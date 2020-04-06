Gold Scalper Mini – Smart & Fast XAUUSD Scalping Expert Advisor Gold Scalper Mini is a lightweight, efficient, and highly optimized scalping EA designed specifically for small accounts trading XAUUSD (Gold) on MT5. It uses a smart moving-average micro-scalping logic combined with spread-filtering, trend confirmation, and protective risk controls to generate fast and consistent trades. This EA is ideal for beginners, small balance accounts, prop-firm trading, and low-risk gold scalping. Key Features Designed for Small Accounts Works with balances as low as $200–$500 thanks to its optimized lot-sizing and tight execution filters. Fast MA Scalping Logic Uses a dual MA system to catch quick intraday movements on Gold with high accuracy. Automatic Spread Protection Avoids entries when spread is too high — critical for Gold volatility. Built-in Dashboard Displays: Spread Profit/Loss Running trades Trend direction EA status And more…No Martingale – No Grid – No Hedging Clean, safe trading style preferred by prop firms and brokers. Fully Automated No manual intervention required. Attach to chart Start trading instantly. How It Trades Gold Scalper Mini enters trades when: Fast MA crosses Slow MA Spread is within the safe range No over-trading (Max Trades filter) Trend is confirmed by price action Exit logic uses: Fixed Stop Loss Take Profit Trailing-stop logic (optional) Fast micro-targeting for quick profits Recommended Settings Symbol: XAUUSD Timeframe: M5 Account Type: ECN/Raw recommended Minimum Deposit: $100 Spread: Less than 30 points for best performance Inputs & Controls Lot Size Stop Loss / Take Profit Max trades limit MA Fast / Slow periods Spread filter Trailing stop Magic Number Dashboard On/Off Risk Management Includes: Auto trade filters Spread control Max trade limiter Slippage protection Trend direction filter Helps stabilize results and avoid unnecessary losses. Why Choose Gold Scalper Mini? Beginner-friendly Lightweight (low CPU usage), entry logic Safe for small capital Works on all brokers No dangerous recovery systems.