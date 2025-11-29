Gann Gold Momentum SignalsEA MT5

🌟 Gold Gann Price Momentum MT5 — precision Gann levels for XAUUSD/GOLD

Bring classic Gann logic to modern gold trading with non‑repainting BUY/SELL levels, live accuracy stats, and optional auto‑trading. Everything is built for clarity, quick decisions, and clean chart visuals on a black+gold theme.

🔧 Core features

Instant or Confirm mode

Choose whether signals fire the moment price touches the level, or only after a confirmed close.

Same‑direction or alternating signals

Control if consecutive buys or sells are allowed, or if directions must alternate.

Dynamic TP based on movement zone

Take‑profit distance is automatically calculated from the same Gann logic, keeping the system mathematically consistent.

Daily reset system

Fresh signals at a set daily time, with optional automatic close‑all on reset. Ideal for intraday control.

Full live statistics panel 📊

Historical accuracy, buy vs sell wins/losses, net P&L in points, total signals, and current status—visible on the chart without extra windows.

Auto‑trading option 🤖

When enabled, trades open and close cleanly at levels, with automatic closure of opposite positions. No grid or martingale—just level‑based entries and fixed TPs.

🎯 Why it’s useful

Works especially well on gold volatility where precise entry levels matter.

Gives traders a clear visual , not just numbers: arrows, labels, and a stats dashboard on a black background with gold accents.

Useful for scalpers, intraday traders, prop‑firm challengers, and Gann fans who want both signals and proof of performance.

Minimal setup: tweak Gann step, TP multiplier, and a few toggles; defaults are ready to trade.

⚙️ Customization highlights

Gann step adjuster

TP multiplier

Instant vs Confirm mode

Same‑direction toggle

Daily reset hour and behavior

Trading ON/OFF

Trade lot size, slippage

UI buttons, stats panel on/off

🧠 How it works, in brief

Marks entries with arrows and labels; shows target prices. Tracks wins and losses historically, gives accuracy % and net points. Resets daily to avoid stale bias or carryover. Optional automation follows the same logic without manual orders.

✅ Compatibility and use

MT4, Here is MT5 Version :-https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156667/

Any broker or symbols, though optimized for XAUUSD ,BITCOIN, AND CURRENCIES

Any timeframe; commonly effective on M5–H1 for intraday momentum

Clean visuals on dark charts; works with black background and gold accents

📝 Notes for buyers

Designed to be non‑repainting and transparent—what you see is what triggers.

Use with sensible risk per trade; the system defines targets mathematically, but position sizing is up to the trader.

If you want a cleaner page presentation, you can reduce emoji use in text blocks without losing meaning.





Gold Gann Price Momentum — precise, non‑repainting levels for gold

A professional Gann‑based indicator for XAUUSD that shows BUY/SELL levels, automatically calculates targets, and displays historical accuracy on the chart. Optional auto‑trading, daily reset, and simple customization make it suitable for scalpers, intraday users, and serious gold traders.

Highlights

Instant or Confirm signals

Same‑direction or alternating modes

Automatic target calculation

Daily reset with optional close‑all

Live accuracy panel, net P&L, total signals

Optional automated trading

Why choose it

Clear visual cues on chart

Consistent, math‑based levels

Designed to reduce clutter and keep stats in one place

Works on MT5 with any broker, best known on gold

NOTE :- USE 0.01/0.02/.... 0.0 DECIMAL BEFORE INCREEMENT FOR CURRENCIES AND GOLD START FROM-0.5-20 FOR BTC -4-20