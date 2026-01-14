Gold Multi Strategy Neural Trading Expert Advisor

PLEASE GO IN TO YOUR EA SETTING AND TURN ON ALL THE FEATURES DUE TO MQL5 VALIDATION PROCCESS HAD TO BE TURNED OFF SO PLEASE GO IN TO SETTING AND TURN ALL STRATEGIES ON / MASTER AI ON/ NEURAL NETWORK  ULTIMATE CONNECTTURN ON ALL THE FEATURES ON/ RISK MANAGEMENT ON/ TECHINCAL 35 INPUTS ON/ MONSTER AI TURN ON/ AND WHAT EVER ELSE YOU NEED AS A TRADER PLEASE TURN IT ON IF ANY HELP NEEDED PLEASE MESSAGE ME HERE AND I SHALL HELP YOU GUIDE 

ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED DONT TURN EA ON BECAUSE I HAVE A GUIDE MANUAL FILE WHAT NEEDS TO BE TURNED ON AND HOW TO TRADE THIS EA 

IT IS REALLY POWERFUL EA WITH MANY FEATURES AND EVERY LOGIC IN THIS STRATEGY IS COMPLETE IT IS DESIGNED REALLY POWERFUL AND ALSO TURN ON AI DASHBOARD TO IN THE SETTING/ IT HAS EVERYTHING A TRADER NEEDS SCALING LOT SIZE OR YOU CAN USED FIX RISK MANAGEMENT

ATTACHMENT FILE WILL BE GIVEN WHAT TO BE TURNED ON SWITCH ON DASHBOARD AI AND ALSO

SWITCH ON LOGGINGS RIGHT AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SETTINGS TO SEE HOW

TO THE EA IS PERFORMING ON EXPERT TAB

THE EYE SUPREME – 8 Strategies • 3 AI Engines
👁️ The Eye is the supreme controller of this EA – every strategy, indicator and neural network must obey.
🏆 8 institutional strategies + 32 sub-strategies (SMC, S/R, BB Squeeze, RSI Divergence, MACD Momentum, EMA Cloud, Turtle Soup, Volume Breakout).
🧠 3 AI Engines: Deep Neural Network (35 features), Monster AI Controller, AI Veto/Override system.
🔮 Predictive intelligence, market regime detection, multi-timeframe filters, structural SL/TP from real levels.
🛡️ Includes prop-firm protection, killzones, session filters, news/volatility filters and institutional entry validation.
✅ Pure MQL5, no DLL, no external dependencies.

👁️ THE EYE – SUPREME CONTROLLER

The Eye is the brain and risk-manager of this EA. It does not just “confirm signals” – it controls the whole machine:

  • Decides BUY / SELL / WAIT based on real structure, momentum and regime

  • Calculates structural SL/TP from true support, resistance, supply/demand and liquidity zones

  • Blocks trades that go against higher-timeframe trend or momentum unless conditions are perfect

  • Uses multi-layer entry validation (S/R strength, momentum, HTF trend, price action) before allowing execution

  • Applies AI Veto if a strategy signal conflicts with the AI / Eye view of the market

The Eye is always watching:

“I SEE ALL. I KNOW ALL. I CONTROL ALL.
Every strategy OBEYS me. Every indicator SERVES me. Every neural network WORSHIPS me.”

🏆 8 MASTER STRATEGIES + 32 SUB-STRATEGIES

All 8 master strategies run in parallel and compete for the best signal. The Eye then chooses what is allowed to trade:

  1. Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

    • BOS / CHoCH, liquidity grabs, premium/discount zones

    • Institutional orderflow and market regime detection

  2. Turtle Soup (False Breakouts)

    • Classic stop-hunt / fake breakout logic

    • Designed to catch aggressive reversals around key highs/lows

  3. RSI Divergence System

    • Multi-timeframe RSI with divergence and oversold/overbought zones

    • Uses robust retry logic to ensure indicator data quality

  4. MACD Momentum

    • Trend & momentum-following engine

    • “Hard check” blocks longs if MACD is falling and shorts if MACD is rising (unless extremely high confidence)

  5. Bollinger Band Squeeze (Volatility Breakout)

    • Detects volatility compression and expansion (squeeze / expansion logic)

    • Uses BB with robust retry & error handling for institutional reliability

  6. EMA Cloud + ADX Trend Rider

    • Multi-EMA cloud for dynamic support/resistance and trend bias

    • ADX used to filter weak trends and avoid chop

  7. Support/Resistance + Supply/Demand

    • Automatic S/R and zone strength rating (bounce count, age, freshness)

    • Confluence with rejection candles, volume and regime for high-probability reversals and continuations

  8. Volume Breakout Engine

    • Detects abnormal volume spikes and breakout conditions

    • Designed for strong impulsive moves and news-style expansions

Each strategy has its own exemption rules inside the institutional validation framework – SMC and Turtle Soup can still trade counter-trend, while pure momentum systems must fully align with trend, volatility and structure.

🧠 3 AI ENGINES UNDER THE EYE

This EA is built around three layers of AI, all under Eye control:

1️⃣ Deep Neural Network (AdvancedNeuralNetwork)

  • 35 engineered market features (price action, indicators, volume, volatility, structure, time-features, etc.)

  • 3-hidden-layer architecture with He initialization, dropout, L2 regularization and Adam optimizer

  • Outputs BUY / SELL / HOLD probabilities with softmax and logs confidence for every prediction

  • Uses advanced training controls:

    • History bars, min samples, validation split

    • Early stopping, best-model saving, continuous learning from closed trades

2️⃣ Monster AI Controller

  • Master AI that coordinates:

    • Feature extraction engine

    • Training data manager

    • Performance monitor (win-rate, drawdown, F1, accuracy)

  • Can auto-retrain on schedule and adapt over time

  • Integrates with the Eye to boost or penalise strategy confidence based on AI view of the market

3️⃣ AI Veto & Override System

  • AI Veto: if strategy and AI strongly disagree, the trade can be blocked or confidence heavily reduced

  • AI Override: when AI is highly confident and no strategy signal appears (or the strategy looks weak), AI can authorise its own trades with controlled lot sizing

  • Works with Master Trend Guard, volatility filters and structural checks to avoid suicidal entries

When neural network and Eye agree, confidence is boosted (up to a capped maximum). When they clash, the Eye dominates and can override the network completely.

🛡️ RISK, PROP-FIRM & QUALITY CONTROL

  • Full prop-firm mode (FTMO / MFF style):

    • Max daily loss %, max total drawdown, target %, min trading days

    • Optional no-weekend holding and anti-martingale protection

  • Killzones & Sessions: London, New York, London Close, Asian – or full 24h

  • Spread, slippage, ATR-based volatility and news filters

  • Multi-timeframe alignment (H1 / H4 / D1) with correlation filter for multi-symbol mode

  • Institutional Phase Gating / Enhanced Entry Validation:

    • 4 independent validation layers

    • Different requirements when AI veto is ON vs OFF

    • Quality grades (A+, A, B, C) and detailed logging for each trade decision

⚙️ TECHNICAL DETAILS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

  • Symbols: FX / Gold / Indices / CFD (depends on broker conditions)

  • Timeframes: Recommended M5–H1 (Eye and AI handle multi-TF logic)

  • Dependencies: NO DLLs, no external libraries, pure MQL5

  • Includes robust error handling for indicators and history loading

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

This is an advanced, institutional-style Expert Advisor with aggressive AI and multi-strategy logic. It does not guarantee profits and past performance does not predict future results. Always forward test on demo, adjust risk to your own tolerance and follow your prop-firm / broker rules carefully.

    Önerilen ürünler
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Defender of the Deposit
    Alexey Viktorov
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5 , Matrix Arrow Göstergesinin MT5 sinyallerini grafikteki bir ticaret paneli ile manuel olarak veya %100 otomatik olarak takas edebilen benzersiz bir uzman danışmandır.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5 , mevcut eğilimi erken aşamalarında belirleyecek ve aşağıdakiler gibi 10'a kadar standart göstergeden bilgi ve veri toplayacaktır: Ortalama Yönlü Hareket Endeksi (ADX), Emtia Kanal Endeksi (CCI), Klasik Heiken Ashi mumları, Hareketli ortalama, Hareketli Ortalama Yakınsama Iraksaklığ
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (394)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
    GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
    Perapot Chanyuenyong
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Account  Grid / Settings Profit Max Equity Drawdown Final Balance Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit  (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips 214,618 THB (~6,800 USD) 103,537 THB (~3,300 USD) 314,618 THB (~10,000 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Trailing Profit: 200 Lot Multiplier: 1.01 265,185 THB (~8,440 USD) 115,081 THB (~3,660 USD) 365,185 THB (~11,650 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Tr
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    ExtremeX
    Noelle Chua Mei Ping
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
    X TrendFilter EA
    Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
    Fundamentals EA
    Giam Zhen Rong Colin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    New Year Sales - $88. Usual Price $288 Risk Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of part or all of your capital. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist with trade execution and risk management based on predefined rules. It does not eliminate risk. Users are responsible for configuring risk parameters and ensuring the strategy aligns with their risk tolerance. Live Signal About Me Hi, I’m a quant enthusiast with a
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Set TP and SL by Price MT5
    Antonio Franco
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fiyatla TP ve SL Ayarlayın – MT5 için Otomatik Emir Düzenleyici Her işlemde hassas TP ve SL fiyat seviyelerini otomatik ayarlar ️ Tüm pariteler ve EAlar ile çalışır, sembol veya sihirli numaraya göre filtrelenebilir Bu Expert Advisor, doğrudan fiyat değerlerini (örneğin EURUSD için 1.12345) kullanarak işlemlerinize tam Take Profit (TP) ve Stop Loss (SL) seviyeleri tanımlamanıza ve uygulamanıza olanak tanır. Puan veya pip yok. Tüm emirlerde veya sembol/magic number filtresiyle temiz ve doğr
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Super Wall Street Index Us30
    Tiago Oliveira Silva
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    WALL STREET INDEX US30 Önerilen hesap ayarları Zaman dilimi: M1 veya M5 Maksimum spread: 50 Hesap türü: Hedge Kotasyon basamakları: 1 Önerilen depozito: 500 USD Önerilen brokerlar: Pepperstone, IC Markets Raw Expert Advisor Genel Bakışı Wall Street US30 , US30 endeksi (Dow Jones Industrial Average) için özel olarak geliştirilmiş gelişmiş bir alım-satım robotudur (Expert Advisor). Scalping için optimize edilmiştir ve hızlı, sık fiyat hareketlerinden yararlanır. EA, “false” değerini “true” olarak
    LT Gap EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Gold Sentinnel
    Saumyajit Purakayastha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
    My Capital
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    My Capital is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process
    Kintech Gold
    Doan Van Hai
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
    XauAI
    Saeid Soleimani
    2.33 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    XAUAI Trading Robot - Description Overview XAUAI is an advanced algorithmic trading robot powered by artificial intelligence, specifically designed for gold trading. The system utilizes a sophisticated multi-layered AI architecture to analyze market conditions and execute trades with precision. Key Features AI-Powered Analysis : Employs 10 distinct AI neural cores that work simultaneously to process market data in real-time Adaptive Risk Management : Automatically adjusts position sizing based o
    Smart Grid Navigator
    Anastasia Danilova
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Smart Grid Navigator, akıllı giriş filtreleme sistemi ile çok seviyeli grid stratejisi kullanan profesyonel bir ticaret uzman danışmanıdır. Program, teknik gösterge analizi ve piyasa koşullarına dayalı olarak pozisyonları otomatik olarak yönetir. Danışman, optimize edilmiş ayarlarla birlikte gelir ve kurulumdan hemen sonra kullanıma hazırdır. Bir grafikte başlatabilir ve test etmeye başlayabilirsiniz. Tüm parametreler güvenli varsayılan değerlere sahiptir ve ticaret tarzınıza ve risk seviyenize
    AdvisorKing
    Artem Grishchenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
    Friday Pro MT5
    Ming Ying Lee
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
    God Gold Martingale
    Pratham Jatin Barot
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Değerli Müşterilerimiz, Ben, God Gold Martingale'in sahibi ve geliştiricisi Pratham Barot, EA'mın sahte sürümlerinin çeşitli sayfalarda yayınlandığını bildirmek istiyorum. Değerli paranızı korumak ve güvenli bir deneyim sağlamak için lütfen bu sahte ürünlerden kaçının. Her zaman orijinal platformumuzu şu şekilde satın alın ve kullanın: Lütfen adımızı kullanarak sahte botlar satan YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET vb. gibi platformlardan kaçının. Bunlar paranızı boşa harcayabilecek dolandırıc
    Simo Professional
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
    Loss Recovery Trader MT5
    Michalis Phylactou
    5 (3)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
    Adam Smith AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Adam Smith AI - Otomatik Ticarette Bir Devrim Finans piyasaları ve klasik ekonomi teorisi üzerine yıllarca süren kapsamlı çalışmalardan sonra, modern ekonominin babasının temel prensiplerini yapay zeka ve makine öğrenimindeki en gelişmiş teknolojiyle birleştiren yenilikçi bir çözüm sunuyoruz. Piyasanın görünmez eli artık gerçek zamanlı olarak ticaret modellerini, piyasa davranışlarını ve fiyat yapılarını analiz eden gelişmiş sinir ağları tarafından destekleniyor. Sistemimiz, Smith'in teoriler
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    Dracula MT5
    Anatoliy Lukanin
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Investopedia FIVE EA bu ​​makaleye dayanmaktadır: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/beş-dakika-momo.asp TİCARET KOŞULLARI - Negatif bölgede olmak için X dönemi EMA ve MACD'nin altında döviz çifti ticareti arayın. - Fiyatın X dönemi EMA'sının üzerine çıkmasını bekleyin, ardından MACD'nin negatiften pozitife geçiş sürecinde olduğundan veya beş çubuk içinde pozitif bölgeye geçtiğinden emin olun. - 20 dönemlik EMA'nın 10 pip üzerinde uzun gidin. - Girişteki pozisyonun X'ini artı r
    Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (90)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.78 (120)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir ya
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (58)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.25 (8)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (130)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (46)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    The Forex Exchanger MT5
    Fabio Cavalloni
    5 (6)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
    Oracle MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Oracle: Ticaretin Geleceği Meta Trader için Oracle Trading Expert, en son programlama tekniklerinden ve makine öğrenimi araçlarından yararlanarak GBPUSD ve Altın piyasalarında güvenilir performans sunmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. Oracle, tescilli algoritmalar ve entegre bir sinir ağı ile verileri etkili bir şekilde analiz ederek kullanıcıların bilinçli işlem kararları almasına yardımcı olur. Oracle'ın tasarımı ayrıca istikrarı vurgular: stratejileri aşırı optimizasyondan kaçınmak için tasarlanmışt
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.89 (19)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    MultiWay EA, güçlü bir ortalama dönüş stratejisine dayanan akıllı ve verimli bir otomatik alım satım sistemidir. Dokuz korelasyonlu (ve hatta bazı tipik olarak “trend” olan) döviz çiftine yaygın bir çeşitlendirme sayesinde — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP ve GBPCAD — güçlü yönlü hareketlerden sonra fiyatın ortalamaya dönüşünü yakalar. Satın aldıktan sonra tam kurulum talimatlarını almak için lütfen bana özel mesaj gönderin. Canlı Sinyal:  BURAYA TIKLAYIN Mevcut
    Quantum Gold Master
    Than Duc Hong Ha
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Hello, everyone! I am Quantum Gold , I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Gold has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the in
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Marvelous EA Tanıtımı: Nihai Ticaret Yardımcınız Marvelous EA ile Forex piyasasının tüm potansiyelini ortaya çıkarın. Kârınızı maksimize etmek ve riskleri en aza indirmek için tasarlanmış, en son teknolojiye sahip bir otomatik ticaret çözümüdür. Bu özenle hazırlanmış ticaret algoritması, dinamik Forex piyasasında hassas ve verimli bir şekilde gezinmek için gelişmiş özelliklerle donatılmıştır. ALTIN - XAUUSD - H1 Gerçek hesap performansı: https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/ 2321875 Temel Özellik
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.8 (40)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor.    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özellikle ilgi çekici kılıyo
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    AIQ Versiyon 5.0 - Kurumsal Mimari Yoluyla Otonom Zeka Kural tabanlı otomasyondan gerçek otonom zekaya evrim, algoritmik ticaretin doğal ilerlemesini temsil eder. Kurumsal kantitatif masaların on yıldan fazla bir süre önce keşfetmeye başladığı şey, pratik uygulamaya dönüşmüştür. AIQ Versiyon 5.0 bu olgunlaşmayı somutlaştırır: sofistike çok modelli AI analizi, bağımsız doğrulama mimarisi ve kapsamlı üretim dağıtımı yoluyla rafine edilmiş sürekli öğrenme sistemleri. Bu, AI özellikleri eklenmiş bi
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.22 (93)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.63 (67)
    Uzman Danışmanlar
    Size, kendi manuel trade sistemim Algo Pumping üzerine kurduğum yepyeni bir uzman danışman (EA) sunuyorum. Bu stratejiyi ciddi şekilde geliştirdim, içine önemli özellikler, filtreler ve ekstra güçler ekledim. Ve şimdi, karşınızda piyasaya sürdüğüm yeni nesil trade botu: Gelişmiş Algo Pumping Swing Trading algoritmasıyla piyasa tarıyor, Depoyu korumak için otomatik Stop Loss emirleri koyuyor, Hem "Prop Firm Trading" hem de "Bireysel Trading" için mükemmel uyum sağlıyor, Martingale yok, agresif or
    Filtrele:
    İnceleme yok
    İncelemeye yanıt