Gold Multi Strategy Neural Trading Expert Advisor
- エキスパート
- Shoheb Iqbal
- バージョン: 11.999
- アップデート済み: 14 1月 2026
- アクティベーション: 5
PLEASE GO IN TO YOUR EA SETTING AND TURN ON ALL THE FEATURES DUE TO MQL5 VALIDATION PROCCESS HAD TO BE TURNED OFF SO PLEASE GO IN TO SETTING AND TURN ALL STRATEGIES ON / MASTER AI ON/ NEURAL NETWORK ULTIMATE CONNECTTURN ON ALL THE FEATURES ON/ RISK MANAGEMENT ON/ TECHINCAL 35 INPUTS ON/ MONSTER AI TURN ON/ AND WHAT EVER ELSE YOU NEED AS A TRADER PLEASE TURN IT ON IF ANY HELP NEEDED PLEASE MESSAGE ME HERE AND I SHALL HELP YOU GUIDE
ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED DONT TURN EA ON BECAUSE I HAVE A GUIDE MANUAL FILE WHAT NEEDS TO BE TURNED ON AND HOW TO TRADE THIS EA
IT IS REALLY POWERFUL EA WITH MANY FEATURES AND EVERY LOGIC IN THIS STRATEGY IS COMPLETE IT IS DESIGNED REALLY POWERFUL AND ALSO TURN ON AI DASHBOARD TO IN THE SETTING/ IT HAS EVERYTHING A TRADER NEEDS SCALING LOT SIZE OR YOU CAN USED FIX RISK MANAGEMENT
ATTACHMENT FILE WILL BE GIVEN WHAT TO BE TURNED ON SWITCH ON DASHBOARD AI AND ALSO
SWITCH ON LOGGINGS RIGHT AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SETTINGS TO SEE HOW
TO THE EA IS PERFORMING ON EXPERT TAB
THE EYE SUPREME – 8 Strategies • 3 AI Engines
👁️ The Eye is the supreme controller of this EA – every strategy, indicator and neural network must obey.
🏆 8 institutional strategies + 32 sub-strategies (SMC, S/R, BB Squeeze, RSI Divergence, MACD Momentum, EMA Cloud, Turtle Soup, Volume Breakout).
🧠 3 AI Engines: Deep Neural Network (35 features), Monster AI Controller, AI Veto/Override system.
🔮 Predictive intelligence, market regime detection, multi-timeframe filters, structural SL/TP from real levels.
🛡️ Includes prop-firm protection, killzones, session filters, news/volatility filters and institutional entry validation.
✅ Pure MQL5, no DLL, no external dependencies.
👁️ THE EYE – SUPREME CONTROLLER
The Eye is the brain and risk-manager of this EA. It does not just “confirm signals” – it controls the whole machine:
-
Decides BUY / SELL / WAIT based on real structure, momentum and regime
-
Calculates structural SL/TP from true support, resistance, supply/demand and liquidity zones
-
Blocks trades that go against higher-timeframe trend or momentum unless conditions are perfect
-
Uses multi-layer entry validation (S/R strength, momentum, HTF trend, price action) before allowing execution
-
Applies AI Veto if a strategy signal conflicts with the AI / Eye view of the market
The Eye is always watching:
“I SEE ALL. I KNOW ALL. I CONTROL ALL.
Every strategy OBEYS me. Every indicator SERVES me. Every neural network WORSHIPS me.”
🏆 8 MASTER STRATEGIES + 32 SUB-STRATEGIES
All 8 master strategies run in parallel and compete for the best signal. The Eye then chooses what is allowed to trade:
-
Smart Money Concepts (SMC)
-
BOS / CHoCH, liquidity grabs, premium/discount zones
-
Institutional orderflow and market regime detection
-
-
Turtle Soup (False Breakouts)
-
Classic stop-hunt / fake breakout logic
-
Designed to catch aggressive reversals around key highs/lows
-
-
RSI Divergence System
-
Multi-timeframe RSI with divergence and oversold/overbought zones
-
Uses robust retry logic to ensure indicator data quality
-
-
MACD Momentum
-
Trend & momentum-following engine
-
“Hard check” blocks longs if MACD is falling and shorts if MACD is rising (unless extremely high confidence)
-
-
Bollinger Band Squeeze (Volatility Breakout)
-
Detects volatility compression and expansion (squeeze / expansion logic)
-
Uses BB with robust retry & error handling for institutional reliability
-
-
EMA Cloud + ADX Trend Rider
-
Multi-EMA cloud for dynamic support/resistance and trend bias
-
ADX used to filter weak trends and avoid chop
-
-
Support/Resistance + Supply/Demand
-
Automatic S/R and zone strength rating (bounce count, age, freshness)
-
Confluence with rejection candles, volume and regime for high-probability reversals and continuations
-
-
Volume Breakout Engine
-
Detects abnormal volume spikes and breakout conditions
-
Designed for strong impulsive moves and news-style expansions
-
Each strategy has its own exemption rules inside the institutional validation framework – SMC and Turtle Soup can still trade counter-trend, while pure momentum systems must fully align with trend, volatility and structure.
🧠 3 AI ENGINES UNDER THE EYE
This EA is built around three layers of AI, all under Eye control:
1️⃣ Deep Neural Network (AdvancedNeuralNetwork)
-
35 engineered market features (price action, indicators, volume, volatility, structure, time-features, etc.)
-
3-hidden-layer architecture with He initialization, dropout, L2 regularization and Adam optimizer
-
Outputs BUY / SELL / HOLD probabilities with softmax and logs confidence for every prediction
-
Uses advanced training controls:
-
History bars, min samples, validation split
-
Early stopping, best-model saving, continuous learning from closed trades
-
2️⃣ Monster AI Controller
-
Master AI that coordinates:
-
Feature extraction engine
-
Training data manager
-
Performance monitor (win-rate, drawdown, F1, accuracy)
-
-
Can auto-retrain on schedule and adapt over time
-
Integrates with the Eye to boost or penalise strategy confidence based on AI view of the market
3️⃣ AI Veto & Override System
-
AI Veto: if strategy and AI strongly disagree, the trade can be blocked or confidence heavily reduced
-
AI Override: when AI is highly confident and no strategy signal appears (or the strategy looks weak), AI can authorise its own trades with controlled lot sizing
-
Works with Master Trend Guard, volatility filters and structural checks to avoid suicidal entries
When neural network and Eye agree, confidence is boosted (up to a capped maximum). When they clash, the Eye dominates and can override the network completely.
🛡️ RISK, PROP-FIRM & QUALITY CONTROL
-
Full prop-firm mode (FTMO / MFF style):
-
Max daily loss %, max total drawdown, target %, min trading days
-
Optional no-weekend holding and anti-martingale protection
-
-
Killzones & Sessions: London, New York, London Close, Asian – or full 24h
-
Spread, slippage, ATR-based volatility and news filters
-
Multi-timeframe alignment (H1 / H4 / D1) with correlation filter for multi-symbol mode
-
Institutional Phase Gating / Enhanced Entry Validation:
-
4 independent validation layers
-
Different requirements when AI veto is ON vs OFF
-
Quality grades (A+, A, B, C) and detailed logging for each trade decision
-
⚙️ TECHNICAL DETAILS
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)
-
Symbols: FX / Gold / Indices / CFD (depends on broker conditions)
-
Timeframes: Recommended M5–H1 (Eye and AI handle multi-TF logic)
-
Dependencies: NO DLLs, no external libraries, pure MQL5
-
Includes robust error handling for indicators and history loading
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER
This is an advanced, institutional-style Expert Advisor with aggressive AI and multi-strategy logic. It does not guarantee profits and past performance does not predict future results. Always forward test on demo, adjust risk to your own tolerance and follow your prop-firm / broker rules carefully.