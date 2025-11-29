Gann Gold Momentum SignalsEA MT5
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Satya Prakash Mishra
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 29 Kasım 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🌟 Gold Gann Price Momentum MT5 — precision Gann levels for XAUUSD/GOLD
Bring classic Gann logic to modern gold trading with non‑repainting BUY/SELL levels, live accuracy stats, and optional auto‑trading. Everything is built for clarity, quick decisions, and clean chart visuals on a black+gold theme.
🔧 Core features
-
Instant or Confirm mode
Choose whether signals fire the moment price touches the level, or only after a confirmed close.
-
Same‑direction or alternating signals
Control if consecutive buys or sells are allowed, or if directions must alternate.
-
Dynamic TP based on movement zone
Take‑profit distance is automatically calculated from the same Gann logic, keeping the system mathematically consistent.
-
Daily reset system
Fresh signals at a set daily time, with optional automatic close‑all on reset. Ideal for intraday control.
-
Full live statistics panel 📊
Historical accuracy, buy vs sell wins/losses, net P&L in points, total signals, and current status—visible on the chart without extra windows.
-
Auto‑trading option 🤖
When enabled, trades open and close cleanly at levels, with automatic closure of opposite positions. No grid or martingale—just level‑based entries and fixed TPs.
🎯 Why it’s useful
-
Works especially well on gold volatility where precise entry levels matter.
-
Gives traders a clear visual, not just numbers: arrows, labels, and a stats dashboard on a black background with gold accents.
-
Useful for scalpers, intraday traders, prop‑firm challengers, and Gann fans who want both signals and proof of performance.
-
Minimal setup: tweak Gann step, TP multiplier, and a few toggles; defaults are ready to trade.
⚙️ Customization highlights
-
Gann step adjuster
-
TP multiplier
-
Instant vs Confirm mode
-
Same‑direction toggle
-
Daily reset hour and behavior
-
Trading ON/OFF
-
Trade lot size, slippage
-
UI buttons, stats panel on/off
🧠 How it works, in brief
-
Marks entries with arrows and labels; shows target prices.
-
Tracks wins and losses historically, gives accuracy % and net points.
-
Resets daily to avoid stale bias or carryover.
-
Optional automation follows the same logic without manual orders.
✅ Compatibility and use
-
MT4, Here is MT5 Version :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156667/
-
Any broker or symbols, though optimized for XAUUSD ,BITCOIN, AND CURRENCIES
-
Any timeframe; commonly effective on M5–H1 for intraday momentum
-
Clean visuals on dark charts; works with black background and gold accents
📝 Notes for buyers
-
Designed to be non‑repainting and transparent—what you see is what triggers.
-
Use with sensible risk per trade; the system defines targets mathematically, but position sizing is up to the trader.
-
If you want a cleaner page presentation, you can reduce emoji use in text blocks without losing meaning.
