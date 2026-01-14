Gold Multi Strategy Neural Trading Expert Advisor

PLEASE GO IN TO YOUR EA SETTING AND TURN ON ALL THE FEATURES DUE TO MQL5 VALIDATION PROCCESS HAD TO BE TURNED OFF SO PLEASE GO IN TO SETTING AND TURN ALL STRATEGIES ON / MASTER AI ON/ NEURAL NETWORK  ULTIMATE CONNECTTURN ON ALL THE FEATURES ON/ RISK MANAGEMENT ON/ TECHINCAL 35 INPUTS ON/ MONSTER AI TURN ON/ AND WHAT EVER ELSE YOU NEED AS A TRADER PLEASE TURN IT ON IF ANY HELP NEEDED PLEASE MESSAGE ME HERE AND I SHALL HELP YOU GUIDE 

ONCE YOU HAVE PURCHASED DONT TURN EA ON BECAUSE I HAVE A GUIDE MANUAL FILE WHAT NEEDS TO BE TURNED ON AND HOW TO TRADE THIS EA 

IT IS REALLY POWERFUL EA WITH MANY FEATURES AND EVERY LOGIC IN THIS STRATEGY IS COMPLETE IT IS DESIGNED REALLY POWERFUL AND ALSO TURN ON AI DASHBOARD TO IN THE SETTING/ IT HAS EVERYTHING A TRADER NEEDS SCALING LOT SIZE OR YOU CAN USED FIX RISK MANAGEMENT

ATTACHMENT FILE WILL BE GIVEN WHAT TO BE TURNED ON SWITCH ON DASHBOARD AI AND ALSO

SWITCH ON LOGGINGS RIGHT AT THE BOTTOM OF THE SETTINGS TO SEE HOW

TO THE EA IS PERFORMING ON EXPERT TAB

THE EYE SUPREME – 8 Strategies • 3 AI Engines
👁️ The Eye is the supreme controller of this EA – every strategy, indicator and neural network must obey.
🏆 8 institutional strategies + 32 sub-strategies (SMC, S/R, BB Squeeze, RSI Divergence, MACD Momentum, EMA Cloud, Turtle Soup, Volume Breakout).
🧠 3 AI Engines: Deep Neural Network (35 features), Monster AI Controller, AI Veto/Override system.
🔮 Predictive intelligence, market regime detection, multi-timeframe filters, structural SL/TP from real levels.
🛡️ Includes prop-firm protection, killzones, session filters, news/volatility filters and institutional entry validation.
✅ Pure MQL5, no DLL, no external dependencies.

👁️ THE EYE – SUPREME CONTROLLER

The Eye is the brain and risk-manager of this EA. It does not just “confirm signals” – it controls the whole machine:

  • Decides BUY / SELL / WAIT based on real structure, momentum and regime

  • Calculates structural SL/TP from true support, resistance, supply/demand and liquidity zones

  • Blocks trades that go against higher-timeframe trend or momentum unless conditions are perfect

  • Uses multi-layer entry validation (S/R strength, momentum, HTF trend, price action) before allowing execution

  • Applies AI Veto if a strategy signal conflicts with the AI / Eye view of the market

The Eye is always watching:

“I SEE ALL. I KNOW ALL. I CONTROL ALL.
Every strategy OBEYS me. Every indicator SERVES me. Every neural network WORSHIPS me.”

🏆 8 MASTER STRATEGIES + 32 SUB-STRATEGIES

All 8 master strategies run in parallel and compete for the best signal. The Eye then chooses what is allowed to trade:

  1. Smart Money Concepts (SMC)

    • BOS / CHoCH, liquidity grabs, premium/discount zones

    • Institutional orderflow and market regime detection

  2. Turtle Soup (False Breakouts)

    • Classic stop-hunt / fake breakout logic

    • Designed to catch aggressive reversals around key highs/lows

  3. RSI Divergence System

    • Multi-timeframe RSI with divergence and oversold/overbought zones

    • Uses robust retry logic to ensure indicator data quality

  4. MACD Momentum

    • Trend & momentum-following engine

    • “Hard check” blocks longs if MACD is falling and shorts if MACD is rising (unless extremely high confidence)

  5. Bollinger Band Squeeze (Volatility Breakout)

    • Detects volatility compression and expansion (squeeze / expansion logic)

    • Uses BB with robust retry & error handling for institutional reliability

  6. EMA Cloud + ADX Trend Rider

    • Multi-EMA cloud for dynamic support/resistance and trend bias

    • ADX used to filter weak trends and avoid chop

  7. Support/Resistance + Supply/Demand

    • Automatic S/R and zone strength rating (bounce count, age, freshness)

    • Confluence with rejection candles, volume and regime for high-probability reversals and continuations

  8. Volume Breakout Engine

    • Detects abnormal volume spikes and breakout conditions

    • Designed for strong impulsive moves and news-style expansions

Each strategy has its own exemption rules inside the institutional validation framework – SMC and Turtle Soup can still trade counter-trend, while pure momentum systems must fully align with trend, volatility and structure.

🧠 3 AI ENGINES UNDER THE EYE

This EA is built around three layers of AI, all under Eye control:

1️⃣ Deep Neural Network (AdvancedNeuralNetwork)

  • 35 engineered market features (price action, indicators, volume, volatility, structure, time-features, etc.)

  • 3-hidden-layer architecture with He initialization, dropout, L2 regularization and Adam optimizer

  • Outputs BUY / SELL / HOLD probabilities with softmax and logs confidence for every prediction

  • Uses advanced training controls:

    • History bars, min samples, validation split

    • Early stopping, best-model saving, continuous learning from closed trades

2️⃣ Monster AI Controller

  • Master AI that coordinates:

    • Feature extraction engine

    • Training data manager

    • Performance monitor (win-rate, drawdown, F1, accuracy)

  • Can auto-retrain on schedule and adapt over time

  • Integrates with the Eye to boost or penalise strategy confidence based on AI view of the market

3️⃣ AI Veto & Override System

  • AI Veto: if strategy and AI strongly disagree, the trade can be blocked or confidence heavily reduced

  • AI Override: when AI is highly confident and no strategy signal appears (or the strategy looks weak), AI can authorise its own trades with controlled lot sizing

  • Works with Master Trend Guard, volatility filters and structural checks to avoid suicidal entries

When neural network and Eye agree, confidence is boosted (up to a capped maximum). When they clash, the Eye dominates and can override the network completely.

🛡️ RISK, PROP-FIRM & QUALITY CONTROL

  • Full prop-firm mode (FTMO / MFF style):

    • Max daily loss %, max total drawdown, target %, min trading days

    • Optional no-weekend holding and anti-martingale protection

  • Killzones & Sessions: London, New York, London Close, Asian – or full 24h

  • Spread, slippage, ATR-based volatility and news filters

  • Multi-timeframe alignment (H1 / H4 / D1) with correlation filter for multi-symbol mode

  • Institutional Phase Gating / Enhanced Entry Validation:

    • 4 independent validation layers

    • Different requirements when AI veto is ON vs OFF

    • Quality grades (A+, A, B, C) and detailed logging for each trade decision

⚙️ TECHNICAL DETAILS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MQL5)

  • Symbols: FX / Gold / Indices / CFD (depends on broker conditions)

  • Timeframes: Recommended M5–H1 (Eye and AI handle multi-TF logic)

  • Dependencies: NO DLLs, no external libraries, pure MQL5

  • Includes robust error handling for indicators and history loading

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER

This is an advanced, institutional-style Expert Advisor with aggressive AI and multi-strategy logic. It does not guarantee profits and past performance does not predict future results. Always forward test on demo, adjust risk to your own tolerance and follow your prop-firm / broker rules carefully.

    Prodotti consigliati
    Ksm mt5
    Andriy Sydoruk
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
    Gold Crazy EA MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    Experts
    Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
    Defender of the Deposit
    Alexey Viktorov
    Experts
    Советник локирует убыточную позицию или сетку с указанным Magic number и в дальнейшем пытается свести убыток к нулю, или минимуму. Продолжительность операции зависит от параметров советника и может продолжаться от нескольких дней до нескольких месяцев. Параметры советника и их назначение: What position is locked             Какого направления позицию или сетку позиций локируем. Buy или Sell. Magic number                           Magic number позиции которую локируем. Width lock                 
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5
    Juvenille Emperor Limited
    5 (7)
    Experts
    Matrix Arrow EA MT5  è un consulente esperto unico che può scambiare i segnali MT5 dell'indicatore Matrix Arrow con un pannello commerciale sul grafico, manualmente o automaticamente al 100%.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX), Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI), Candele classiche Heiken Ashi, Media mobile, Me
    Blue CARA MT5
    Duc Anh Le
    Experts
    | Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (394)
    Experts
    Ciao, trader! Sono   Quantum Queen   , il fiore all'occhiello dell'intero ecosistema Quantum e l'Expert Advisor più quotata e venduta nella storia di MQL5. Con una comprovata esperienza di oltre 20 mesi di trading live, mi sono guadagnata il posto di Regina indiscussa di XAUUSD. La mia specialità? L'ORO. La mia missione? Fornire risultati di trading coerenti, precisi e intelligenti, ancora e ancora. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manua
    GoldenReceiver Fixed Grid
    Perapot Chanyuenyong
    Experts
    Account  Grid / Settings Profit Max Equity Drawdown Final Balance Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit  (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips 214,618 THB (~6,800 USD) 103,537 THB (~3,300 USD) 314,618 THB (~10,000 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Trailing Profit: 200 Lot Multiplier: 1.01 265,185 THB (~8,440 USD) 115,081 THB (~3,660 USD) 365,185 THB (~11,650 USD) Standard Cent Account 100,000 THB Deposit (~3,000 USD) Grid Space: 1,000 pips Tr
    Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
    Percival David
    Experts
    Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
    ExtremeX
    Noelle Chua Mei Ping
    Experts
    This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
    X TrendFilter EA
    Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
    Experts
    Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
    Fundamentals EA
    Giam Zhen Rong Colin
    Experts
    New Year Sales - $88. Usual Price $288 Risk Disclaimer Trading foreign exchange and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of part or all of your capital. This Expert Advisor is a tool to assist with trade execution and risk management based on predefined rules. It does not eliminate risk. Users are responsible for configuring risk parameters and ensuring the strategy aligns with their risk tolerance. Live Signal About Me Hi, I’m a quant enthusiast with a
    Pro Trader EA
    Igor Widiger
    Experts
    As an experienced trader, it's crucial to have the right tools and resources to succeed in the market. Pro Trader EA offers a professional and efficient trading solution. With our innovative software, you can automate trading strategies, receive precise trading signals, and eliminate emotions. Pro Trader EA enables trading across multiple asset classes, offers real-time analytics, and a user-friendly interface. Our support team is available to answer any questions. Use Pro Trader EA to take you
    Set TP and SL by Price MT5
    Antonio Franco
    Experts
    Imposta TP e SL per Prezzo – Modificatore automatico di ordini per MT5 Imposta automaticamente livelli di TP e SL precisi su qualsiasi operazione ️ Funziona con tutte le coppie e con tutti gli EAs, con filtro per simbolo o numero magico Questo Expert Advisor ti consente di definire e applicare livelli esatti di Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo diretti (es. : 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun punto, nessun pip. Solo una gestione precisa e pulita delle operazioni, per
    Stormer RSI 2
    Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
    Experts
    This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
    Super Wall Street Index Us30
    Tiago Oliveira Silva
    Experts
    WALL STREET INDEX US30 Description entièrement mise à jour et améliorée (version russe – traduction française) Timeframe : M1 ou M5 Spread maximum : 50 Type de compte : Hedge Chiffres décimaux des cotations : 1 Dépôt recommandé : 500 USD Courtiers recommandés : Pepperstone, IC Markets Raw Présentation de l’Expert Advisor Wall Street US30 est un robot de trading avancé (Expert Advisor) spécialement conçu pour trader l’indice US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average). Il est optimisé pour le scalping e
    LT Gap EA
    BacktestPro LLC
    Experts
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Gold Sentinnel
    Saumyajit Purakayastha
    Experts
    Gold Sentinel — Precision Scalper for XAUUSD Overview Gold Sentinel is an Expert Advisor designed for structured scalping on XAUUSD. It applies adaptive breakout detection and systematic risk management to identify clear, high-probability trading conditions in gold’s volatile environment. The system operates with consistency and restraint, focusing on precision execution rather than overtrading. Core Features Precision Entry Logic — Detects breakout movements from consolidation phases using dyna
    My Capital
    Vitalii Zakharuk
    Experts
    My Capital is a high frequency trading. The expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be recalculated into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit. The more delay your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the higher you need to set stop loss, take profit and virtual stop so that the server can process
    Kintech Gold
    Doan Van Hai
    Experts
    Following our guide, you will gain more than you lose. EA for long-term. Stable profit - min risk. Symbol:  XAUUSD Attach to any timeframe Min deposit:   3000$ - Calculate profit by month Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2080910?source=Site+Signals+My EA input instruction: 1. With XAU 2 digits (eg: 1843.23) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 55 - Input   [9. Step point]: 100 2. With XAU 3 digits (eg: 1843.235) please set - Input   [3. Max spread]: 550 - Input   [9. Step point]:
    XauAI
    Saeid Soleimani
    2.33 (3)
    Experts
    XAUAI Robot di Trading - Panoramica della Descrizione XAUAI è un robot di trading algoritmico avanzato alimentato dall'intelligenza artificiale, progettato specificamente per il trading dell'oro. Il sistema utilizza un'architettura AI multistrato sofisticata per analizzare le condizioni di mercato ed eseguire operazioni con precisione. Caratteristiche Principali Analisi Alimentata da AI : Impiega 10 nuclei neurali AI distinti che lavorano simultaneamente per elaborare dati di mercato in tempo r
    Smart Grid Navigator
    Anastasia Danilova
    Experts
    Smart Grid Navigator è un expert advisor di trading professionale che utilizza una strategia a griglia multilivello con un sistema intelligente di filtraggio degli ingressi. Il programma gestisce automaticamente le posizioni in base all'analisi degli indicatori tecnici e alle condizioni di mercato. L'advisor viene fornito con impostazioni ottimizzate ed è pronto all'uso immediatamente dopo l'installazione. Puoi avviarlo su un grafico e iniziare a testarlo. Tutti i parametri hanno valori predefin
    AdvisorKing
    Artem Grishchenko
    Experts
    AdvisorKing is a multi-currency scalper that uses proprietary trading algorithms. Entering the market is carried out using filters, which allows the trading advisor to get good results during a low-volatility trading session. This system is designed for long-term trading and is suitable for traders who are used to stability and minimal risk. The trading advisor does not contain such dangerous strategies as grid and martingale. For questions about setting up and installing a trading advisor, you
    Friday Pro MT5
    Ming Ying Lee
    Experts
    Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344620
    God Gold Martingale
    Pratham Jatin Barot
    Experts
    Gentili Clienti, Io, Pratham Barot, proprietario e sviluppatore di God Gold Martingale, desidero segnalarvi che versioni contraffatte del mio EA vengono pubblicate su diverse pagine. Per proteggere i vostri preziosi fondi e garantire un'esperienza sicura, vi preghiamo di evitare questi prodotti contraffatti. Acquistate e utilizzate sempre la nostra piattaforma originale tramite [nome del sito]. Evitate piattaforme come YoForex.org/MQL.SOFTWARE/YOFOREX.NET ecc., che vendono falsi bot usando il n
    Simo Professional
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    Experts
    Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
    Loss Recovery Trader MT5
    Michalis Phylactou
    5 (3)
    Experts
    Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
    Adam Smith AI
    Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
    Experts
    Adam Smith AI - Una rivoluzione nel trading automatizzato Dopo anni di studio approfondito dei mercati finanziari e della teoria economica classica, presentiamo una soluzione innovativa che unisce i principi fondamentali del padre dell'economia moderna con la tecnologia più avanzata nell'intelligenza artificiale e nell'apprendimento automatico. La mano invisibile del mercato è ora alimentata da reti neurali avanzate che analizzano modelli di trading, comportamenti di mercato e strutture dei p
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    Experts
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    Dracula MT5
    Anatoliy Lukanin
    Experts
    Fully automated, which does not use grid strategies, martingale, averaging positions, waiting out a loss, etc. The idea is not complicated, when flat, 2 limit orders are set when using USE_LIMIT_ORDERS = true, otherwise it trades by market. When an order is triggered, the position is closed by TAKE_PROFIT, SIGNAL_TRAILING_TAKE_PROFIT in an unsuccessful situation by STOP_LOSS_VIRTUAL. Or the orders are deleted. After closing a position, the expert looks at how the position closed, with a pr
    Investopedia FIVE
    Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
    Experts
    Investopedia FIVE EA si basa su questo articolo: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDIZIONI COMMERCIALI - Cerca che la coppia di valute scambiata al di sotto dell'EMA e del MACD del periodo X sia in territorio negativo. - Attendi che il prezzo superi l'EMA del periodo X, quindi assicurati che il MACD sia in procinto di passare da negativo a positivo o sia passato in territorio positivo entro cinque barre. - Vai long 10 pip sopra l'EMA a 20 periodi. - Ven
    Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    Experts
    Ogni volta che il segnale live aumenta del 10%, il prezzo verrà aumentato per mantenere l'esclusività di Zenox e proteggere la strategia. Il prezzo finale sarà di $ 2.999. Segnale Live Conto IC Markets, guarda tu stesso le performance live come prova! Scarica il manuale utente (inglese) Zenox è un robot di swing trading multi-coppia basato su intelligenza artificiale all'avanguardia che segue le tendenze e diversifica il rischio su sedici coppie di valute. Anni di sviluppo dedicato hanno portat
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.82 (90)
    Experts
    Aura Ultimate: l'apice del trading tramite reti neurali e il percorso verso la libertà finanziaria. Aura Ultimate rappresenta il prossimo passo evolutivo nella famiglia Aura: una sintesi di architettura AI all'avanguardia, intelligenza adattabile al mercato e precisione basata sul controllo del rischio. Basata sul DNA collaudato di Aura Black Edition e Aura Neuron, si spinge oltre, fondendo i loro punti di forza in un unico ecosistema multi-strategia unificato, introducendo al contempo un live
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.52 (77)
    Experts
    Simbolo XAUUSD (Oro / Dollaro USA) Periodo (intervallo di tempo) H1-M15 (qualsiasi) Supporto per operazioni singole SÌ Deposito minimo 500 USD (o equivalente in un’altra valuta) Compatibile con tutti i broker SÌ (supporta quotazioni a 2 o 3 cifre, qualsiasi valuta del conto, simbolo o fuso orario GMT) Funziona senza configurazione SÌ Se sei interessato al machine learning, iscriviti al canale: Iscriviti! Caratteristiche principali del progetto Mad Turtle: Vero apprendimento automatico Questo E
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (497)
    Experts
    Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan     gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segn
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (89)
    Experts
    PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) WARNING : Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare la frequ
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.52 (66)
    Experts
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (29)
    Experts
    IMPORTANTE   : Questo pacchetto sarà venduto al prezzo corrente solo per un numero molto limitato di copie.    Il prezzo salirà a 1499$ molto velocemente    +100 strategie incluse   e altre in arrivo! BONUS   : A partire da un prezzo di 999$ --> scegli   gratuitamente 5    dei miei altri EA!  TUTTI I FILE IMPOSTATI GUIDA COMPLETA ALLA CONFIGURAZIONE E ALL'OTTIMIZZAZIONE GUIDA VIDEO SEGNALI LIVE RECENSIONE (terza parte) Benvenuti al SISTEMA DEFINITIVO DI BREAKOUT! Sono lieto di presentare l'Ul
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.37 (51)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (30)
    Experts
    Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
    Quantum Bitcoin EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.78 (120)
    Experts
    Quantum Bitcoin EA   : niente è impossibile, è solo questione di capire come farlo! Entra nel futuro del trading   di Bitcoin   con   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , l'ultimo capolavoro di uno dei migliori venditori di MQL5. Progettato per i trader che richiedono prestazioni, precisione e stabilità, Quantum Bitcoin ridefinisce ciò che è possibile nel mondo volatile delle criptovalute. IMPORTANTE!   Dopo l'acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere il manuale di installazione e le istruzioni d
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Remstone non è il classico Expert Advisor.   Combina anni di ricerca e gestione patrimoniale. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 Dal 2018   , la mia ultima società, Armonia Capital, ha fornito il segnale ARF a Darwinex, un gestore patrimoniale regolamentato dalla FCA, raccogliendo 750.000 dollari. Padroneggia 4 classi di attività con un unico consulente! Nessuna promessa, nessun adattamento, nessuna illus
    Quantum Baron
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.79 (39)
    Experts
    Barone quantico EA C'è un motivo per cui il petrolio è chiamato oro nero: ora, con Quantum Baron EA, puoi attingervi con una precisione e una sicurezza senza pari. Progettato per dominare il mondo ad alto numero di ottani di XTIUSD (petrolio greggio) sul grafico M30, Quantum Baron è la tua arma definitiva per salire di livello e fare trading con precisione d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% DI SCONTO Solo per 24 ore. L'offerta termina il 29 novembre. Questa sarà l'unica promozione per questo prodotto. Presentazione di Syna Versione 3+ - Il Rivoluzionario Sistema di Trading IA a Doppia Funzione Sono entusiasta di presentare Syna Versione 3+, un salto rivoluzionario nella tecnologia di trading alimentata da IA. Questa versione presenta un accesso API diretto senza precedenti ai principali fornitori di IA, tra cui OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral,
    Aura Neuron MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.83 (58)
    Experts
    Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute come XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del den
    HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    2.25 (8)
    Experts
    HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La versione più avanzata del nostro EA fino ad oggi, completamente ricostruita con decisioni basate sull’IA , votazione multi-IA e logica di trading dinamica . Ora non è più limitato solo a XAUUSD (Oro) su M1, ma supporta anche BTCUSD e ETHUSD , con ingressi ad alta frequenza, gestione intelligente del rischio e piena adattabilità. Questo EA combina IA gratuite connesse tramite OpenRouter con filtri avanzati per un trading di precisione in qualsiasi condizione di mer
    Stock Indexes EA MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.79 (19)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (130)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (46)
    Experts
    Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
    The Forex Exchanger MT5
    Fabio Cavalloni
    5 (6)
    Experts
    All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
    Oracle MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (23)
    Experts
    Oracle: il futuro del trading Oracle Trading Expert per Meta Trader è progettato per offrire prestazioni affidabili sui mercati GBPUSD e Gold, attingendo alle più recenti tecniche di programmazione e strumenti di apprendimento automatico. Con algoritmi proprietari e una rete neurale integrata, Oracle analizza efficacemente i dati, aiutando gli utenti a prendere decisioni di trading informate. Il design di Oracle enfatizza anche la stabilità: le sue strategie sono realizzate per evitare un'ottimi
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    Experts
    AxonShift — Sistema di trading algoritmico con logica di esecuzione adattiva AxonShift è un algoritmo di trading autonomo, progettato e ottimizzato specificamente per operare su XAUUSD (oro) nel timeframe H1. La sua architettura modulare è basata sull’analisi del comportamento del mercato attraverso la combinazione di dinamiche a breve termine e impulsi strutturali a medio termine. Il sistema evita reazioni eccessive al rumore di mercato e non utilizza strategie ad alta frequenza, concentrandosi
    MultiWay EA
    PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
    4.89 (19)
    Experts
    MultiWay EA è un sistema di trading automatico intelligente ed efficiente, basato su una potente strategia di ritorno alla media. Grazie a un’ampia diversificazione su nove coppie di valute correlate (e persino alcune tipicamente “trend-following”) — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP e GBPCAD — cattura i movimenti di prezzo verso la media dopo forti impulsi direzionali. Dopo l’acquisto, inviami un messaggio privato per ricevere le istruzioni complete di installazion
    Quantum Gold Master
    Than Duc Hong Ha
    Experts
    Hello, everyone! I am Quantum Gold , I'm very best with GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. Quantum Gold has proven itself to be the best GOLD EA ever created. We design these techniques to suit the latest trend of the best market starting from 2025 to the future, the previous period is just for past training IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the in
    Marvelous EA MT5
    Ugochukwu Mobi
    Experts
    Presentazione di Marvelous EA: Il Tuo Compagno di Trading Definitivo Sblocca tutto il potenziale del mercato Forex con Marvelous EA, una soluzione di trading automatizzata all'avanguardia progettata per massimizzare i tuoi profitti e ridurre al minimo i rischi. Questo algoritmo di trading attentamente elaborato è dotato di funzioni avanzate per navigare con precisione ed efficienza nel dinamico mercato Forex. ORO - XAUUSD - H1 Prestazioni del conto reale: https://www.mql5.com/it/signals/ 2321
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.8 (40)
    Experts
    Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma | Un EA che comprende il mercato Per la prima volta su questa piattaforma, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilizza tutta la potenza di Deep Seek. Combinato con la strategia Dynamic Reversal Zoning, nasce un sistema che non solo rileva i movimenti di mercato — ma li comprende davvero. Configurazione Timeframe: H1 Leva: min. 1:30 Deposito: min. $200 Simbolo: XAUUSD Broker: tutti Questa combinazione tra Deep Seek e la strategia di inversione è nuova – ed è propr
    AiQ
    William Brandon Autry
    4.86 (36)
    Experts
    AIQ Versione 5.0 - Intelligenza Autonoma Attraverso Architettura Istituzionale L'evoluzione dall'automazione basata su regole all'intelligenza autonoma genuina rappresenta la progressione naturale del trading algoritmico. Ciò che i desk quantitativi istituzionali hanno iniziato a esplorare oltre un decennio fa è maturato in implementazione pratica. AIQ Versione 5.0 incarna questa maturazione: analisi AI multi-modello sofisticata, architettura di validazione indipendente e sistemi di apprendimen
    Nano Machine
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (4)
    Experts
    BLACK FRIDAY SCONTO DEL 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Prezzo regolare: $997 al Black Friday: $498.50 (Il prezzo scontato verrà riflesso durante la promozione.) Inizio vendita: 27 novembre 2025 - evento Black Friday a tempo limitato. Estrazione Black Friday: Tutti gli acquirenti di Nano Machine GPT durante l'evento del Black Friday possono partecipare a un'estrazione casuale per vincere: 1 x attivazione Syna 1 x attivazione AiQ 1 x attivazione Mean Machine GPT Come partecipare: 1) Dopo l'acquisto, in
    XG Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.22 (93)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
    Waka Waka EA MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.13 (40)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Swing Master EA
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.63 (67)
    Experts
    Ti presento un EA davvero tosto, costruito sulla base del mio sistema di trading manuale — Algo Pumping . Ho potenziato questa strategia al massimo, aggiungendo upgrade importanti, filtri e tecnologie avanzate, e adesso sono pronto a lanciare questo bot che: Opera con l'algoritmo avanzato Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Imposta sempre gli ordini di Stop Loss per proteggere il capitale, È perfetto sia per "Prop Firm Trading" che per "Personal Trading", Lavora senza martingala e senza griglie di recup
    Filtro:
    Nessuna recensione
    Rispondi alla recensione