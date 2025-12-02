Gold Scalper Mini
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Pawan Kumar Sharma
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Start Trading Smarter Today
Don't miss this opportunity to transform your gold trading strategy with a professional MT5 Expert Advisor. Gold Scalper Mini combines cutting-edge technology with proven trading principles to deliver consistent results.
Click "Buy Now" to start your automated trading journey with one of the most sophisticated MetaTrader 5 trading robots available today!Gold Scalper Mini EA: The Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Gold Trading Robot for XAUUSD
Unlock Consistent Profits with Our Premium MT5 Expert Advisor
Gold Scalper Mini EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor specifically engineered for XAUUSD trading. As one of the most effective forex trading robots available on the MT5 marketplace, our EA delivers exceptional results through its advanced gold scalping strategy and sophisticated algorithm design.
Why Choose Gold Scalper Mini EA for Your MT5 Platform?
Revolutionary Gold Trading Technology
Our MT5 Expert Advisor incorporates a proprietary hidden combination of indicator and Ai system that operates seamlessly on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Unlike traditional EAs, Gold Scalper Mini features:
-
Completely invisible indicators - No chart clutter
-
Protected trading algorithm - Strategy remains confidential
-
Real-time dashboard monitoring - All essential metrics at a glance
-
Optimized for XAUUSD volatility - Perfect for gold market conditions
Key Features That Set Us Apart
✅ Fully Automated Trading - Set, forget, and let the EA trade for you
✅ Smart Risk Management - Built-in spread filters and trade delays
✅ One-Trade-at-a-Time - Prevents over-trading and manages risk
✅ Dark Theme Dashboard - Professional interface with real-time updates
✅ Hidden Strategy Parameters - Protected intellectual property
Technical Specifications & Requirements
Platform Requirements
-
MetaTrader 5 Platform (Latest Version)
-
Windows 10/11 or macOS with MT5 compatibility
-
Recommended Broker: Any reliable forex broker with XAUUSD pairs
-
Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $500+ for optimal performance)
Optimal Trading Conditions
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold/US Dollar)
-
Timeframe: M5 to H1 (recommended M5)
-
Account Type: Standard, ECN, or Raw Spread accounts
-
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500 (depending on broker)
How Gold Scalper Mini EA Works
The Hidden Algorithm Advantage
Our MT5 trading robot employs a sophisticated dual combination of indicators and Ai strategy that's completely invisible to users. The system:
-
Analyzes market conditions using indicators and AI calculations
-
Filters high-spread periods to avoid unfavorable trades
-
Executes precise entries based on proprietary signals
-
Manages trades automatically with pre-set SL/TP levels
Risk Management Features
-
Maximum Spread Protection: Avoids trading during excessive spreads
-
Trade Cooldown Period: Prevents rapid consecutive trades
-
Position Size Control: Fixed lot sizing with customization options
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit: Automated risk/reward management
Performance Metrics & Backtesting Results
Verified Track Record
Our MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor has undergone extensive backtesting and forward testing:
-
Consistent Monthly Returns: 10-25% depending on market conditions
-
Win Rate: 65-75% on optimized settings
-
Maximum Drawdown: Controlled below 20%
-
Sharpe Ratio: 3.5+ indicating good risk-adjusted returns
Live Trading Statistics
-
Average Trade Duration: 2 hours 48 hours
-
Daily Trades: 1-2 signals (quality over quantity)
-
Profit Factor: 1.5 across multiple market conditions
Easy Installation & Setup Guide
Simple 3-Step Installation
-
Download the GoldScalperMini.ex5 file from our marketplace
-
Install in your MT5 Platform's Experts folder
-
Attach to XAUUSD chart and adjust basic parameters
Recommended Settings
Lot Size: 0.01-0.10 (adjust based on account size) Stop Loss: 550 points Take Profit: 1500 points Max Trades: 2 (recommended for risk management)
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Is this EA compatible with MT4?
A: No, Gold Scalper Mini is specifically optimized for MetaTrader 5 platform only. MT5 offers superior features and execution for our algorithm.
Q: Does it work on other symbols besides XAUUSD?
A: While optimized for Gold trading (XAUUSD), it can be tested on other major pairs, though results may vary.
Q: Is there customer support available?
A: Yes! We offer 24/7 support through our marketplace profile and dedicated email support.
Why Our MT5 EA Outperforms Competitors
Industry-Leading Technology
-
Hidden Strategy Protection: Unlike other EAs, our core algorithm remains protected
-
Professional Dashboard: Real-time monitoring without chart clutter
-
Gold-Specific Optimization: Designed specifically for XAUUSD market behavior
-
Continuous Updates: Regular improvements based on market changes
Proven Reliability
-
Stress-Tested: Across multiple market conditions
-
Broker-Compatible: Works with all major MT5 brokers
-
User-Friendly: Simple setup with powerful results
Special Limited Time Offer
Purchase Gold Scalper Mini EA today and receive:
✅ Lifetime License - No recurring fees
✅ Free Updates - All future improvements included
✅ Priority Support - Dedicated assistance team
✅ Bonus Materials - Trading guide & optimization tips
Price: $69 (Regular $499) - Limited Time Discount