares serão ativados automaticamente. Atenção! Entre em contato comigo imediatamente após a compra para receber as instruções de configuração! P
Romux TradeBot
Ravikumar S
Experts
Romux TradeBot is an Advanced Martingale Trading Strategy with multiple Parameter settings.  Romux TradeBot can be customized by changing parameter settings  for any Symbol at your own risk.  The default Parameter values are set for EURUSD, M1 Period and Minimum Balance 5000 USD. Account type: Hedge. Leverage:1:500. Before buying this product, please make sure you understand the risks involved with trading and that past performance is no guarantee for future results. General Settings:  S.No   In
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Experts
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: APENAS 34 9 $ em vez de 990$! Restam apenas alguns exemplares com esse preço promocional! Não deixe de conferir nosso "   pacote combo Ultimate EA   " em nosso   blog promocional   !   JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Resultados ao vivo de baixo risco Resultados ao vivo de alto risco Bem-vindo ao STABILITY PRO   : um dos sistemas de rede mais avançados, estáveis ​​e de baixo risco do mercado! Este EA foi testado ao longo de todo o histórico disponível dos pares forex q
Femto Core
Imam Nasrudin
5 (1)
Experts
[Femto Core] Professional, reliable & safe gold trading robot. Introducing the advanced Expert Advisor developed for the XAUUSD pair, EA combines 2 Core Level Breakout Engines in 1 EA, namely Breakout M5 and M6, then this EA is designed in such a way by using custom fibonacci levels and using the BULL BEAR POWER comparison filter to detect trend strength on the M15 TimeFrame,  This indicator is a special indicator developed by the maker, to determine the percentage of BULL and BEAR candle streng
VanguardPrime MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
VanguardPrime MT5: The High-Capital Reversal System for AUDUSD VanguardPrime MT5 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precision reversal trading on the AUDUSD M15 chart. It is a sophisticated automated system designed to identify high-probability reversal setups and generate consistent returns. This EA is built for serious traders seeking a robust and automated solution. Key Features Precision Reversal Strategy: The EA uses a powerful combination of leading indicators, including th
Amo AI
Novin Ghasemi Nik
Experts
Visão Geral AMO AI é um Consultor Especializado (Expert Advisor) avançado que utiliza uma arquitetura de rede neural profunda de 7 camadas combinada com algoritmos de inteligência artificial para análise automatizada do mercado. O sistema processa dados de mercado por meio de várias camadas analíticas para identificar oportunidades de negociação com base em padrões técnicos e no comportamento do mercado. Arquitetura Técnica Rede Neural: arquitetura de aprendizado profundo de 7 camadas Motor de
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (379)
Experts
Olá, traders! Sou   a Quantum Queen   , a joia da coroa de todo o ecossistema Quantum e a Expert Advisor mais bem avaliada e mais vendida da história do MQL5. Com um histórico comprovado de mais de 20 meses de negociação real, conquistei meu lugar como a indiscutível Rainha do XAUUSD. Minha especialidade? OURO. Minha missão? Entregar resultados de negociação consistentes, precisos e inteligentes — sempre. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.66 (38)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Sistema Multi-Moeda de IA de Nova Geração Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANTE! Após a compra, envie-me uma mensagem privada para receber o manual de instalação e instruções de configuração: Recurso Descrição Compreensão da Frequência de Negociação do AOT Por que o bot não negocia todos os dias Como Configurar o Bot AOT Guia de instalação passo a passo Set files AOT MT5 é um Expert Advisor avançado alimentado por
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (20)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: MT4 padrão (Mais de 7 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Mais de 5 meses de negociação real): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Canal de Forex EA Trading no MQL5: Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias. A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR 399 dólares! Depois disso, o preço subirá para 499 dólares. O EA será vendido em
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Cada vez que o sinal ao vivo aumentar em 10%, o preço será aumentado para manter a exclusividade da Zenox e proteger a estratégia. O preço final será de US$ 2.999. Sinal ao vivo Conta IC Markets, veja o desempenho ao vivo como prova! Baixar manual do usuário (inglês) O Zenox é um robô de swing trading multipar com IA de última geração que acompanha tendências e diversifica o risco em dezesseis pares de moedas. Anos de desenvolvimento dedicado resultaram em um algoritmo de negociação poderoso.
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Estrategia de Trading Híbrida para XAUUSD – Combinación de Sentimiento de Noticias y Desequilibrio del Libro de Órdenes Esta estrategia combina dos enfoques de trading raramente utilizados pero altamente efectivos en un sistema híbrido desarrollado exclusivamente para operar XAUUSD (Oro) en el gráfico de 30 minutos . Mientras que los Asesores Expertos convencionales suelen depender de indicadores predefinidos o patrones gráficos básicos, este sistema se basa en un modelo inteligente de acceso al
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (87)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT4:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre o Quantum King MT5 e você poderá ganhar o Quantum StarMan de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular! Controle   suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. O Q
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (10)
Experts
SINAL AO VIVO COM CONTA DE NEGOCIAÇÃO REAL: Configuração Padrão: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Canal de Negociação Forex EA em MQL5:  Junte-se ao meu canal MQL5 para receber as últimas notícias.  A minha comunidade com mais de 14.000 membros no MQL5 . APENAS 3 CÓPIAS DE 10 RESTANTES POR $399! Depois disso, O preço será aumentado para $499. O EA será vendido em quantidades limitadas para garantir os direitos de todos os clientes que o adquiriram. O AI Gold Trading utiliza o modelo
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (6)
Experts
Nota importante: Para garantir total transparência, estou fornecendo acesso à conta de investidor real vinculada a este EA, permitindo que você monitore seu desempenho ao vivo sem manipulação. Em apenas 5 dias, todo o capital inicial foi totalmente retirado, e desde então, o EA tem negociado exclusivamente com fundos de lucro, sem qualquer exposição ao saldo original. O preço atual de $199 é uma oferta de lançamento limitada, e será aumentado após a venda de 10 cópias ou quando a próxima atuali
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Símbolo XAUUSD (Ouro/Dólar) Período (timeframe) H1-M15 (qualquer) Suporte para operação única SIM Depósito mínimo 500 USD (ou equivalente em outra moeda) Compatível com qualquer corretora SIM (suporta cotações de 2 ou 3 dígitos, qualquer moeda da conta, nome de símbolo e GMT) Funciona sem configuração prévia SIM Se você se interessa por aprendizado de máquina, inscreva-se no canal: Inscrever-se! Principais Características do Projeto Mad Turtle: Aprendizado de Máquina Real Este Expert Advisor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter  Quantum StarMan   de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — O ápice da negociação de redes neurais e o caminho para a liberdade financeira. Aura Ultimate é o próximo passo evolutivo na família Aura — uma síntese de arquitetura de IA de ponta, inteligência adaptável ao mercado e precisão controlada por risco. Construído com base no DNA comprovado da Aura Black Edition e da Aura Neuron, ele vai além, unindo seus pontos fortes em um ecossistema multiestratégia unificado, ao mesmo tempo em que introduz uma camada completamente nova de lógic
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (14)
Experts
P reço especial de  $109  (preço regular: $365) . Guia de configuração e uso :  ABS Channel . Monitoramento em tempo real:   ABS Signal .  Arquivo de configuração do sinal ao vivo Arquivo de configuração básica O que é ABS EA? ABS EA é um robô de negociação profissional desenvolvido especificamente para XAUUSD (Ouro) no período gráfico H1. É baseado em um sistema Martingale com controles de risco integrados . Projetado para traders iniciantes e experientes, o ABS EA é fácil de configurar,
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (5)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Sistema de Negociação Híbrido com Adaptação Neural Desconto por tempo limitado. Restam apenas 7 de 20 — quase esgotado. O preço promocional atual é de 149 USD e em breve voltará para 999 USD. Demonstração de funcionamento Desempenho em conta real Após a compra, não se esqueça de nos enviar uma mensagem privada para receber os parâmetros recomendados, instruções, precauções, dicas de uso e outras informações. Muito obrigado pelo seu apoio. 1. Visão Geral X Fusion AI é um sistema a
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Crescimento a Longo Prazo. Consistência. Resiliência. Pivot Killer EA não é um sistema de lucros rápidos — é um algoritmo de negociação profissional projetado para fazer sua conta crescer de forma sustentável a longo prazo . Desenvolvido exclusivamente para XAUUSD (OURO) , o Pivot Killer é o resultado de anos de pesquisa, testes e desenvolvimento disciplinado. Ele incorpora uma filosofia simples: a consistência vence a sorte . Este sistema foi testado sob diferentes ciclos de mercado, mudanças d
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Sistema de Trading Autônomo com Núcleo Analítico Quântico SINAL REAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Hoje em dia, muitos traders manipulam resultados executando seus Expert Advisors em contas cent ou com saldos muito baixos , o que na prática demonstra que não confiam nos próprios sistemas . Este sinal, porém, opera em uma conta real de 20.000 USD . Isso representa um compromisso real de capital e oferece um desempenho transparente , sem amplificações artificiais nem di
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.58 (26)
Experts
Um novo passo em frente | Precisão impulsionada por IA encontra a lógica do mercado Com o Argos Rage , é introduzido um novo nível de automação de trading – impulsionado por um sistema DeepSeek AI integrado que analisa o comportamento do mercado em tempo real. Embora se baseie nos pontos fortes do Argos Fury, este EA segue um caminho estratégico diferente: mais flexibilidade, interpretação mais ampla e maior envolvimento com o mercado. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Alavancagem:  mín. 1:20 Depós
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
5 (1)
Experts
O primeiro algoritmo público de arbitragem do mundo entre ouro e Bitcoin! Ofertas disponíveis todos os dias! Sinal ao vivo -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Corretoras recomendadas ao longo do tempo:   IC Markets Pares negociados:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Símbolo para anexo:   XAUUSD H1 Certifique-se de que   os pares de moedas negociados foram adicionados   à janela   de Observação de Mercado   ! Tipo de conta: ECN/Spread Bruto Configurações de prefixo: Se a sua corretora tiver um par d
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DE DESCONTO Apenas por 24 horas. A promoção termina em 29 de novembro. Esta será a única promoção para este produto. Apresentando Syna Versão 4 - O Primeiro Ecossistema de Trading Agêntico com IA do Mundo Tenho o prazer de apresentar Syna Versão 4, o primeiro sistema verdadeiro de coordenação multi-EA agêntico da indústria de trading forex . Esta inovação revolucionária permite que múltiplos Assessores Especialistas operem como uma rede de inteligência unificada em diferent
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) WARNING : Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequência de negoci
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: NÚMERO MUITO LIMITADO DE CÓPIAS DISPONÍVEIS PELO PREÇO ATUAL! Preço final: 990$ A partir de US$ 349: Escolha 1 EA grátis! (para no máximo 2 números de contas de negociação) Oferta Combo Definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   LIVE RESULTS REVISÃO INDEPENDENTE Bem-vindo ao "The ORB Master"   :   Sua Vantagem em Aberturas de Range Breakouts Libere o poder da estratégia Opening Range Breakout (ORB) com o ORB Master
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (7)
Experts
Visão Geral Golden Hen EA é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para XAUUSD . Ele opera combinando oito estratégias de negociação independentes, cada uma acionada por diferentes condições de mercado e prazos (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12). O EA foi projetado para gerenciar suas entradas e filtros automaticamente. A lógica central do EA foca na identificação de sinais específicos. O Golden Hen EA não usa técnicas de grid, martingale ou preço médio . Todas as negociações abertas pelo EA usam
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
A Remstone não é um Expert Advisor comum.   Ela combina anos de pesquisa e gestão de ativos. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Desde 2018   , minha última empresa, a Armonia Capital, forneceu o sinal ARF para a Darwinex, uma gestora de ativos regulamentada pela FCA, levantando 750 mil. Domine 4 classes de ativos com um único consultor! Sem promessas, sem ajustes de curvas, sem ilusões. Mas com uma vasta experiência
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — um consultor de trading profissional para negociar qualquer ativo sem martingale ou grades do autor com mais de 25 anos de experiência. A maioria dos consultores top trabalha com ouro em alta. Eles parecem brilhantes nos testes... enquanto o ouro sobe. Mas o que acontece quando a tendência se esgota? Quem protegerá seu depósito? HTTP EA não acredita em crescimento eterno — ele se adapta ao mercado em mudança e foi projetado para diversificar amplamente sua carteira d
Golden Mirage mt5
Michela Russo
4.71 (28)
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (103)
Experts
Olá a todos, deixem-me apresentar: Eu sou   Quantum StarMan,   o eletrizante e mais novo membro da família   Quantum EAs   . Sou um EA multimoedas totalmente automatizado com capacidade para lidar com até 5 pares dinâmicos:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDCAD   . Com a máxima precisão e responsabilidade inabalável, levarei seu jogo de negociação para o próximo nível. A questão é: não confio em estratégias de Martingale. Em vez disso, utilizo um sofisticado sistema de grade projetado para
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.75 (51)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Sistema Algorítmico com Lógica de Execução Adaptativa AxonShift é um algoritmo de negociação autônomo projetado e otimizado exclusivamente para operar o par XAUUSD no período gráfico H1. Sua arquitetura é baseada em uma estrutura modular que interpreta o comportamento do mercado por meio da combinação de dinâmicas de curto prazo com impulsos de tendência intermediária. O sistema evita exposição excessiva a ruídos do mercado e não utiliza abordagens de alta frequência, concentrando-se
Mais do autor
MG BB Swing
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MG_BB_Swing – Swing Trading System for XAUUSD, exclusively on the M15 timeframe.        For the forex market (AUDCAD,AUDCHF,AUDUSD,AUDSGD,CADCHF,EURGBP,EURNZD,EURUSD,GBPAUD,GBPCAD,GBPCHF,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDCHF), download this Forex.set file.  System Highlights     1. Bollinger Bands Reversal           Detects price expansions and contractions to accurately identify overbought/oversold zones. Ideal for markets with significant swings.     2. Professional Swing Detection (Built-in)
FREE
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH SuperTrend Scan Module – Version 1.6 - Advanced Multi-Trend Trading System for XAUUSD (Gold) - Designed for M15 trading   The MGH SuperTrend_Scan module is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD). This module includes a built-in SuperTrend detection system, multiple EMA trend confirmations, momentum filtering, and a Strategy Scanner Engine.   Version 1.5 adds adjustable opening and closing times for news events each day. To reduce drawdown, closing trades on Fridays (
FREE
MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
M GH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro – Version 1.6      MGH ZigZag Momentum ATR Pro is a fully automated trading system designed for gold (XAUUSD runs on the M15 timeframe). It integrates internal ZigZag Structure Mapping, multi-layer momentum filters, and a hybrid stop-loss system to deliver stable long-term performance with risk management.       Version 1.5 adds a function to Scan Strateg with 3 time frames, filtering open orders more accurately, and adjusting trade opening and closing times base
FREE
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MGH ZigZag Fibonacci – Version 1.3       MGH ZigZag Fibonacci is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, specifically designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. This EA combines the internal ZigZag structure with the Fibonacci Retracement framework to create an accurate mechanism for detecting high-probability swing points, reversals, trend continuation zones, and support breakout patterns. It also features multi-layered momentum filtering and a stop-loss mechanism.        V
FREE
MG Multi Strategy
Jumnong Khamngam
Experts
MG Multi Strategy — A Multi-Strategy Signal Filtering Trading System. EA for trading XAUUSD on the M15 timeframe.      MG Multi Strategy is a professional Expert Advisor designed primarily for real money trading, with a strong emphasis on risk management, consistency, and long-term survival. This EA is not optimized for flashy backtesting.      Instead, every component is built and improved through practical trading logic, aiming for consistent performance in diverse market conditions. C
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário